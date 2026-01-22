24 Nigerian universities featured in the 2026 Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject

Nigeria leads Sub-Saharan Africa with the highest representation in global university rankings

NURAC praises Nigerian universities for significant improvements across multiple subject areas

London, United Kingdom - No Fewer than 24 Nigerian universities made the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject.

The ranking was released on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, making it the first time, 24 Nigerian universities were listed in the global rankings.

Nigeria is the most represented country in Sub-Saharan Africa in the 2026 THE World University Rankings by Subject.

As reported by The Nation, the Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee (NURAC) made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, Jnauary 22, 2026.

The NURAC commended the Nigerian university system for the remarkable improvement in the global rankings.

According to NURAC, the rankings cover 11 subject areas, Arts and Humanities; Business and Economics; Computer Science and Education Studies.

Others include Engineering; Law; Life Sciences; Medical and Health; Physical Sciences; Psychology and Social Sciences.

The Chairman of NURAC and former Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Emeritus Peter Okebukola, explained that made use of 18 performance indicators.

“The Subject Rankings utilise 18 performance indicators grouped into five key pillars: Teaching (The Learning Environment): accounting for approximately 30% of the score; Research Environment: evaluating productivity, income, and reputation (approx. 29%); Research Quality: measuring citation impact and research excellence (approx. 30%); International Outlook: assessing the ratio of international staff, students, and research (7.5%); and Industry (Knowledge Transfer): highlighting industry income and patents (4%).

Medical and Health ranking

The University of Ibadan 301–400 band

The University of Lagos in the 401–500 bracket.

Ahmadu Bello University,

Bayero University Kano,

The University of Benin,

The University of Jos

The University of Nigeria Nsukka, all ranking within the 601–800 band globally.

Babcock University

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife

University of Ilorin secured spots in the 801–1,000 range.

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH)

Lagos State University (LASU)

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka,

University of Calabar

University of Port Harcourt earned spots in the 1000+ band.

Computer Science ranking

Landmark University in the 501–600 band,

Covenant University and the University of Ilorin in the 601–800 group.

Physical Sciences rankings

The Federal University of Technology, Minna

Landmark University

The University of Ilorin all secured placements in the 601–800 band.

Covenant University

Federal University of Technology, Akure;

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka

University of Calabar all in the 801-1000 band

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria;

Bayero University, Kano;

Federal University of Technology, Owerri;

LAUTECH

University of Lagos all in the 1001-1250 band are

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta;

Federal University, Oye-Ekiti;

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife

University of Benin

University of Ibadan

University of Nigeria, Nsukka

University of Port Harcourt all featured in the 1250+ band

Social sciences ranking

Covenant University and the University of Ibadan achieving a 501–600 global ranking.

University of Lagos is placed in the 601-800 band

Landmark University;

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife;

University of Ilorin

University of Nigeria, Nsukka are all in the 801-1000 band are

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria;

Delta State University, Abraka;

Federal University, Oye-Ekiti;

Lagos State University (LASU)

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka

University of Calabar are all in the 1000+ band

Psychology ranking

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, distinguished itself as the sole Nigerian representative in the 501–600 band.

UI, UNILAG break into global Top 1,000 best universities

Recall that the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos were ranked among the top 1,000 universities worldwide in the 2026 Times Higher Education ranking

UI reclaimed its position as Nigeria’s best university, ahead of UNILAG, Bayero University Kano, and Covenant University

Okebukola said the ranking marked a notable improvement for Nigerian universities on the global stage.

3 Nigerian universities appear in world ranking

Legit.ng earlier reported that three Nigerian higher institutions made the list of the 2026 Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings, released on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

In the latest ranking, none of the 297 universities in Nigeria made it to the top 1000 list of the latest global ranking.

However, universities from South Africa and Egypt took the lead among African institutions that made the latest world ranking.

