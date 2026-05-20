Kano official Sunusi Tofa has told Nigerians that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is aiding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election efforts ahead of the 2027 elections

Recent political manoeuvres suggest cooperation between certain opposition leaders and the ruling APC, according to Tofa

Among anti-government actors, Kwankwaso’s recent party switch has raised hopes for a stronger opposition front against President Tinubu’s re-election bid

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Sunusi Tofa, director-general (DG) of media and publicity at the Kano Government House, has made the strong allegation that Rabiu Kwankwaso, a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), is indirectly working towards the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

As reported by The Punch, Tofa made the claim on Wednesday, May 20, during an appearance on Arise Television, while reacting to ongoing political developments and alignments ahead of the next election cycle.

The DG, media and publicity at the Kano Government House, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, alleges that Kwankwaso is indirectly working for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

According to him, recent political activities and strategic engagements across the country suggest a subtle level of cooperation between some opposition figures and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with certain political calculations attributed to ex-Kano Governor Kwankwaso ultimately seen as potentially favouring President Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

Leadership quoted Tofa as saying:

“Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is indirectly or strategically working towards President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid. There are political activities and strategic engagements already taking place ahead of 2027, and many of them will eventually favour President Tinubu."

Efforts to obtain reactions from Kwankwaso were unsuccessful as of the time of this report.

Kwankwaso, Obi reshape 2027 election politics

Legit.ng recalls that in early May, Kwankwaso announced that he had switched parties in a dramatic political realignment ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kwankwaso, who finished fourth in the 2023 presidential race, aligned with the NDC, raising the prospect of a joint ticket with former Anambra Governor Peter Obi to challenge President Tinubu.

They were previously in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), along with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who came second in the 2023 presidential election.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi’s political realignment ignites fresh dynamics ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

While this could be seen as a fragmentation of the opposition, supporters of Obi and Kwankwaso say it will give their alliance greater focus.

Both men command significant grassroots followings - the Obidient movement and the Kwankwasiya movement, respectively.

Kwankwaso wields considerable influence in the north, while Obi is hugely popular among young voters across the south.

Read more on Kwankwaso:

Kwankwaso accuses Tinubu of sidelining Kano

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kwankwaso asked President Tinubu to intervene in the sharing of rice palliatives in Kano state.

In a tweet, the former governor alleged that the rice meant to be shared with the people of the state was shared with the APC stalwarts.

The former governor added that he noted how three different state directors of the Department of State Services (DSS) were posted and reposted out of Kano.

Source: Legit.ng