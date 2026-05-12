A young man celebrated as he rounded off his tertiary education and signed out at the University of Ibadan

He opened up about how he spent seven years in school after gaining admission in 2019, recounting how he was delayed

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to celebrate him on his nursing induction

A young man, Ibukun Olaniyi, celebrated the completion of his studies at the University of Ibadan.

The young man signed out with his peers, marking the end of his studies at the institution.

Ibukun Olaniyi celebrates the completion of his studies at the University of Ibadan. Photo: @fairlyusedboyfriend002

Source: TikTok

Signing out is an event where students wear white shirts and get others to sign on it, showing that they have concluded their studies at the school. It is usually done on the day of the students' final paper. in style

University of Ibadan student signs out in style

Identified as @fairlyusedboyfriend002 on TikTok, the man shared his experience after he gained admission.

Ibukun said:

"Life didn't end when I gained admission in 2019 and couldn't resume as planned in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The session was cancelled, and my admission was pushed to 2021.

He added:

"Because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The session was cancelled and my admission was pushed to 2021. After matriculation, ASUU strike happened and academic activities were shut down for about 8 months.

"At different points, it felt like the journey kept getting interrupted, but somehow everything still moved forward. The journey was delayed many times, but never destroyed."

Watch his TikTok video below:

Reactions as UI student signs out

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the computer science graduate on her academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Deh_jokeh said:

"Delayed but not destroyed… congratulations ifeh."

Chris joel 🇳🇬🇬🇧🇺🇸 said:

"Congratulations my geeeeeee."

ABIKE♥️🌷💙 said:

"Congratulations brother mi."

boluwatife said:

"congratulations man."

MARY💙🤍 said;

"congratulations."

SunShine 💫❤️ said:

"Congratulations, A.Y."

A man shares his story as he signs out of UI. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME two times before gaining admission.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng