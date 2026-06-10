NECO alerted Nigerians to fraudulent online platforms claiming to recruit supervisors for the 2026 SSCE Internal examination

The council clarified that no payment was required from teachers applying to serve as examination supervisors

NECO said its new automated recruitment system was introduced to reduce fraud, improve fairness and strengthen examination credibility

The National Examinations Council has cautioned Nigerians against fraudulent online platforms claiming to recruit supervisors for the 2026 Senior School Certificate Examination.

The examination body said some fake websites are targeting prospective applicants by requesting academic credentials and demanding payments under the guise of recruitment for supervisory roles during the forthcoming examination exercise.

NECO issued a public warning over fake online recruitment portals. Photo: Getty, Neco

Source: Twitter

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 10, NECO advised members of the public to disregard such portals, noting that the council does not charge applicants seeking to serve as examination supervisors.

How can applicants avoid recruitment fraud?

According to the council, individuals behind the fake platforms are attempting to deceive teachers and other interested applicants by creating unofficial recruitment channels.

NECO clarified that no payment is required at any stage of the application process for supervisors participating in the 2026 SSCE Internal examination.

The council explained that recruitment for the exercise is now conducted through a digital platform designed to improve transparency and eliminate opportunities for abuse.

What changed in supervisor recruitment?

NECO said the transition from manual recruitment procedures to a fully electronic system followed recommendations aimed at improving the quality and credibility of public examinations.

Under the new arrangement, eligible teachers interested in serving as supervisors are expected to submit applications directly through the council's official recruitment portal.

The examination body stated that the process is automated and does not involve agents, consultants or any third-party intermediaries.

More than 22,000 supervisors are expected to be recruited for the 2026 SSCE Internal examination. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

Officials believe the electronic system will reduce fraudulent practices associated with supervisor recruitment while strengthening examination monitoring across the country.

Who is eligible to apply?

The council said qualified pensionable teachers on Grade Level 12 and above who are at least 30 years old can apply to participate in the exercise.

NECO disclosed that more than 22,000 supervisors will be engaged for the conduct of the 2026 Senior School Certificate Examination, which is scheduled to begin on June 15.

The council noted that the new recruitment framework is expected to improve fairness in the selection process while helping to curb examination malpractice.

It urged applicants to rely only on official communication channels and verify information before submitting personal details online.

The warning comes as preparations intensify for this year's examination, with authorities seeking to ensure a smooth and credible conduct of the nationwide exercise.

FG introduces measures to tackle NECO malpractice

In a previous report, the federal government rolled out fresh measures aimed at tackling examination malpractice in the Senior School Certificate Examination, a key requirement for admission into tertiary institutions across the country.

The new steps apply to examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council, the National Examination Council and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board.

Source: Legit.ng