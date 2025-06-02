Sule Lamido University courses, school fees and admission requirements

Sule Lamido University (SLU) is a government-owned institution in Kafin Hausa, Jigawa State, Nigeria. With tuition as low as ₦7,500 for Jigawa indigenes and courses in fields like Agriculture, IT, and Education, SLU combines affordability with academic variety. Discover the full list of courses, detailed school fees, and specific admission requirements for each programme.

Key takeaways

It offers undergraduate , foundation (JUPEB) , and postgraduate programmes.

, , and programmes. For Nigerian nationals, undergraduate fees at Sule Lamido University range from ₦ 60,000 to ₦70,000. Jigawa State indigenes pay a reduced amount of ₦ 7,500 to ₦8,750 due to a 75% state government scholarship.

Jigawa State indigenes pay a reduced amount of ₦ due to a 75% state government scholarship. Applicants need to meet the minimum admission requirements of at least five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English and Mathematics.

Sule Lamido University courses

Sule Lamido University, formerly known as Jigawa State University, Kafin Hausa, is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC). The state university offers foundation, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes. Below is a comprehensive list of courses offered at Sule Lamido University.

Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education was among the first three faculties to commence academic activities in September 2014. Below are the courses offered under this faculty.

English

Biology

Chemistry

Mathematics

Physics

Faculty of Humanities

The Faculty of Humanities has three departments that offer five undergraduate degree courses as follows:

Arabic

Islamic Studies

History

English

Hausa

Faculty of Natural & Applied Sciences

The Faculty of Natural & Applied Sciences has four departments that offer four degree courses as follows:

Biology

Physic

Chemistry

Mathematics

Faculty of Social & Management Sciences

The Faculty of Social and Management Sciences offers competitive undergraduate courses, including Business Management, Accounting, and Political Science.

Accounting

Business Management

Economics

Sociology

Geography

Political Science

Faculty of Agriculture & Natural Resources Management

The Faculty of Agriculture & Natural Resources Management has four departments offering the following courses:

Animal Science

Crop Science

Soil Science

Agriculture

Faculty of Computing & Information Technology

The Faculty of Computing & Information Technology is among the new faculties offering the following courses:

Software Engineering

Information Technology

Cyber Security

Computer Science

School of General & Entrepreneurship Studies

The School aims to empower students to gain entrepreneurship skills. The school has two programmes: General Studies and Entrepreneurship Studies. Below are the courses offered:

General Studies

Communication in English

Information and Communication Technology

Use of the Library

Peace and Conflict Resolution

History and Philosophy of Science

Nigerian People and Culture

Entrepreneurship Studies

Cosmetology

Interior Decoration

Tailoring

Beads Making

Leather Works

Sule Lamido University school fees

Sule Lamido University courses and fees vary depending on the place of origin. If you are from Jigawa State, you'll likely pay less than students from other states. Below is a look at the school fees for various groups.

Undergraduate

Jigawa State indigene males undertaking both science and arts courses pay a reduced fee of ₦8,750 or ₦7,500 after scholarship. The Jigawa State Government covers 75% of the total fee.

Jigawa State indigene females and physically disabled students are exempt from tuition fees.

Non-Indigenes students from other parts of Nigeria pay fees of around ₦70,000 for Science courses and ₦60,000 for Arts courses.

All undergraduate students must pay additional fees as follows:

Admission acceptance fee: ₦2,000

₦2,000 Hostel fee: ₦10,000 based on availability

₦10,000 based on availability Entrepreneurship fee: ₦2,000

Postgraduate programmes

Master of Arts students taking Arabic, English, Islamic Studies, Curriculum Studies, and Educational Psychology pay as follows:

Student type Fees Indigene ₦120,000 Non-indigene ₦150,000 International $500

Master of Science students undertaking Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Mathematics, and Physics pay the following:

Student type Fees Indigene ₦160,000 Non-indigene ₦200,000 International $600

Ph.D. in Arts students taking courses like Arabic, English, Islamic Studies, Curriculum Studies, and Educational Psychology pay fees as follows:

Student type Fees Indigene ₦200,000 Non-indigene ₦250,000 International $700

Ph.D. Science students taking courses like Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Mathematics, and Physics pay as follows:

Student type Fees Indigene ₦200,000 Non-indigene ₦250,000 International $800

Postgraduate program students pay additional fees as follows:

Application fee : ₦20,000

: ₦20,000 Admission processing fee : ₦20,000

: ₦20,000 Admission acceptance fee: ₦20,000

What are the admission requirements for Sule Lamido University?

To join Sule Lamido University, all prospective students must meet the minimum entry requirements, which are as follows:

Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Level 100

Prospective students need a good score on the UTME exam and the right combination of subjects.

Candidates are required to go through a examination.

Prospective candidates need to have their SSCE, GCE, TC II, or an equivalent qualification with credit passes in five subjects. Three of these five subjects must be in the area you're applying for, and you need to get them in no more than two exam sittings. This also includes a credit pass in the English language.

Direct Entry (Level 200)

All candidates seeking direct entry must apply and receive a JAMB admission letter. To apply, you need to have completed at least one of the following qualifications from a recognised institution.

A diploma in the subject, and you must have achieved at least a Lower Credit

A diploma and an additional one-year advanced diploma in the relevant field with at least a Lower Credit in both.

A National Certificate of Education (NCE), and you must have scored at least eight points in the relevant subjects

The Interim Joint Matriculation Board Advanced Level Examination (IJMBE) with at least eight points in the relevant subjects.

All students must have an O’ Level Credit in the English language is required for all students.

How to apply to Sule Lamido University?

Applying to Sule Lamido University is a simple process done online through the university portal. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to apply to Sule Lamido University:

Visit the Sule Lamido University admission portal. Click on Applicants. First, create an account by clicking Create Account and filling out your information. You will then receive an email with your password. Once you have your password, go back to the university website. Click Applicants, then Applicant Login. Use your email as your User ID and the password from your email to log in. On the main page, select your Application Type and confirm the payment details. Then, pay the ₦2,000.00 fee. This fee cannot be refunded. You can pay with Etranzact, REMITA, or a debit/credit card. After you pay, you'll see a link to the application form. Fill it out and upload a clear passport photo (150x150 pixels, no more than 50 KB). Also, upload clear PDF scans of all your school documents. If your documents are blurry, your application will be invalid. Finally, submit your form. Make sure to check your account and email often for updates on your application.

How much are Sule Lamido University's tuition fees?

Undergraduate fees range from ₦60,000 and ₦70,000 for non-indigenes students. Jigawa State indigenes pay a reduced fee of ₦7,500 to ₦8,750 after scholarship, with the State Government covering 75% of the total fee.

Sule Lamido University offers courses across disciplines like education, arts, sciences, and entrepreneurship. Their admission requirements are clear, and the process of application process is straightforward.

