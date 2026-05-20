Lady Rocks Arsenal Jersey to Office Following Club's Premier League Title Win, Colleagues React
- A Nigerian lady wore an Arsenal jersey to her workplace following the football club's success at the 2025/2026 Premier League
- Her colleagues gathered around to cheer and celebrate with her as she walked through the office premises
- The video of the presentation has gone viral on TikTok and generated reactions from football lovers
A Nigerian lady has shared the feedback she received from her colleagues after stepping into the office with a football jersey following the official statement regarding the Premier League winner, Arsenal.
The lady dressed up in a mixture of corporate and sports attire to mark the recent success of her favourite club, Arsenal.
In the viral video, the woman wore corporate trousers and a jacket but layered it over the Arsenal jersey. Her appearance immediately drew a crowd within the workplace.
Corporate lady celebrates Arsenal at Premier League
As she moved through the workspace, her colleagues stood up from their desks to applaud her. Some of the staff members chanted and cheered, turning the corporate environment into a mini-celebration ground.
Premier League: Woman dumps office dress code following Arsenal's victory, sends message to employer
An onscreen caption on the clip read:
"how you show up at work as a CHAMPION."
Taking to her TikTok page, the content creator, @balyqeez, captioned the video:
"Hello haterz of Gunners, yall better relocate to Mercury."
Reactions as lady celebrates favourite club
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:
toluwalase Ikoko said:
"Congratulations to us. UCL next, insha Allah."
SIMILOLUWA said:
"I shock as I see arsenal jersey this morning."
pamilerinayo163 said:
"So you waited for 22 years to do this video 😂?"
Watch the lovely video below:
Premier League: Nigerians drag Pastor Dolapo
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a past video of Pastor Dolapo Lawal speaking about Arsenal Football Club resurfaced on social media after the team won the Premier League. The video sparked massive reactions online.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng