Meet Stephen from Love Is Blind: His family, ambitions and reality TV spotlight

Stephen Richardson is a former US Marine and electrician who quickly became a standout on Love Is Blind for his composed and sincere personality. He appeared on the Netflix reality series in search of a meaningful connection, hoping to find love without the influence of looks. His journey sparked interest in his background, career, and what he is like outside the pods.

Stephen Richardson is pictured in a black suit. Photo: @theholychurchofnetflix (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Stephen Richardson is a former reality TV cast member who appeared on Love Is Blind Season 7 .

. He is an electrician and a US Marine veteran .

. Early in the season, he met and fell in love with sales consultant Monica Davis .

. Stephen and Monica got engaged in episode 4 of the show.

in episode 4 of the show. Their romance, however, did not last long, ending in episode 9 of the same season.

Profile summary

Full name Stephen Richardson Gender Male Date of birth June 1990 Age 35 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Cancer Hair colour Ginger Eye colour Blue-grey Relationship status Single Profession Electrician Social media Instagram

Stephen Richardson's biography

Richardson is a professional electrician born in June 1990. The reality TV star is 35 years old as of July 2025, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Although much is not known about his family background, he has been open about his mixed heritage. According to his 23andMe DNA ancestry results, he is 86.1% Northwestern European and 13.0% Sub-Saharan African. His African roots featured West African, Congolese, and East African ancestry.

Top five facts about former Love Is Blind cast member Stephen Richardson. Photo: @ChuckNaso on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Speaking to People, he expressed his excitement at finding out more about his heritage. He said,

So once I found out there is a whole other side, I was like, 'Well, now I have to know a little bit more about this.' Especially Nigerian, Ghanaian, and Congolese, which is the central part of West Africa, where most of the bloodline comes from.

Insights into Stephen Richardson's career

As per his Instagram profile, Richardson is a United States Marine Corps (USMC) veteran. The former Marine is a professional electrician and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local Union 26.

He frequently shares his hobbies with fans through his social media profiles. One such hobby includes miniature painting, specifically of small-scale Warhammer 40,000 figures.

What happened between Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson?

Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson met and bonded on the pods during the early episodes of Love Is Blind Season 7. Shortly after the meeting, Stephen proposed in episode 4. In response to his proposal, an elated Monica said;

I have been waiting 36 years to find you... You are the kindest, nerdiest, chattiest, most loving, compassionate, caring, and sweetest man.

Richardson also revelled in the excitement, saying;

That girl is everything, and I’m about to marry her.

Although tension between the couple began soon after the engagement, their break-up happened much later in the season. Soon after arriving from Mexico, Richardson became unemployed, a development that further strained the relationship.

Stephen Richardson sits under a tree and on a chair relaxing. Photo: @officialrichardson (modified by author)

Deeper cracks began to show in episode 7, as the couple discussed their love languages. Stephen's nervousness about their impending marriage did not help the situation. However, he attempted to reassure Monica, saying;

I'm by no means afraid to marry you. Like, I am genuinely in love with you. I'm just nervous about the whole thing because it's a huge, huge commitment.

The celebrity couple's short-lived romance ended in episode 9 in a shocking scene at Monica's apartment. The events came after Monica found a sexting thread on Stephen's phone suggesting that he was unfaithful. Stephen did not return to the final episode with his on-screen beau, Monica.

FAQs

How old is Stephen Richardson from Love Is Blind? He is 35 years old as of July 2025. Is Stephen from Love Is Blind biracial? He is biracial. What happened with Stephen from Love Is Blind? He lost his fiancée, Monica Davis, after sending explicit messages to another woman. How did Monica find out about Stephen's texts? She unintentionally came across the messages while checking to see Garrett's message. Are Monica and Stephen still together from Love Is Blind? The couple broke up in episode 9 of the seventh season.

Stephen Richardson from Love Is Blind ended his engagement just one season after the reality show began. His fiancée, Monica Davis, found out about his affair with an unnamed individual before a sleep test in episode 9 of season 7.

