The Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has initiated plans to include a Barcelona legend in their coaching crew ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The Atlas Lions lost 1-0 to Senegal, courtesy of a 94th-minute strike from Pape Gueye in an intense and controversial final played at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday, January 18.

The Teranga Lions had initially walked off the pitch during the additional time after the host were awarded a last-minute penalty but returned back after the swift intervention of Liverpool legend Sadio Mane.

Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, and the West Africans capitalised on the loss to claim their second AFCON title in five years, while Morocco continued their 50-year wait.

Morocco eyes Iniesta

The Moroccan Football Federation is considering inviting Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta to join the coaching crew ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to AS, FRMF is considering bringing in the World Cup winner to complement Walid Regragui's success following his runner-up finish at the 2025 AFCON.

Discussions between Iniesta and the Moroccan Football Federation have taken place in Rabat, with the Spaniard showing strong interest in the role.

Iniesta retired from professional football in 2025 following brief spells in Japan and Dubai, per Tribuna.

Fans react

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of fans following the addition of Barcelona legend, Andre Iniesta in the Moroccan squad. Read them below:

@ThaEuropeanLad said:

"Get him on the pitch. Make an exemption his mother's brother cousins dad is Moroccan let my goat play."

@sohaibkhan1308 wrote:

"If true, this would be a very strategic move by Morocco. Iniesta's positional intelligence, game management, and experience at the highest level (World Cups, Euros, Champions League) are invaluable. The key will be how his philosophy is integrated with the existing coaching staff."

@MatchMoment90 added:

"Hot take: Iniesta could shake up their transitions. Does he adapt to the staff, or do they build around his view? Would love to see who else they’re considering."

@victor_gis said:

"Is it a smart move for Morocco to bring in a legendary player like Iniesta, or does it risk overshadowing local talent in their coaching ranks?"

