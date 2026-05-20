APC Primaries: Party Breaks Silence on Reports of Opah’s Disqualification in Abia State
- The APC has refuted claims of Eric Opah's disqualification from the governorship primary election in Abia state
- The party, which is seeking to take over the south-east state, emphasised that allegations of membership controversies linked to Opah are baseless and unverified
- Abia APC urged the public to have confidence in its primary election process in the state ahead of the exercise scheduled for Thursday, May 21
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Umuahia, Abia State - The Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as false viral social media reports alleging that governorship aspirant Eric Opah was disqualified from participating in the party’s governorship primary election over alleged membership controversies.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 20, and signed by Uche Aguoru, the party’s spokesperson in Abia state, the APC described the report as entirely baseless, stressing that it did not originate from the party’s leadership at any level. The statement was made exclusively available to Legit.ng.
Opah still in Abia election race
The Abia state chapter of the APC stated:
"Opah remains a duly registered and qualified member of the All Progressives Congress and has not been disqualified by the party from contesting the forthcoming governorship primary election.”
Furthermore, the party clarified that no official communication, directive, or decision had been issued by the national leadership of the APC disqualifying Opah or questioning the validity of his membership registration.
According to the statement:
"The insinuation that his membership was not captured in the party’s online database is nothing but speculation designed to create confusion, sow division within the party, and mislead the public. The APC membership process accommodates various administrative procedures recognised by the party, and no aspirant can be disqualified based on unverified social media gossip and anonymous sources."
The APC added:
“We therefore urge party faithful, supporters, and the general public to disregard the fake report in its entirety and await only official communications from the appropriate organs of the party."
The party reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a transparent, credible, and inclusive primary election "that would produce a candidate acceptable to the majority of party members."
Read more Abia state news:
- Lady travels with night bus from Lagos to Abia, pays N27,000 as fare
- Nnamdi Kanu or defection to APC? Abia governor breaks silence on actual reason for meeting with Tinubu
- Tinubu, Abia governor Alex Otti reportedly meet in Aso Rock amid push for Nnamdi Kanu’s release
Abia APC celebrates Kalu on birthday
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Abia state chapter of the APC joyfully celebrated Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker, on his 55th birthday.
The APC commended Kalu for his 'continued demonstration of exceptional leadership, dedication, and commitment to the growth of the party and the development of the nation'.
Kalu has been serving as a principal officer in the House of Representatives since 2023, representing the Bende federal constituency.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.