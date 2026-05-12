A Nigerian nurse shared an interesting video on TikTok explaining how she was asked to leave the United Kingdom

According to her, she was asked to return to Awka to open and run a chemist shop in Nigeria

However, she expressed satisfaction that she had stood her ground and insisted on staying in the UK

A Nigerian nurse took to TikTok to recount how she was urged to abandon her career in the United Kingdom and return home to manage a chemist shop in Awka.

Her experience drew attention after she spoke about pressure from family expectations and the limits placed on some educated women after marriage.

UK-based nurse expresses disappointment after being asked to return to Nigeria to open chemist shop. Photo credit: @nursenonso/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

UK-based lady asked to return to Nigeria

The lady, who posted under the handle @nursenonso, explained that she had seen a similar video involving a female doctor who was said to be selling cement.

According to her, that post had sparked intense debate online, and she felt it reflected a pattern she had observed.

She noted how some men married women while they were still studying medicine, then encouraged them to set aside their qualifications after graduation and work in family businesses without pay.

In her view, this practice was common among certain Igbo men and reduced professionally trained women to unpaid labour.

She stated that she herself had been asked to leave the UK and come back to Awka to run a chemist shop.

She contrasted this with the situation of nurses in Awka, noting that many people referred to women working in chemist shops as nurses when they were not formally trained.

Speaking further, she explained that some of these women had only completed short courses before opening pharmacies and dispensing medication.

The nurse made clear that she refused the request. She said she chose to keep her United Kingdom nursing licence and remain abroad rather than give up her profession.

She argued that formal education alone was not sufficient and that practical awareness and the ability to assert oneself were equally important.

Without those qualities, she believed, many women ended up surrendering their careers to accommodate their husbands.

She concluded by suggesting that the woman in the earlier video was one of the few who had managed to retain her medical licence and continue practising instead of working in a shop selling cement, spare parts, or other goods.

UK-based nurse shares worrying instruction she was given. Photo credit: @nursenonso/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her opinion, that outcome was rare because most women were not permitted by their husbands to practise their professions.

Reactions as UK-based nurse shares experience

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@JuliusElla247 said:

"Nah so them carry my big sis doing very well as a BM in UBA here in Abuja back to enugu to go and be farming, i saw my sis during Christmas and I weep."

@Brenda Sapphire said:

"Na so he tell me to leave my remote job and abandon my carrer as Snr data analyst and project manager to be doing POS. na once i tell am say Oga i no go fit."

@wendydera said:

"I’m extremely selective about who gets access to my time. Once I notice a consistent lack of reasoning, I make a graceful exit."

@Zima Ifunanya reacted:

"No human being on the surface of earth will tell me not to practice my pharmacy profession. No human being have that power over me."

@Khaleesi commented:

"My ex fiancé met me rounding up my MSc in public health and asked me to slow down on job hunting because he was gonna open a provision shop for me and set up my tailoring shop as well. Going to school is not enough !!!"

@Barr Ifunanya added:

"One says I will be living in his house in the village, that I’m not permitted to live elsewhere while stays abroad and I shouldn’t worry about money!"

See the post below:

Male nurse in US shares unusual experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian male nurse who resides in the United States of America opened up about his unpleasant experience with a White patient.

He shared what the White patient did after discovering that the nurse assigned to him was Black, causing a scene.

Source: Legit.ng