Nigerian Air Force conducted successful strikes, eliminating terrorists in Borno State during Operation HADIN KAI

Air Marshal Aneke confirmed intelligence-driven air operations will target terrorist networks and hideouts

NAF plans to sustain joint operations with allied partners to combat terrorism and restore peace

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, has killed several terrorists and disrupted planned attacks in Borno and Adamawa States.

The NAF destroyed terrorist logistics hubs, structures, and assembly areas concealed within the enclaves of Southern Tumbuns and Chikide in the Mandara Mountains.

Nigerian Air Force targets and dismantles terrorist hubs in North-East. Photo credit: SODIQ ADELAKUN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The operation is part of the intensified ongoing air offensives against terrorist elements in the North-East.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, said the operations were carried out during precision air strikes conducted on 19 May 2026 at Bukar Meram in the North-East.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, made this known in a statement issued via @NigAirForce on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Ejodame said the operation was conducted while acting on credible intelligence and confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

The CAS stressed that intelligence-driven air operations would continue to identify and destroy terrorist hideouts, logistics networks, and operational bases wherever they exist.

He added that NAF will sustain coordinated joint operations with sister Services and allied partners to eliminate terrorism and restore peace across the country.

Nigerians reacts NAF airstrikes kill terrorists

@idfwsm

No breathing space for them again. Abeg as Una dey chase them from NE Make sure they don’t run to SW oo.

@SECTOR_TIME

Hopefully, Operation HADIN KAI really puts an end to Boko Haram for good. The NAF needs to keep this up until terrorists aren’t even thinking about living in Nigeria.

@JohnJackAlabo

Strong precision air strikes by the Nigerian Air Force under Operation HADIN KAI once again demonstrate sustained pressure on terrorist networks in the North-East.

@saaliisuugarbaa

Kudos, our gallant military personnel. Keep it up. God bless Nigeria.

@JohnJackAlabo

Kudos to the Air Component for intelligence-driven operations that continue to degrade logistics hubs and restore confidence in affected communities.

@AdemaratiOla

May God continue to protect our troops.

@Shizzyforbez

Good job, no rest for the wicked

Nigerian military neutralizes scores of terrorists in precision airstrikes

Source: Original

US, Nigerian forces kill ISIS second-in-command

Recall that US President Donald Trump announced a joint military operation that killed ISIS's second-in-command, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, in Africa.

Success credited to coordination between American and Nigerian forces, enhancing regional security efforts.

The operation aims to significantly weaken ISIS's global operational capabilities amid ongoing West African security concerns.

US, Nigerian forces launch another deadly strike

Legit.ng earlier reported that AFRICOM and Nigeria conducted targeted strikes against ISIS-linked militants in North-East Nigeria.

Over 20 ISIS fighters neutralised in coordinated operations, aiming to weaken terrorist capabilities.

Commitment to national security is emphasised, with no safe haven for insurgents in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng