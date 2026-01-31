Here are the top NGO scholarships in Nigeria you can apply for this year

Nigerian students can benefit from several NGO scholarships in Nigeria, such as the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program, the Tony Elumelu Foundation Scholarship, and the SHE Soars Scholarship programs. These merit-based opportunities are open to Nigerian citizens and are available annually.

NGO scholarships in Nigeria such as MTN Foundation Scholarship, Tony Elumelu Foundation, and i-Scholar Initiative offer cover tuition, accommodation, and mentorship.

Key takeaways

NGO scholarships in Nigeria are performance-and need-based grants .

. Prominent scholarship programs include the Mastercard Foundation, Tony Elumelu Foundation, and SHE Soars Scholarship.

These fully funded NGO scholarships often cover tuition, accommodation, monthly stipends, and mentorship for successful applicants.

A complete guide: Top NGO scholarships in Nigeria you can apply for this year

2026 scholarships offered by non-governmental organisations in Nigeria are from programs such as the MOK Foundation, Michael Taiwo, SHE Soars, and the Mastercard Foundation Scholars, among others. These programs are recognised for their coverage, offering funding and mentorship for Nigerian primary, secondary, undergraduate, and graduate students.

Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program

This scholars program is an initiative of the Mastercard Foundation, a non-profit organization that operates independently of Mastercard.

Established : 2012

: 2012 Target candidates : Undergraduate and graduate students

: Undergraduate and graduate students Country : Nigeria

: Nigeria Application link : MTN Foundation Scholarship

: MTN Foundation Scholarship Application status for 2026: Open

The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program provides fully funded scholarships to high-performing Nigerian students. The program is offered in partnership with international and local Nigerian institutions such as Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), covering tuition, accommodation, and living costs.

The applicants must fulfil the academic requirements of the partner institutions, which include passing the WAEC, NECO, GCE, and NABTEB with five credits for PAU and having a minimum UTME score of 220. These universities are currently accepting applications from the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program.

African Leadership University (ALU)

Ashesi University College Masters

Cambridge Masters

Carnegie Mellon University Africa (CMU-Africa)

Sciences Po

EARTH University

University of Oxford

University of Global Health Equity

Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Programme

The Agbami Medical and Engineering Professionals Scholarship is a premier Nigerian initiative by Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited.

Established : 2015

: 2015 Target candidates : Young entrepreneurs

: Young entrepreneurs Country : Nigeria

: Nigeria Application link : Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Scholarship

: Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Scholarship Application status for 2026: Open

This scholarship program is open to African students, including those from Nigeria who are 18 years and above. While this is not a traditional scholarship, it offers business training, mentorship, and direct access to Africa’s largest entrepreneurship network as well as $5,000 in non-refundable seed capital.

Christopher Kolade Foundation SHE Soars Scholarship Program

SHE Soars Scholarship Program is a need-based academic and mentorship opportunity for Nigerian students.

Established : 2019

: 2019 Target candidates : Female graduates

: Female graduates Country : Nigeria

: Nigeria Application link : SHE Soars Scholarship Program

: SHE Soars Scholarship Program Application status for 2026: Closed

The scholarship scheme's value is pegged at ₦300,000 per year for the entire course of study. The program covers tuition costs, books, and a monthly living stipend. To be eligible, applicants must be female graduates from Nigerian public secondary schools and must have verifiable proof of admission into public Nigerian universities.

Michael Taiwo Scholarship

Benefits of the Michael Taiwo Scholarship include full payment for GRE/GMAT, coverage of IELTS/TOEFL fees, graduate school application fees, and one-on-one mentoring.

Established : 2019

: 2019 Target candidates : Graduates and final-year students

: Graduates and final-year students Country : Nigeria and abroad

: Nigeria and abroad Application link : Michael Taiwo Scholarship

: Michael Taiwo Scholarship Application status for 2026: Closed

Nigerian students eligible for this scholarship scheme are generally required to have a minimum CGPA of 4.0 on a 5-point scale (or its equivalent). The Michael Taiwo Scholarship is open to any graduates or final-year students from recognised universities, colleges, or polytechnics in Nigeria.

The Wole Soyinka Foundation Scholarships

The Wole Soyinka Foundation offers scholarships and residencies to support young artists, writers, and scholars.

