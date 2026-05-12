The Lagos state government announced plans to roll out a state driver’s licence in partnership with the federal government

Officials said the initiative would improve road safety, strengthen traffic regulation and simplify licence processing for motorists

The state also introduced a new parking zoning arrangement across Ikeja, Ikoyi, Lekki, Victoria Island and Surulere

The Lagos state government has announced plans to introduce a state driver’s licence in partnership with the federal government as part of efforts to improve transportation management and road safety.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed the development during the 2026 ministerial press briefing held in Alausa to mark the seventh anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term administration.

The Lagos State Government announced plans to roll out a state driver’s licence. Photo: BabajideSanwo-Olu

Source: Twitter

Lagos plans new driver’s licence

According to the commissioner, the proposed licence initiative is expected to simplify the application process for motorists while strengthening traffic regulation across the state, TVC reported.

Osiyemi said the collaboration with the federal government would also support measures aimed at improving compliance with driving standards and road safety requirements.

The commissioner also outlined fresh steps being taken to tackle congestion and improve parking operations in major commercial areas within Lagos.

He explained that the Lagos State Parking Authority had divided the regulated on-street parking scheme into five major zones. The areas include Ikeja, Ikoyi, Lekki, Victoria Island and Surulere.

Parking scheme targets traffic congestion

Authorities said the zoning arrangement would help improve traffic flow and reduce indiscriminate parking in busy parts of the state.

The government believes the system will also make it easier for motorists to locate parking spaces while improving monitoring and enforcement activities.

Officials added that the structured parking framework is expected to improve operational efficiency for businesses operating in high-traffic districts.

The state government has continued to introduce transportation reforms in recent years as Lagos faces growing pressure linked to population increase, road congestion and urban mobility challenges.

Lagos gov't to charge motorists for street parking

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State plans to introduce paid parking on selected roads before the end of 2026 as part of efforts to tackle traffic congestion and improve orderliness across the city.

The Lagos State Parking Authority disclosed the plan during a stakeholder meeting with officials of Ikeja Local Government Area.

Lagos State is set to introduce paid street parking in selected areas. Photo: BabajideSanwo-Olu, Getty

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Punch, the engagement focused on preparations for the proposed On-Street Parking Scheme, which will first be tested in a number of councils, including Ikeja.

Lagos street parking scheme begins

Speaking during the visit, the General Manager of LASPA, Adebisi Adelabu, said the initiative is expected to regulate roadside parking, improve traffic movement and create employment opportunities for residents in participating communities.

“The On-Street Parking Scheme will improve parking management, enhance traffic flow and generate employment opportunities, particularly for residents within the selected areas,” she stated.

Adelabu explained that parking administration had previously been handled by local councils before the responsibility was transferred to LASPA by the Conference of the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas.

She also urged councils to support the programme, noting that cooperating LGAs and LCDAs would benefit from the arrangement.

According to her, LASPA remains open to recommendations from stakeholders ahead of the rollout.

Three family members killed in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pre-dawn crash on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway claimed the lives of a father, mother and their young child in what authorities described as a catastrophic multi-vehicle collision.

The accident occurred around the Secretariat inward Otedola Bridge corridor and involved several vehicles travelling along the busy route.

Source: Legit.ng