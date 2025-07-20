Phoenix University, Agwada courses, admission requirements and procedure

Phoenix University, Agwada, offers a wide range of undergraduate courses across key faculties like Allied Health, Computing, and Agriculture. The institution admits students through UTME and Direct Entry. Applicants must possess at least five O’Level credits, including English and Mathematics. Find out how to qualify, register, and explore your study options.

Phoenix University, Agwada, is a private university.

Phoenix University, Agwada courses span four main faculties, including Allied Health, Computing, Social Sciences, and Natural Sciences.

Direct Entry candidates need O’Level credits and additional qualifications such as A-Levels, IJMB, NCE, OND, or HND.

and additional qualifications such as Each faculty has specific subject requirements, with English and Mathematics mandatory across all programmes.

across all programmes. Applicants must update their institution choice to Phoenix University, Agwada on JAMB CAPS and complete registration on the university portal.

Phoenix University, Agwada courses

Phoenix University, Agwada courses span across diverse faculties. Each course is designed to equip learners with practical and theoretical knowledge. Here is a breakdown of programmes offered in the Nigerian university in their respective faculties.

Faculty of Allied Health

Nursing and Health Science

Physiotherapy

Nursing

Radiography

Healthcare Administration and Hospital Management

Information Technology and Health Informatics

Optometric and Medical Laboratory

Faculty of Social and Management Science

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Business and Public Administration

Office and Information Management

Information Resources and Management

Business Administration

Public Administration

Entrepreneurship and Project Management

Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Procurement

Project Management

Social Sciences

International Relations and Diplomacy

Political Science

Economics

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

History and International Relations

Languages and Linguistics

Faculty of Computing and Technology

Computer Science

Information System

B.Sc. Cyber Security

Information and Communication Technology

Mathematics

Statistics

Faculty of Natural, Applied Sciences, and Agriculture

Microbiology

Biochemistry

Physics with Electronics

Petroleum Chemistry

Forensic Science

Biotechnology

Agriculture

Agribusiness

Agriculture Economics

Fisheries and Aquaculture

Food Science and Technology

Phoenix University, Agwada admission requirements

The Phoenix University, Agwada's registration process is entirely digital.

The private university offers flexible entry options for UTME and Direct Entry candidates. The university maintains high academic standards and expects applicants to meet specific criteria for admission. Below is a breakdown of the qualifications required for each entry route.

UTME requirements

Candidates seeking admission through UTME must satisfy the general O’Level and UTME score criteria. Phoenix University follows the national benchmark set by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) while also applying course-specific conditions.

To qualify for UTME admission, you must:

Obtain at least five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects at the SSCE level (WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or NABAIS). These credits must not exceed two sittings.

Score above the JAMB minimum cut-off mark, as determined by the university for your chosen course.

Direct Entry (DE) requirements

Direct Entry offers a fast-track path for students who already hold advanced academic qualifications. This route requires both O’Level results and additional credentials relevant to the course.

To qualify for Direct Entry admission, you must satisfy the O’Level credit requirements as listed above. Additionally, you need any of the following qualifications:

GCE A-Level with at least two passes in related subjects.

IJMB with passes in a minimum of two subjects.

NCE with at least three ‘C’ grades.

OND with a credit grade or HND with merit level, in a related discipline.

Phoenix University, Agwada subject requirements

The learning institution ensures that each programme aligns with subject-specific requirements. These vary across faculties and must be strictly met during application.

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences and Agriculture

Applicants must have five O’Level credits, which must include:

English Language

Mathematics

Biology or Agricultural Science

Chemistry

For Physics with Electronics, Physics is compulsory, along with two other science subjects.

Faculty of Computing

Candidates applying to this faculty need five O’Level credit passes, including:

English Language

Mathematics

Physics

Two other science subjects

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

For these programmes, students must obtain five O’Level credits that include:

English Language

Mathematics

Economics (or Government/History for Political Science)

Econs./Geography/Government (for International Relations and Diplomacy)

Two other relevant Arts or Social Science subjects

Phoenix University, Agwada admission application

After confirming your eligibility, you must begin the application process through JAMB and the university’s online portal. This ensures your details are captured within the national and institutional systems. Follow the application steps below:

Phoenix University, Agwada application.

Visit any JAMB office or go to the JAMB CAPS website. Log into the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS). Change your first-choice institution to Phoenix University, Agwada. If applying for a different course, you should update your programme choice as well. Upload your O’Level results. Ensure you have at least five credits, including English, Mathematics, and three relevant subjects, in no more than two sittings. Return to the Phoenix University website. Navigate to Portals → Undergraduate Portal to complete the institution-specific admission process.

Undergraduate portal registration steps

Registering as a newly admitted undergraduate at Phoenix University, Agwada, starts with verifying your admission status and retrieving your login details. Follow the outlined steps to activate your student portal and gain access to your personalised dashboard.

Undergraduate portal registration steps.

On the ePortal Login page, click the "Request for New Password" link. Enter your Student ID and click the ‘Request for Password’ button. The system will display the university email address assigned to you. Access your university email by visiting the official website and clicking the email link at the top-right corner. Log in using your full Phoenix University email (e.g. alijkug2034@phoenixuniversity.edu.ng) and your JAMB registration number as the password. The system will ask you to set a new password—keep it safe. Check your inbox or spam folder for the ePortal login password. If unavailable, try using the student's name as the password. Return to the "Admission Status and Registration Procedure" page and enter your Student ID and the new ePortal password from the email. Click "Login" to access your dashboard.

Once logged in, select the "Admission" tab to download your admission letter. You will also be prompted to update your personal records and upload your passport photo and signature.

Online clearance procedure

After activating your portal, the next step is to complete your clearance. This confirms your academic records and enables you to pay your registration fee and access further services. Here are the online clearance steps to follow.

Log in to the ePortal if not already signed in. Click on the "Student Data" button and then select "Academic Records". Click on the "Add Academic Record" button to input your O’Level results and upload the required documents. Click "Submit Now" to forward your records for review. Wait for the clearance officer to validate your documents. This process may take up to 24 hours. Once cleared, proceed to pay your Registration Fee. Successful payment will generate your Matriculation Number. After payment, fill in the Medical Form and Course Registration Form on your dashboard.

Note that you must pay the Acceptance Fee within two (2) weeks of receiving your admission letter.

Once your online registration is complete, you must submit physical copies of important documents to the Registry Department. This validates your admission and ensures full enrolment in the university. Submit the following items:

The admission letter (printed from the Phoenix University website).

An admission letter printed from the JAMB website.

JAMB UTME result slip.

Academic credentials or printed results from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB websites.

Valid scratch card for online O’Level result verification.

Birth Certificate or a Statutory Declaration of Age.

Two recent passport-size photographs.

Proof of payment for all required university charges.

An attestation letter of good character from a parent, guardian, or sponsor.

Certificate of medical fitness from a recognised hospital.

Who is the founder of Phoenix University, Agwada?

The founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Phoenix University, Agwada, is Senator (Dr) Abdullahi Adamu, CON, also known as the Turakin Keffi.

How long does it take to get a bachelor's degree at Phoenix University, Agwada?

A bachelor’s degree at Phoenix University, Agwada takes four academic years to complete under full-time study. The duration covers general education and specialised courses within the chosen programme. However, the exact timeline may vary depending on the student's entry level or course requirements.

Phoenix University, Agwada provides admission through UTME and Direct Entry pathways. The university requires a minimum of five O’Level credits, with subject combinations depending on the programme of study. Students are required to complete online registration, pay acceptance and registration fees, and submit physical documents for verification.

