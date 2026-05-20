The APC has refuted claims of Eric Opah's disqualification from the governorship primary election in Abia state

The party, which is seeking to take over the south-east state, emphasised that allegations of membership controversies linked to Opah are baseless and unverified

Abia APC urged the public to have confidence in its primary election process in the state ahead of the exercise scheduled for Thursday, May 21

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Umuahia, Abia State - The Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as false viral social media reports alleging that governorship aspirant Eric Opah was disqualified from participating in the party’s governorship primary election over alleged membership controversies.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 20, and signed by Uche Aguoru, the party’s spokesperson in Abia state, the APC described the report as entirely baseless, stressing that it did not originate from the party’s leadership at any level. The statement was made exclusively available to Legit.ng.

APC says governorship aspirant Eric Opah was not disqualified from the party’s primary election slated for Thursday, May 21, 2026. Photo credit: Abia Bulldogs, Ikechi Nwachukwu

Source: Facebook

Opah still in Abia election race

The Abia state chapter of the APC stated:

"Opah remains a duly registered and qualified member of the All Progressives Congress and has not been disqualified by the party from contesting the forthcoming governorship primary election.”

Furthermore, the party clarified that no official communication, directive, or decision had been issued by the national leadership of the APC disqualifying Opah or questioning the validity of his membership registration.

According to the statement:

"The insinuation that his membership was not captured in the party’s online database is nothing but speculation designed to create confusion, sow division within the party, and mislead the public. The APC membership process accommodates various administrative procedures recognised by the party, and no aspirant can be disqualified based on unverified social media gossip and anonymous sources."

APC stakeholders in Abia state at a recent meeting discussing party affairs and preparations ahead of the governorship primary. Photo credit: Doc Paul Chijindu

Source: Facebook

The APC added:

“We therefore urge party faithful, supporters, and the general public to disregard the fake report in its entirety and await only official communications from the appropriate organs of the party."

The party reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a transparent, credible, and inclusive primary election "that would produce a candidate acceptable to the majority of party members."

Read more Abia state news:

Abia APC celebrates Kalu on birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Abia state chapter of the APC joyfully celebrated Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker, on his 55th birthday.

The APC commended Kalu for his 'continued demonstration of exceptional leadership, dedication, and commitment to the growth of the party and the development of the nation'.

Kalu has been serving as a principal officer in the House of Representatives since 2023, representing the Bende federal constituency.

Source: Legit.ng