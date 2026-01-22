List of 24 Nigerian Universities in 2026 Global Subject Rankings
London, United Kingdom - No Fewer than 24 Nigerian universities made the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject.
The ranking was released on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, making it the first time, 24 Nigerian universities were listed in the global rankings.
Nigeria is the most represented country in Sub-Saharan Africa in the 2026 THE World University Rankings by Subject.
As reported by The Nation, the Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee (NURAC) made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, Jnauary 22, 2026.
The NURAC commended the Nigerian university system for the remarkable improvement in the global rankings.
According to NURAC, the rankings cover 11 subject areas, Arts and Humanities; Business and Economics; Computer Science and Education Studies.
Others include Engineering; Law; Life Sciences; Medical and Health; Physical Sciences; Psychology and Social Sciences.
The Chairman of NURAC and former Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Emeritus Peter Okebukola, explained that made use of 18 performance indicators.
“The Subject Rankings utilise 18 performance indicators grouped into five key pillars: Teaching (The Learning Environment): accounting for approximately 30% of the score; Research Environment: evaluating productivity, income, and reputation (approx. 29%); Research Quality: measuring citation impact and research excellence (approx. 30%); International Outlook: assessing the ratio of international staff, students, and research (7.5%); and Industry (Knowledge Transfer): highlighting industry income and patents (4%).
Medical and Health ranking
The University of Ibadan 301–400 band
The University of Lagos in the 401–500 bracket.
Bayero University Kano,
The University of Benin,
The University of Jos
The University of Nigeria Nsukka, all ranking within the 601–800 band globally.
Babcock University
Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife
University of Ilorin secured spots in the 801–1,000 range.
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH)
Lagos State University (LASU)
Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka,
University of Calabar
University of Port Harcourt earned spots in the 1000+ band.
Computer Science ranking
Landmark University in the 501–600 band,
Covenant University and the University of Ilorin in the 601–800 group.
Physical Sciences rankings
The Federal University of Technology, Minna
Landmark University
The University of Ilorin all secured placements in the 601–800 band.
Covenant University
Federal University of Technology, Akure;
Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
University of Calabar all in the 801-1000 band
Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria;
Bayero University, Kano;
Federal University of Technology, Owerri;
LAUTECH
University of Lagos all in the 1001-1250 band are
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta;
Federal University, Oye-Ekiti;
Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife
University of Benin
University of Ibadan
University of Nigeria, Nsukka
University of Port Harcourt all featured in the 1250+ band
Social sciences ranking
Covenant University and the University of Ibadan achieving a 501–600 global ranking.
University of Lagos is placed in the 601-800 band
Landmark University;
Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife;
University of Ilorin
University of Nigeria, Nsukka are all in the 801-1000 band are
Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria;
Delta State University, Abraka;
Federal University, Oye-Ekiti;
Lagos State University (LASU)
Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
University of Calabar are all in the 1000+ band
Psychology ranking
The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, distinguished itself as the sole Nigerian representative in the 501–600 band.
UI, UNILAG break into global Top 1,000 best universities
Recall that the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos were ranked among the top 1,000 universities worldwide in the 2026 Times Higher Education ranking
UI reclaimed its position as Nigeria’s best university, ahead of UNILAG, Bayero University Kano, and Covenant University
Okebukola said the ranking marked a notable improvement for Nigerian universities on the global stage.
3 Nigerian universities appear in world ranking
Legit.ng earlier reported that three Nigerian higher institutions made the list of the 2026 Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings, released on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
In the latest ranking, none of the 297 universities in Nigeria made it to the top 1000 list of the latest global ranking.
However, universities from South Africa and Egypt took the lead among African institutions that made the latest world ranking.
Source: Legit.ng
