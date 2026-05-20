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Breaking: NDC Takes Fresh Action on Peter Obi's 2027 Ambition
Politics

Breaking: NDC Takes Fresh Action on Peter Obi's 2027 Ambition

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has been screened by his new party, Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), to fly the party's ticket in the 2027 general elections.

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Obi, a former governor of Anambra, was screened by the NDC's 17-man screening committee, which was headed by Sam Egwu, the former governor of Ebonyi state.

The NDC has reportedly screened Peter Obi as the former governor of Anambra became the only presidential candidate of the party.
NDC screens Peter Obi for 2027 presidential elections Photo Credit: @PeterObi
Source: Twitter

The 2027 presidential hopeful announced the development in a social media post on Wednesday, May 20, adding that the exercise was held on Tuesday, May 19 and that "They carefully reviewed all my documents, including my degree certificates, NYSC credentials, and age declarations."

According to Daily Trust, Only Peter Obi had obtained the presidential form of the NDC when the party's deadline for the sales of the presidential form on Monday, May 18. The sales of the presidential form had been extended to Tuesday, May 26.

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Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Peter ObiNigerian PresidencySouth East Nigeria
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