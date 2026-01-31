Here are the top NGO scholarships in Nigeria you can apply for this year
Nigerian students can benefit from several NGO scholarships in Nigeria, such as the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program, the Tony Elumelu Foundation Scholarship, and the SHE Soars Scholarship programs. These merit-based opportunities are open to Nigerian citizens and are available annually.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- A complete guide: Top NGO scholarships in Nigeria you can apply for this year
- Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program
- Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Programme
- Christopher Kolade Foundation SHE Soars Scholarship Program
- Michael Taiwo Scholarship
- The Wole Soyinka Foundation Scholarships
- The Chevron Nigeria Limited Foundation Scholarship
- The IG Aguowo Health and Academic Foundation Scholarship
- MOK Foundation Scholarship
- I-Scholar Initiative (iSI) Scholarship
- Which NGO Scholarships in Nigeria are open in 2026?
- Are there any NGO scholarships for poor students?
Key takeaways
- NGO scholarships in Nigeria are performance-and need-based grants.
- Prominent scholarship programs include the Mastercard Foundation, Tony Elumelu Foundation, and SHE Soars Scholarship.
- These fully funded NGO scholarships often cover tuition, accommodation, monthly stipends, and mentorship for successful applicants.
A complete guide: Top NGO scholarships in Nigeria you can apply for this year
2026 scholarships offered by non-governmental organisations in Nigeria are from programs such as the MOK Foundation, Michael Taiwo, SHE Soars, and the Mastercard Foundation Scholars, among others. These programs are recognised for their coverage, offering funding and mentorship for Nigerian primary, secondary, undergraduate, and graduate students.
Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program
- Established: 2012
- Target candidates: Undergraduate and graduate students
- Country: Nigeria
- Application link: MTN Foundation Scholarship
- Application status for 2026: Open
The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program provides fully funded scholarships to high-performing Nigerian students. The program is offered in partnership with international and local Nigerian institutions such as Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), covering tuition, accommodation, and living costs.
The applicants must fulfil the academic requirements of the partner institutions, which include passing the WAEC, NECO, GCE, and NABTEB with five credits for PAU and having a minimum UTME score of 220. These universities are currently accepting applications from the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program.
- African Leadership University (ALU)
- Ashesi University College Masters
- Cambridge Masters
- Carnegie Mellon University Africa (CMU-Africa)
- Sciences Po
- EARTH University
- University of Oxford
- University of Global Health Equity
Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Programme
- Established: 2015
- Target candidates: Young entrepreneurs
- Country: Nigeria
- Application link: Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Scholarship
- Application status for 2026: Open
This scholarship program is open to African students, including those from Nigeria who are 18 years and above. While this is not a traditional scholarship, it offers business training, mentorship, and direct access to Africa’s largest entrepreneurship network as well as $5,000 in non-refundable seed capital.
Christopher Kolade Foundation SHE Soars Scholarship Program
- Established: 2019
- Target candidates: Female graduates
- Country: Nigeria
- Application link: SHE Soars Scholarship Program
- Application status for 2026: Closed
The scholarship scheme's value is pegged at ₦300,000 per year for the entire course of study. The program covers tuition costs, books, and a monthly living stipend. To be eligible, applicants must be female graduates from Nigerian public secondary schools and must have verifiable proof of admission into public Nigerian universities.
Michael Taiwo Scholarship
- Established: 2019
- Target candidates: Graduates and final-year students
- Country: Nigeria and abroad
- Application link: Michael Taiwo Scholarship
- Application status for 2026: Closed
Nigerian students eligible for this scholarship scheme are generally required to have a minimum CGPA of 4.0 on a 5-point scale (or its equivalent). The Michael Taiwo Scholarship is open to any graduates or final-year students from recognised universities, colleges, or polytechnics in Nigeria.
The Wole Soyinka Foundation Scholarships
- Established: 2017
- Target candidates: Young writers and artists
- Country: Nigeria, France, Lebanon
- Application link: Wole Soyinka Foundation Scholarship
- Application status for 2026: Closed
The Wole Soyinka Foundation offers residencies, study-abroad opportunities, and training for young writers, artists, and scientific researchers. The study-abroad opportunities are offered in partnership with Notre Dame University - Louaize and the Cedars Institute.
The Chevron Nigeria Limited Foundation Scholarship
- Established: 2009
- Target candidates: Second-year degree students and blind/visually impaired 200-level students
- Country: Nigeria
- Application link: Chevron Nigeria Limited JV Scholarship
- Application status for 2026: Closed
This scholarship program is open to full-time 200-level students in Nigerian tertiary institutions studying in any specified course listed on the Scholastica requirement/eligibility page. Applicants must have a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.5 in a 5.0 grade system or the equivalent in other grade systems. For blind/visually impaired applicants, the requirements include a minimum CGPA of 2.5 in a 5.0 grade system or the equivalent in other grade systems.
The IG Aguowo Health and Academic Foundation Scholarship
- Established: 2021
- Target candidates: Primary, secondary school, and university students
- Country: Nigeria
- Application link: IGAHAF Scholarship
- Application status for 2026: Closed
Academic scholarships offered by IGAHAF are open to high-performing and needy learners at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels. The scheme covers 100% tuition fees and more for secondary students in local, state, private, and faith-based educational institutions.
For students in tertiary institutions, the scheme covers administrative dues, a ₦50,000 bursary allowance per semester, acceptance, and tuition fees. This includes students in federal and state-owned universities, polytechnics, and teacher-training colleges.
MOK Foundation Scholarship
- Established: 2024
- Target candidates: Secondary and undergraduate students
- Country: Nigeria
- Application contacts: +234 803 588 5047, +234 813 970 7973
- Application status for 2026: Open
The MOK foundation is open for students seeking to complete the 2026 JAMB examination and the WAEC programme. Application forms for the schemes are available in participating schools or the MOK Foundation office.
The WAEC Scholarship programme is open for indigent students of Kwara or public secondary schools. On the other hand, the JAMB Scholarship is open for applicants who possess either a valid O’Level result (WAEC/NECO/NABTEB) or a duly signed and stamped SS3 result from a recognised secondary school.
I-Scholar Initiative (iSI) Scholarship
- Established: 2020
- Target candidates: Graduates
- Country: Nigeria
- Application link: i-Scholar Initiative
- Application status for 2026: Open
The i-Scholar Initiative Scholarship (i-SI) pays for standardised test vouchers such as the GRE, GMAT, and TOEFL. Eligible candidates must be Nigerian graduates from an accredited African institution with a minimum of Second Class Upper Grade or an HND with distinction.
Which NGO Scholarships in Nigeria are open in 2026?
Nigerian students can access several fully funded programs by NGOs in 2026. These include the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program, the MOK Foundation Scholarship, and the I-Scholar Initiative (iSI) Scholarship.
Are there any NGO scholarships for poor students?
Scholarships from organisations such as the MOK Foundation and the IG Aguowo Health and Academic Foundation offer need-based academic support for students at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels. These programs go as far as providing administrative fees such as examination, acceptance, departmental, and faculty dues.
Top NGO scholarships in Nigeria, such as MOK Foundation, Mastercard Foundation Scholars, The IG Aguowo Health and Academic Foundation, I-Scholar Initiative (iSI), and Michael Taiwo scholarships. These awards often include comprehensive support, covering tuition, accommodation, and even travel for international schemes.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with more than four years of experience in writing and content creation while working with Legit.ng, Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, covering lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com