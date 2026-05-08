Botswana’s former President Festus Mogae had died at 86, with President Duma Boko announcing his passing and praising his national service

Boko had said Mogae’s leadership strengthened Botswana’s democracy and economy, noting he had been receiving medical care before his death

Mogae had served from 1998 to 2008, where he was credited with reforms in governance, economic growth and HIV/AIDS response

Botswana’s former President, Festus Mogae, has died at the age of 86, President Duma Boko announced on Friday, May 8.

President Boko described Mogae as a respected statesman whose leadership and public service left a lasting imprint on the country’s democratic and economic development.

Former President of Top African Country is Dead as Details Emerge

Source: Getty Images

“Today Botswana mourns a distinguished statesman and patriot whose life was devoted to the service of his country,” Boko said, adding that the former leader passed away early Friday morning.

Former leader had been receiving medical care

Reports indicated that Mogae had been in poor health for some time prior to his death.

The government had previously confirmed that he was receiving treatment at a hospital in Gaborone, though officials did not disclose details of his condition, Punch reported.

Presidency marked by economic and governance reforms

Mogae served as Botswana’s third President from 1998 to 2008, a period widely associated with strong economic growth driven largely by diamond revenues.

He was credited with strengthening public financial management and improving governance systems during his decade in office.

Before becoming president, he held key positions including Minister of Finance and later Vice-President.

Role in HIV/AIDS response widely recognised

The late former president was also praised for his leadership in tackling Botswana’s HIV/AIDS epidemic, which was among the highest in the world at the time, BBC news reported.

Under his administration, the country rolled out an expanded antiretroviral treatment programme that significantly reduced infection and mortality rates.

He remained an advocate for HIV treatment access after leaving office, including support for free antiretroviral therapy and prevention of mother-to-child transmission.

International recognition for leadership

In 2008, Mogae received the Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership in recognition of his democratic governance and peaceful transfer of power.

The award highlighted his commitment to stability and institutional development in Botswana.

Mogae was succeeded by Ian Khama after stepping down in 2008, marking a peaceful transition of power.

Botswana, regarded as one of Africa’s most stable democracies, has maintained uninterrupted multiparty elections since independence in 1966 and has never experienced a military coup.

Odira Nwobi dies

The Nigerian movie industry has once again been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its own, Odira Nwobu. The sad news was shared by actor and producer Stanley Ontop in a post on his Instagram page.

According to Stanley Ontop, he received a call with the heartbreaking news that the actor had passed away in South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng