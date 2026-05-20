Tonye Cole withdraws from APC governorship race to promote party unity ahead of 2027 elections

Decision made after consultations with APC stakeholders and national leadership focused on unity and collective progress

Cole urges supporters to maintain peace and support the party's leadership decisions going forward

Rivers state - Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, has withdrawn from the party’s 2027 governorship race, citing the need to preserve unity within the party.

Cole was among key contenders expected to participate in the APC primary scheduled for Thursday, alongside other aspirants including Governor Siminalayi Fubara, former Commissioner for Works Dakorinama George-Kelly, and House of Representatives Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda.

Tonye Cole Pulls Out of Rivers APC Governorship Race

Source: UGC

Cole: ‘Decision taken in the interest of unity’

In a statement released on Wednesday, May 20, Cole said his withdrawal followed consultations with party stakeholders and was driven by the broader interest of the APC, Punch reported.

“As a committed democrat and a firm believer in the supremacy of strong institutions as the foundation for sustainable development, I have consistently advocated for dialogue, reconciliation, and unity among the various stakeholders and factions within the Rivers State chapter of our great party, the APC,” he said.

APC consultations influenced decision

Cole explained that the decision came after a series of meetings convened by the national leadership of the APC, where party unity ahead of the primaries and 2027 general elections was discussed extensively.

“In recent days, the national leadership of our party convened a critical stakeholders’ meeting during which far-reaching discussions were held on the future of the Rivers APC and the imperative of presenting a united front ahead of the primaries and the 2027 general elections,” he stated.

He added that he had engaged in broad consultations with his political associates, supporters, family, and stakeholders before stepping down.

‘I withdraw in the interest of peace’ says Cole

Cole formally announced his exit from the race, pledging support for whoever eventually emerges as the party’s candidate.

“Following that meeting, and after extensive consultations with members of my political team, associates, supporters, and other key stakeholders, I have taken the decision, in the overriding interest of party unity, peace, and collective progress, to respect the supremacy of the party and withdraw from the forthcoming primaries,” he said.

He described the move as one taken after deep reflection and commitment to party stability.

“This decision was not made lightly. It is the product of deep reflection, patriotism, and an unwavering commitment to the stability, growth, and success of our great party and our beloved state,” he added.

Cole urges supporters to remain calm

The APC chieftain thanked his supporters across Rivers State for their loyalty and encouragement throughout his political journey.

He urged them to remain peaceful and to support the party’s leadership decisions going forward.

“I therefore call on all my supporters to remain calm, peaceful, and steadfast, and to give their full cooperation to the leadership of our great party,” he said.

Wike clarifies visit to APC national chairman

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dismissed the insinuation that trailed his recent visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, adding that he is not the type who practices "politics of enmity."

The minister made the comment while addressing journalists while inspecting the ongoing projects in Nigeria's capital on Wednesday, May 13, explaining that his engagement with the APC chairman was about personal association and professional courtesy, noting that it was never a formal political meeting.

Source: Legit.ng