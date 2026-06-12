LASU has approved leadership changes, reappointing Registrar Emmanuel Fanu and appointing a new Bursar

Governing Council has confirmed both appointments following a competitive process conducted on June 10

The new leadership tenure has been scheduled to begin July 2, 2026, with four-year terms announced

The Governing Council of Lagos State University (LASU) has approved key leadership decisions affecting two of the institution’s top administrative offices.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, June 10, through the university’s official X handle, @LASUOfficial.

Fanu (left) retains registrar role as LASU appoints Yusuf as new bursar (right). Photo: LASUOfficial

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, the Council, at an emergency meeting held on Wednesday, approved the reappointment of Mr Emmanuel A. Fanu as Registrar and Secretary to Council, alongside the appointment of Mr Olabisi Yusuf as the new Bursar.

The university confirmed that both appointments will take effect from Thursday, July 2, 2026, and will run for a four-year tenure.

Registrar Fanu renewed after competitive council process

On the Registrar’s renewal, LASU stated that Fanu has remained a key figure in the institution’s administrative structure, having joined the university in 1999 as an Administrative Officer II and steadily rising through the ranks over the years.

"He served as Acting Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council from June 2021 to February 2022, before his substantive appointment to the position in June 2022."

"He holds a Bachelor of Science Education degree (1996), a Master of Public Administration degree (2005), and a Diploma in Law, all from Lagos State University. A seasoned university administrator, he has benefited from grants awarded by the British Council, the United States Information Service (USIS), and the Lagos State Government to participate in national and international conferences on tertiary education administration and management," the statement read.

The Council maintained his position after what it termed a "competitive" process.

LASU picks seasoned finance expert as bursar

For the finance office, the university announced the exit of the current Bursar, Mr Said Babatunde Olayinka, whose tenure ends on July 1, 2026. Mr Yusuf is set to take over from him.

New chapter begins at LASU with bursar appointment and registrar reappointment

Source: Getty Images

The statement noted that Yusuf comes with over 20 years of experience in financial management within LASU.

"He joined Lagos State University in 2006 as a Principal Accountant at the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) and progressed through key positions including Chief Accountant, Deputy Bursar, and Head of Operations in the University Bursary. Most recently, he served as Deputy Bursar, Treasury Services and Project Accountant at the Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (ACEITSE)," the statement read.

LASU described him as a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), with strong experience in budgeting, treasury operations, and donor-funded projects.

The university said both appointments followed a competitive interview exercise conducted on June 10, the same day the Governing Council met.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, congratulated the appointees and wished them a successful tenure in service to the institution.

LASU confirms death of student in robbery attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the management of Lagos State University (LASU) confirmed the death of undergraduate Otabor Boluwatife Joseph, who sustained fatal injuries during an armed robbery attack in the Iba area of Lagos.

The university said the student, a History and International Studies undergraduate, died after four days on admission, while officials provided support and monitored his treatment during hospitalisation.

Source: Legit.ng