Established : 2017

: 2017 Target candidates : Young writers and artists

: Young writers and artists Country : Nigeria, France, Lebanon

: Nigeria, France, Lebanon Application link : Wole Soyinka Foundation Scholarship

: Wole Soyinka Foundation Scholarship Application status for 2026: Closed

The Wole Soyinka Foundation offers residencies, study-abroad opportunities, and training for young writers, artists, and scientific researchers. The study-abroad opportunities are offered in partnership with Notre Dame University - Louaize and the Cedars Institute.

The Chevron Nigeria Limited Foundation Scholarship

Chevron Nigeria Limited JV Scholarship applications are only open to full-time Second-year (200-level) degree students.

Established : 2009

: 2009 Target candidates : Second-year degree students and blind/visually impaired 200-level students

: Second-year degree students and blind/visually impaired 200-level students Country : Nigeria

: Nigeria Application link : Chevron Nigeria Limited JV Scholarship

: Chevron Nigeria Limited JV Scholarship Application status for 2026: Closed

This scholarship program is open to full-time 200-level students in Nigerian tertiary institutions studying in any specified course listed on the Scholastica requirement/eligibility page. Applicants must have a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.5 in a 5.0 grade system or the equivalent in other grade systems. For blind/visually impaired applicants, the requirements include a minimum CGPA of 2.5 in a 5.0 grade system or the equivalent in other grade systems.

The IG Aguowo Health and Academic Foundation Scholarship

IGAHAF offers academic scholarships that support tuition, fees, and educational materials for students in approved institutions.

Established : 2021

: 2021 Target candidates : Primary, secondary school, and university students

: Primary, secondary school, and university students Country : Nigeria

: Nigeria Application link : IGAHAF Scholarship

: IGAHAF Scholarship Application status for 2026: Closed

Academic scholarships offered by IGAHAF are open to high-performing and needy learners at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels. The scheme covers 100% tuition fees and more for secondary students in local, state, private, and faith-based educational institutions.

For students in tertiary institutions, the scheme covers administrative dues, a ₦50,000 bursary allowance per semester, acceptance, and tuition fees. This includes students in federal and state-owned universities, polytechnics, and teacher-training colleges.

MOK Foundation Scholarship

MOK Foundation Scholarships for the 2026 JAMB examination, is set to sponsor 1,000 qualified students under its JAMB Scholarship Scheme.

Established : 2024

: 2024 Target candidates : Secondary and undergraduate students

: Secondary and undergraduate students Country : Nigeria

: Nigeria Application contacts : +234 803 588 5047, +234 813 970 7973

: +234 803 588 5047, +234 813 970 7973 Application status for 2026: Open

The MOK foundation is open for students seeking to complete the 2026 JAMB examination and the WAEC programme. Application forms for the schemes are available in participating schools or the MOK Foundation office.

The WAEC Scholarship programme is open for indigent students of Kwara or public secondary schools. On the other hand, the JAMB Scholarship is open for applicants who possess either a valid O’Level result (WAEC/NECO/NABTEB) or a duly signed and stamped SS3 result from a recognised secondary school.

I-Scholar Initiative (iSI) Scholarship

The I-Scholar Initiative (iSI) Scholarship is open to Nigerian graduates with at least a Second Class Upper Grade.

Established : 2020

: 2020 Target candidates : Graduates

: Graduates Country : Nigeria

: Nigeria Application link : i-Scholar Initiative

: i-Scholar Initiative Application status for 2026: Open

The i-Scholar Initiative Scholarship (i-SI) pays for standardised test vouchers such as the GRE, GMAT, and TOEFL. Eligible candidates must be Nigerian graduates from an accredited African institution with a minimum of Second Class Upper Grade or an HND with distinction.

Which NGO Scholarships in Nigeria are open in 2026?

Nigerian students can access several fully funded programs by NGOs in 2026. These include the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program, the MOK Foundation Scholarship, and the I-Scholar Initiative (iSI) Scholarship.

Are there any NGO scholarships for poor students?

Scholarships from organisations such as the MOK Foundation and the IG Aguowo Health and Academic Foundation offer need-based academic support for students at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels. These programs go as far as providing administrative fees such as examination, acceptance, departmental, and faculty dues.

Top NGO scholarships in Nigeria, such as MOK Foundation, Mastercard Foundation Scholars, The IG Aguowo Health and Academic Foundation, I-Scholar Initiative (iSI), and Michael Taiwo scholarships. These awards often include comprehensive support, covering tuition, accommodation, and even travel for international schemes.

