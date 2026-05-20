Prophet Samson Okafor tipped President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win the upcoming 2027 presidential election

At least 90 million people were eligible to vote in Africa’s largest democracy, with many Nigerians hoping their leader would do well in tackling insecurity and economic malaise

The Nigerian opposition hopes to mount a strong challenge to President Tinubu in the January 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Prophet Samson Okafor of the Glorious City of Mercy Worldwide has reshared 20 prophecies.

In a message titled ' 2026 – 2027 Prophecy' posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, May 19, Prophet Okafor said President Bola Tinubu would win the 2027 elections, adding that “only God can stop him.”

Prophet Samson Okafor tips President Tinubu to win the 2027 election despite opposition challenges from Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. Photo credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Okafor releases prophecies on Nigeria

The cleric also said that although opposition leader Peter Obi would lose the 2027 election, he has a “great future ahead of him.”

He further stated that the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the party of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, would be unsuccessful in its bid to democratically unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Prophet Okafor's full message can be read below:

"2026 – 2027 Prophecy

"With the Bold Servant of Christ, Prophet Samson Okafor

"Given in March 2026

"1). People will not agree with the presidential election of 2027.

"2). People will march forward in protest against the present government.

"3). Nigeria will move into hardship and economic difficulty.

"4). APC will remain in government for some time. I see the current president still winning the 2027 election. Only God can stop him.

"5). A coup will be promoted against the present government.

"6). ADC will try their best, but I see no peace and unity among them. Prophecy fulfilled

"7). Niger State will disagree with the present government, but God will help him to win.

"8) A plane will almost crash, but God will intervene.

"9). Problems will increase in Nigeria, both the present situation and more to come.

"10). I see Muslims fighting Christians. (Prophecy fulfilled)

"11). Peter Obi will try his best to win, but will be disappointed at last. However, I see a great future ahead for him, but not in 2027.

"12). The president’s health in 2027 — he should pay serious attention to his health.

"13). A general will be killed. Prophecy fulfilled

"14). I see the youth saying “No.”

"15). I see another political party rising that can defeat APC, but not now.

"16). Some PDP members will run out of this country.

"17). I see churches attacked. Prophecy fulfilled

"18). I see CAN remaining silent. Prophecy fulfilled

"19). I see a tanker claiming lives.

"20). I see some states under serious attack:

- Kaduna — Prophecy fulfilled

- Jos — Prophecy fulfilled

- Benue — Prophecy fulfilled

- Kogi — Prophecy fulfilled

- Niger — Prophecy fulfilled

- Borno State — Prophecy fulfilled

- Imo State

- Kwara State — Prophecy fulfilled."

Prophet Okafor added via Facebook:

"Update on May

"1. I see someone betraying the present president.

"2. I see Nigeria getting better, but we need to work it out together.

"3. I see people running for their lives.

"4. I see another set of groups coming out.

"May God help Nigeria as we pray. Amen."

Nigerians are set to return to the polls in 2027 to elect their leader amid President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing tenure. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Read more on 2027 election:

2027 election: Ayodele warns Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Elijah Ayodele, the founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, warned that President Tinubu could face a similar political outcome to that of former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 if he is not careful.

Ayodele said “something big” is being plotted against the president, insisting that political strategy alone may not be enough to secure his return.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng