Top football scholarships in Nigeria to explore as a gifted young player
Gifted young footballers in Nigeria have several promising scholarship opportunities. Top football scholarships in Nigeria include Pepsi Football Academy, Pele Football Academy, and Youth Arise Football Academy (YAFA). These programs combine elite training with education, often through academies, international programs, and local initiatives.
Nigeria is known for its football talent. The country has several scholarship programs that help nurture young aspiring footballers. Below are some of the top football scholarships in Nigeria.
Real Madrid Academy
- Established: 2019
- Type: Football and academia
- Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria
- Age: 6–16
The Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, offers a free football scholarship. It offers top-tier football training and development for young players. The program provides elite football training and academic support to 70% of students from Rivers State. The rest of the country gets 30% of the slots.
The Real Madrid Academy was established through a partnership between the Rivers State Government and the Real Madrid Foundation. It was launched in 2019 and has become Africa's premier facility for youth football development. The academy accepts young boys and girls aged 6 to 16.
Pepsi Football Academy (PFA)
- Established: 1992
- Type: Football
- Location: Lagos, Nigeria
- Age: 6–18 years
Pepsi Football Academy (PFA) is a premier, long-standing academy for nurturing young talent. It was founded in 1992 by Kashimawo Laloko and has been sponsored by Pepsi since 1994. Pepsi Football Academy originally operated at Agege Stadium in Lagos, but it has since opened 14 training centres countrywide.
The academy has over 3,000 students aged 6 to 18 and offers merit-based scholarships to send players to the UK. Pepsi Football Academy has produced talented football players, including John Obi Mikel, Sunday Mba, and Joseph Akpala.
FC Barcelona Academy, Lagos
- Established: 2016
- Type: Football and academia
- Location: Lagos, Nigeria
- Age: 6–18 years
FC Barcelona Academy, Lagos, also known as FCBEscola Lagos, is Barcelona's grassroots football school in Nigeria. It was launched in 2016 and focuses on elite, structured technical training combined with education, and offers a fully funded football scholarship.
FCBEscola Lagos is located at the Teslim Balogun Stadium and trains boys and girls aged 6-18. The academy offers two programs: a residential academy that admits full-time students in a boarding facility and technical sessions, which are non-residential.
Youth Arise Football Academy (YAFA)
- Established: 2012
- Type: Football and academia
- Location: Abuja, Nigeria
- Age: 6–18 years
Youth Arise Football Academy (YAFA) is a leading football academy known for its mentorship program and youth development in Nigeria. The academy was founded in 2012 by former sports personality Olayinka Olagbemir and his wife and is based in Maitama, Abuja.
The academy nurtures the talents of boys and girls aged 8–25 through technical training, mentorship, and academic support. Youth Arise Football Academy also hosts Africa's largest summer camps, offers scholarships, and emphasises gender equality and character building.
Kwara State Football Academy (KFA)
- Established: 2005
- Type: Sports and academic
- Location: Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria
- Ages: 9–21 years
The Kwara State Football Academy is known for combining elite football training with fee-based academic education. The academy is located in Ilorin, Kwara State, and was established by the Nigerian government in 2005.
The academy is open for boys aged 9–21 years from all over the country. Currently, Kwara State Football Academy enrolls around 350 students in junior, intermediate, and elite cadres and focuses on exams like WAEC/NECO and IGCSE.
Fortune Soccer Academy
- Established: 2024
- Type: Football
- Country: Lagos, Nigeria
- Age: 6–18
Fortune Soccer Academy is a Lagos-based youth football academy founded in 2019 by Onaolapo Michael. The academy, which is primarily located at the Oshodi Sport Centre at Owoseni Primary School, targets boys and girls aged 6 to 18.
The academy offers scholarship trials, skill development, and exposure to pro clubs. Fortune Soccer Academy emphasises top training and competitive pay. The 2026 scholarship trial is ongoing.
Pele Football Academy
- Established: 2025
- Type: Football
- Country: Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria
- Age: 4–15
Pele Football Academy is a youth football development program in Lagos, Nigeria. It was founded by former professional soccer player and entrepreneur Edison Teberen, nicknamed "Pele" for his skill and charisma.
The academy aims to nurture young talents into world-class players through structured training and competitive opportunities. Pele Football Academy was established in 2025, drawing from Teberen's career in Nigerian and UK leagues like Southall FC, where he excelled as a striker. According to The Nation, Pele Football Academy hosted an electrifying 2025 gala finals, giving prizes worth ₦100,000.
Midas Football Academy
- Established: 2006
- Type: Football
- Country: Lagos, Nigeria
- Age: 11–19
Midas Football Academy is a grassroots football program in Lagos, Nigeria, focused on discovering and developing young soccer talents across Africa. The fully funded scholarship combines football training with education, mentorship, and life skills to produce all-rounded individuals.
The school was established in November 2006 and is affiliated with the Nigeria Football Federation and Lagos State Football Association. Midas Football Academy nurtures boys and girls aged 11-19 from Nigeria and West Africa.
City Sports Africa
- Established: 2020
- Type: Multi-sport academy
- Country: Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria
- Age: 0–22
City Sports Africa operates as Nigeria's largest multi-sport youth academic scholarship network, delivering professional training in football, basketball, swimming, athletics, and tennis for ages 0-22. It prioritises skill mastery, leadership development, and global pathways, such as scholarships and pro contracts.
The academy provides structured training, mentorship, and competitive play for beginners 0-15 and elite skills 10-22. Additionally, City Sports Africa offers professional pathways through City Sports FC in Nigeria's 3rd Division.
One Touch Football Academy
- Established: 2021
- Type: Sports
- Country: Nigeria
- Age: 15–18
One Touch Football Academy, also known as One Touch FC, is one of the football scholarships for 15-year-olds to 18-year-olds. It targets grassroot talent from underserved communities and provides structured training, education, food, and shelter, and international opportunities.
One Touch Football Academy was founded in 2021. The academy has grown through resilience and partnerships, notably with European clubs through FIFA agent Adams Mohammed.
What are the football scholarships for 16-year-olds in Nigeria?
Nigeria offers several football academies with scholarships perfectly suited for talented 16-year-olds, covering training, boarding, and sometimes education. Top options include Pepsi Football Academy, Kwara Football Academy, and Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt.
What are the football scholarships for 12-year-olds in Nigeria?
Young Nigerian youths aged 12 can pursue football and education with a scholarship. They can enrol in One Touch Football Academy, City Sports Africa, and Pele Football Academy.
As a gifted young player in Nigeria, seizing top football scholarships from elite programs like Pepsi Football Academy and FC Barcelona Academy can propel you toward professional stardom and global recognition. These opportunities offer not just funding and top-tier training, but a real shot at turning raw talent into a thriving career on the pitch.
