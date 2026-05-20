Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has been screened by his new party, Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), to fly the party's ticket in the 2027 general elections.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra, was screened by the NDC's 17-man screening committee, which was headed by Sam Egwu, the former governor of Ebonyi state.

NDC screens Peter Obi for 2027 presidential elections Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The 2027 presidential hopeful announced the development in a social media post on Wednesday, May 20, adding that the exercise was held on Tuesday, May 19 and that "They carefully reviewed all my documents, including my degree certificates, NYSC credentials, and age declarations."

According to Daily Trust, Only Peter Obi had obtained the presidential form of the NDC when the party's deadline for the sales of the presidential form on Monday, May 18. The sales of the presidential form had been extended to Tuesday, May 26.

Source: Legit.ng