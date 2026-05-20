A Nigerian lady wore an Arsenal jersey to her workplace following the football club's success at the 2025/2026 Premier League

Her colleagues gathered around to cheer and celebrate with her as she walked through the office premises

The video of the presentation has gone viral on TikTok and generated reactions from football lovers

A Nigerian lady has shared the feedback she received from her colleagues after stepping into the office with a football jersey following the official statement regarding the Premier League winner, Arsenal.

The lady dressed up in a mixture of corporate and sports attire to mark the recent success of her favourite club, Arsenal.

A Nigerian lady rocks her Arsenal jersey to show support for the EPL winner. Photo credit: @balyqeez/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the viral video, the woman wore corporate trousers and a jacket but layered it over the Arsenal jersey. Her appearance immediately drew a crowd within the workplace.

Corporate lady celebrates Arsenal at Premier League

As she moved through the workspace, her colleagues stood up from their desks to applaud her. Some of the staff members chanted and cheered, turning the corporate environment into a mini-celebration ground.

An onscreen caption on the clip read:

"how you show up at work as a CHAMPION."

Taking to her TikTok page, the content creator, @balyqeez, captioned the video:

"Hello haterz of Gunners, yall better relocate to Mercury."

Reactions as lady celebrates favourite club

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

toluwalase Ikoko said:

"Congratulations to us. UCL next, insha Allah."

SIMILOLUWA said:

"I shock as I see arsenal jersey this morning."

pamilerinayo163 said:

"So you waited for 22 years to do this video 😂?"

Watch the lovely video below:

Premier League: Nigerians drag Pastor Dolapo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a past video of Pastor Dolapo Lawal speaking about Arsenal Football Club resurfaced on social media after the team won the Premier League. The video sparked massive reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng