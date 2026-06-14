Elon Musk is still leading the world’s rich list with a net worth of over $1 trillion

Larry Page and Sergey Brin are the closest to the top, along with Jeff Bezos

On the African rich list is Aliko Dangote, at $36.5bn, ranking number 62nd in the world's billionaires list

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, is now $794 billion richer than Larry Page, the second-richest man globally, as his net worth rises to $1.11 trillion.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder's fortune is more than three times larger than Page's $306 billion wealth, highlighting the unprecedented gap between Musk and other billionaires on the global rich list.

Elon Musk widens gap as Page, Brin trail behind Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Musk's net worth has increased by $139 billion, while his wealth has gained about $490 billion, according to billionaire ranking data published by Bloomberg.

Musk widens gap over world's richest people

Musk's wealth is largely tied to his holdings in technology and space companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and other ventures.

Larry Page, Google co-founder, ranks second globally with a net worth of $306 billion, followed by Sergey Brin, also a Google co-founder, with $285 billion.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranks fourth with $260 billion, while Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison is fifth with $238 billion.

Michael Dell, founder of Dell Technologies, ranks sixth with a fortune of $213 billion, followed by Mark Zuckerberg of Meta with $202 billion.

French luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault ranks eighth with $171 billion, while Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is ninth with $170 billion.

Elon Musk: $1.11 trillion

Larry Page: $306 billion

Sergey Brin: $285 billion

Jeff Bezos: $260 billion

Larry Ellison: $238 billion

Michael Dell: $213 billion

Mark Zuckerberg: $202 billion

Bernard Arnault: $171 billion

Jensen Huang: $170 billion

Jim Walton: $148 billion

Dangote remains Africa’s richest man Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Dangote leads Africa's billionaires

Meanwhile, Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote remains Africa's richest person, ranking 62nd globally with a net worth of $36.5 billion.

Dangote's fortune has increased by $6.55 billion, strengthening his position among the world's top billionaires.

South African billionaire Johann Rupert and family rank second in Africa with a net worth of $19.9 billion, placing 136th globally.

Nigerian businessman Abdulsamad Rabiu ranks third among African billionaires, with a fortune of $17.5 billion and a global ranking of 166th.

African billionaires on the global list

Aliko Dangote: $36.5bn (Rank 62)

Johann Rupert & family: $19.9bn (Rank 136)

Abdulsamad Rabiu: $17.5bn (Rank 166)

Rabiu to earn over N189.74bn from BUA Cement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian billionaire and BUA Group Chairman is set to smile to the bank with a staggering N189.74 billion dividend from his shareholding in BUA Cement Plc, following strong financial performance and shareholder approval of the company’s 2025 results.

The billionaire earned the payout after BUA Cement declared a N10.00 dividend per share, making up a major share of total distributions approved at its 10th Annual General Meeting held in Abuja.

Rabiu holds a dominant 56.03% stake in BUA Cement, amounting to 18.974 billion shares out of the company’s 33.864 billion outstanding shares, positioning him as the largest beneficiary of the dividend.

Source: Legit.ng