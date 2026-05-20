An old comment made by Frank Edoho about Chike after he shared his career plan has surfaced online

The two celebrities have been in the news over Edoho’s marriage crisis and claims about Chike’s alleged involvement in the situation

The singer’s action toward Edoho has become a topic of discussion among fans, who shared their takes on the matter

An old comment made by media consultant Frank Edoho has surfaced online amid his marriage crisis with his ex-wife, Sandra.

The two have been trending over what happened in their marriage, as they both made revelations about actions that allegedly led to the collapse of their years-long union.

Reactions as Chike’s old post where he pinned Frank Edoho’s supportive comments about his career resurfaces. Photo credit@officialchike/@vivabella_design

Source: Instagram

In the post making the rounds, Frank Edoho made a positive comment about Chike, who was preparing for his “Boo of the North” tour.

Frank Edoho praises Chike in old post

In the post, the singer announced his tour and was seen standing in front of a lady during the announcement clip.

Frank Edoho, in a post made in 2018, congratulated Chike and used fire and clapping emojis to show support for the music star.

Fans call Chike names over old post where he pinned Frank Edoho’s comments. Photo credit@officialchike

Source: Instagram

Chike later pinned the comment to his post, and it has now resurfaced amid the ongoing marital crisis involving Edoho.

Reactions to post about Chike and Frank Edoho

Reacting, fans joked about the situation, with some saying it was ironic seeing Edoho praise Chike in such a way.

Others made humorous claims about the timing of events, while some suggested that Chike was being dragged into unnecessary speculation.

A few also used the moment to create jokes and nicknames around the allegations circulating online.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Frank Edoho: Reactions trail Chike's action

Fans were sarcastic in their reactions as they gave Chike a new name. Here are comments below:

@p_brain5 commented:

"Chia him don dy aim the wife since, na man dey do man."

@thipha.g.ftg wrote:

"You pin him comment still pin his wife, they suppose name you pinnacle."

@agu_nna_ya_ said:

"Na this time dem announce the deal. "Here we go"

@suplexx__ reacted:

"You dey congratulate the person wey dey give ur wife that style, this life is sha."

@juicebigger reacted:

"Any chike here let be friends."

@dsh_official_1 wrote:

"Omooo e don tey wey e don Dey pipe him, wife. Before 018."

@tmt_king_109 shared:

"He pin her husband's comment and come pin her later in bed."

Frank Edoho's ex-wife shares cryptic post

Legit.ng earlier reported that Katherine Obiang, the first wife of Frank Edoho, shared a post as she marked her birthday amid her ex-husband’s messy marriage crisis

The media consultant had been trending over claims that his ex-wife, Sandra, and singer Chike are romantically involved, as evidences and voice recording that trended online, as many reacted to the messy saga.

What Katherine said about herself in the post sparked buzz among fans, who reacted to her message and congratulated her about her special day.

Source: Legit.ng