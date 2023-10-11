Richest Roblox players: 20 gamers with huge amounts of Robux

Roblox is a phenomenal online gaming platform loaded with virtual 3D games. The platform has various genres, including obstacle courses, role-playing, and simulations. Players on this platform have made good money, making them millionaires. Discover the Richest Roblox players now.

Linkmon99, David Baszucki and John Shedletsky are among the richest Roblox players. Photo: @linkmon99, @davidbaszucki, @shedletsky on Instagram (modified by author)

Roblox is a virtual online game platform created by Roblox Corporation. The platform was launched on 1 September 2006 and has over 200 million monthly active users. Roblox allows gamers to make money by buying, selling, and creating various games. Who is the richest Roblox player?

Top 20 richest Roblox players

Roblox gamers not only play for fun but also to make money. The platform has two ways of measuring value: Recent Average Price (RAP) and Trading Value calculated in Robux. 100,000 Robux is equal to $350. Below is a list of the richest Roblox players as of this writing. The figures constantly change from time to time.

20. GodzGalaxy – R48,563,637 ($169,972)

GodzGalaxy logo and a view of the Eviction Notice house. Photo: @GodzGalaxy_ on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

GodzGalaxy is a Roblox player ranked 20th on the Roblox Value Leaderboard. The player also creates games like Outlaster, Big Brother, and Eviction Notice. He did this together with his friend under the Peak Precision Studios group. GodzGalaxy is valued at R48,563,637 ($169,972) with a RAP of R53,492,962 ($187,225).

19. InceptionTime – R50,884,356($178,095)

InceptionTime and his Roblox game. Photo: @InceptionTimeRB on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

InceptionTime is also known as Rhyan Smith. He also works in the Developer Relations department on the platform. InceptionTime joined the platform in April 2010 and has a value of R50,884,356 ($178,095) and RAP 54,574,535 ($191,010).

18. PolarisxProject – R52,800,379 ($184,801)

PolarisxProject games. Photo @Momonxproject on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

PolarisxProject is among the rich people on Roblox. He is valued at R52,800,379 ($184,801) with a RAP of R47,510,147 ($166,285). PolarisxProject has 197 friends, over 13k followers and owns a collection of 1803 limited items.

17. systask – R52,800,379 ($184,801)

systask joined the platform on 26 October 2022. He is valued at R52,800,379 ($184,801) with an RAP of R48,114,566 ($168,400). systask has 15 collectibles, 36 friends and over 4k followers.

16. Scoobysnaks1–R59,777,179 ($209,220)

Scoobysnaks1 has a value of R59,777,179 ($209,220) and a RAP of R58,669,665 ($205,343). He has 769 collectibles, 51 friends and over 18k followers. Scoobysnaks1 joined the platform on 21 November 2010.

15. fsvlt – R61,501,235 ($215,254)

This is another competitive user on Roblox with a collection of 16 limited items. He joined the platform on 29 October 2022 and has 22 friends and 61 followers. fsvlt is valued at R61,501,235 ($215,254) and has a RAP of R39,914,381 ($139,700).

14. Bourgist – R66,828,302 ($233,899)

Cars and a chopper from the DrivingEmpire game. Photo: @_DrivingEmpire on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Bourgist is another of the wealthiest players on the platform. He founded DrivingEmpire, which delivers a fun gaming experience to car lovers. The player has a value of R66,828,302 ($233,899) and a RAP of R61,834,174 ($216,419). Bourgist has amassed 189k followers and owns a collection of 1143 limited items.

13. BuildIntoGames – R72,453,430 ($ 253,587)

BuildIntoGames on Roblox. Photo: @BuildIntoGames on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Preston, aka BuildIntoGames, joined the platform in September 2011. He is the lead developer of Big Games. BuildIntoGames has a RAP of R155,035,036 ($542,622) and is valued at R72,453,430 ($ 253,587).

12. davidweiss2– R76,991,948 ($269,471)

Games by davidweiss2 on Roblox. Photo: @davidweiss_RBLX on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

David Weiss is a player on Roblox who owns a collection of 307 limited items. He is also a builder and 3D modeller who joined the platform in July 2009. Since then, the player has amassed over 5k followers. He is valued at R76,991,948 ($269,471), and his RAP is R72,555,609 ($253,944).

11. Merely – R88,508,014 ($309,778)

Merely a gamer on Roblox. Photo: @MerelyRBLX on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Merely joined the platform on 8 December 2010. Since then, he has gained 172k followers. Merely has a RAP of R35,210,530 ($123,236), and his value figure is R88,508,014 ($309,778). He is in groups such as Paradoxum Games and Builders Club Only!

