Abuja, FCT - A team of undergraduate students of Baze University, Abuja, has emerged as winners of the AICPA & CIMA Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) Nigeria Business Challenge 2025.

The annual business competition is for undergraduate students, which tasks them to solve a complex business case study to the satisfaction of seasoned business and financial executives.

Legit.ng gathers that the 2025 edition focused on developing practical strategies for the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) by Cipherwel, a hypothetical global security company operating in over 132 countries.

CGMA business challenge: How Baze University students won

According to a statement released by Baze University, the winning team, comprising Ugochukwu Udorji, Ninma Kolo, Jasmine Iliya, Tiffany Beh-Nubel, and Francis Onyilo (Course Adviser), excelled across all three competitive stages of the challenge.

The winning solution presented by the team, identified as The Revenants, titled “Cipherwel: A Bold New Strategy – AI Adoption for Business Growth,” stood out for its strategic depth, innovation, and real-world applicability.

"The team achieved an exceptional 296 out of 300 in the Assessment Category and 27 out of 30 in the Employability Category, reflecting both the strength of their business analysis and the judges’ confidence in their professional readiness," Baze University said.

"Teams were evaluated on how effectively their proposals addressed Cipherwel’s business challenges and whether the judges would be willing to employ the students based on their performance. Over 60 teams from 10 top universities across Nigeria competed in the 2025 challenge, progressing through University and Regional Rounds before reaching the national finals."

In the final round, The Revenants defeated their counterparts from Covenant University, the defending champions of the 2024 edition, and Thomas Adewumi University, to claim the 2025 title.

What prize did Baze University students win?

As overall winners, the Baze University students received a ₦1 million cash prize and a full scholarship to complete the CGMA FLP professional qualification, valued at approximately £3,000 per team member, about ₦20 million in total.

The university said its' students' victory underscores the institution's growing reputation for academic excellence, innovation, and leadership development, particularly in business, finance, and strategic thinking.

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) together form the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, representing over 698,000 members and professionals in 188 countries. The Association is a global leader in accountancy, finance, and business, and awards the internationally recognised Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation.

