The world football governing body, FIFA, has released ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup, set to take place in the US, Canada, and Mexico

FIFA have introduced various ticket categories, ranging from Category One to Category Four, across the different host venues

The United States is facing scrutiny over its visa regulations and immigration policies, which could pose challenges for traveling fans

Football fans will pay different prices for matches at the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Mundial for the first time, will be hosted by three nations: the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

The world football governing body have issued a stern warning to fans concerning unofficial websites purportedly selling tickets not yet available in the market.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino presents the World Cup trophy to US president Donald Trump at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US.

How much will Nigerians pay to watch World Cup

A prize tag has been pegged for the opening matches in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

According to Sky News, tickets are being sold in four categories, with prices starting at $60 (₦87,900) for group-stage games and going up to $6,730 (over ₦9m) for the final.

For the opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico, Category 1 tickets are priced at $1,825 (₦2.6 million), Category 2 at $1,290 (₦1.8 million), Category 3 at $745 (₦1 million), and Category 4 at $370 (₦542,000).

At BMO Field in Toronto, Canada, Category 1 tickets go for $1,745 (₦2.5 million), Category 2 for $1,240 (₦1.8 million), Category 3 for $715 (₦1 million), and Category 4 for $355 (₦520,000).

Meanwhile, for the opening match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, United States, Category 1 tickets are the highest at $2,735 (₦3.9 million), followed by Category 2 at $1,940 (₦2.8 million), Category 3 at $1,120 (₦1.6 million), and Category 4 at $560 (₦812,000).

Which countries have the highest demand

The highest demands on tickets have been from Germany, England, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Spain, and Italy.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino performs during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park's Great Lawn in New York City.

The world football governing body have not disclosed how many tickets will be released in this phase, but overall capacity is expected to exceed 7 million seats across all venues.

The tournament will be the first to feature 48 teams across 104 matches in 16 North American cities.

The United States Government has appealed to football fans requiring a visa to apply early, adding that the safety of the players and fans is top priority.

According to Economic Times, the second phase of the ticket draws is scheduled between October 27 to 31, following the final team draw on December 5.