10. rip_indra – R92,650,000 ($324,275)

Games by rip_indra on Roblox. Photo: @rip_krazy on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

He was formerly known as Robotmega. He is a game builder best known for games such as Blox Fruits, Elemental Battlegrounds, and Dragon Ball: Final Adventures. The player joined the platform on 16 May 2009. The player has a RAP of R94,761,969 ($331,666), and his value is R92,650,000 ($324,275).

9. Teknobytez – R116,012,538 ($406,043)

Teknobytez joined Roblox on 15 June 2012. He has a RAP of 91,587,573 ($320,556) and a value of R116,012,538 ($406,043). Teknobytez has over 16k followers.

8. Zlib – R143,615,854 ($502,655)

Zlib is eighth on the richest people on Roblox's list. He joined the platform in June 2015 and is a moderator for Trade Hangout. Zlib has a RAP of 109,523,202 ($383,331) and a value of R143,615,854 ($502,655). His favourite games include Boss White Hat, Dominus Empyreus and Ban Hammer.

7. EarlGrey – R146,521,183 ($512,824)

Owner of EarlGrey, John Shedletsky. Photo @shedletsky on Instagram (modified by author)

EarlGrey is one of the richest Roblox accounts. He joined the platform in August 2006 before being banned in 2018. He has gained over 8k followers since then and is the creator of Grey City. EarlGrey has a value of R146,521,183 ($512,824) and a RAP of R115,157,143 ($403,050).

6. CV10K – R160,167,488 ($560,586)

CV10K games on Roblox. Photo:@RealCV10K on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

CV10K is number seven on the rich Roblox players list. Since joining Roblox in November 2014, he has amassed over 133k followers and 200 friends. CV10K has a value of R160,167,488 ($560,586) with an RAP of R116,829,109 ($408,901). His favourite games include Zombie Rush, Faction Defense Tycoon, and Flex Your UGC Limiteds.

5. Simoon68 – R237,007,937 ($829,527)

Simoon68 posing for a photo pointing next to a 970 Roblox sign (L). The player takes a mirror selfie (L). Photo @Simonblox on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Simoon68 is one of the richest Roblox users. He co-founded some of the most popular games, such as Abracadabra Games, SharkBite, Backpacking, and RoBowling games. The player joined the platform on 31 December 2009, gaining 81k followers and 200 friends. Simoon68 is valued at R233,159,841 ($816,059), with a value figure of R237,007,937 ($829,527).

4. Linkmon99 – R255,643,436 ($894,752)

Tommy, aka Linkmon99, posing for a photo. Photo: @linkmon99 on Instagram (modified by author)

Linkmon99 is one of the richest people on Roblox. He is one of the formidable players with a lot of inventory value. Linkmon99 has RAP R201,159,269 ($704,057) and is valued at R255,643,436 ($894,752). This gamer has an impressive half a million plus followers.

3. Stickmasterluke – R283,566,455 ($992,482)

Luke Weber, aka stickmasterluke. Photo: @stickmasterluke on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Stickmasterluke is another richest person on Roblox. The leaderboard player has been on the platform since 2007. Stickmasterluke has introduced entertaining games such as I Don't Know It Could Be and Speed Run Ultimate. His value is R283,566,455 ($992,482), while his RAP is R201,159,269 ($704,057).

2. SonOfSevenless – R283,807,817 ($993,327)

SonsOfSevenless is one of the richest Roblox accounts. He joined the platform in 2007 and has over 19k followers. Since then, the SonOfSlevenless has amassed a value of R283,807,817 ($993,327) and a RAP of R166039439 ($581,138).

1. Roblox – R429,181,310 ($1,502,134)

Roblox founder David Baszucki attends the Paley International Council Summit at Paley Museum on November 08, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Who has the most Robux in Roblox? David Baszucki, also known as Roblox, has the most Robux in Roblox in 2023. He is an engineer and a software developer. He is the game's creator. David has a RAP of R278,396,395 ($974,387) and a value of R429181310 ($1,502,134).

Who has the most Robux in the world?

The richest Roblox in Robux is David Baszucki. His current Recent Average Price is over R278 million, and his value is over R429 million.

Roblox is not only a fun game, but it also allows players to earn a significant amount of money. Mostly, the richest Roblox players earn money selling virtual items and monetising their games, and the above is a list of the richest Roblox players in 2023.

