The writer of the controversial Lagos nursery school textbook has responded to criticism following a viral video

The Lagos state government had earlier disowned the book and launched an investigation, stating it was not among the approved learning materials

The story in question, which described a man burning a dog’s nose as punishment, triggered concern among parents and educators

The writer of the controversial Lagos nursery school book, Ayengbe Ebhohimen JB, has finally come out to address the backlash that followed a viral video of a mother condemning the content as inappropriate for young learners.

The reaction comes as the Lagos state government distanced itself from the textbook and confirmed that it was not among the approved instructional materials for schools and announced an investigation into the matter.

A sample page from the controversial nursery textbook that sparked reactions online. Photo: FB/Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Ebhohimen defended his work and criticised the manner in which the complaint was made public.

He said the concerns could have been addressed directly instead of being taken to social media. According to him, his contact details were clearly provided in the book for engagement.

Writer defends content amid growing criticism

The writer insisted that the story should not be viewed as harmful. He argued that objections to the passage reflect differences in opinion rather than a clear violation of standards.

He also rejected claims that the material could negatively affect children.

His response has, however, done little to calm public reaction. Parents and education stakeholders continue to question the suitability of the content for nursery pupils.

The author addressed criticism after the book gained attention online. Photo: X/@ChuksEricE

Source: Facebook

Graphic storyline sparks concern among parents

The passage at the centre of the controversy tells a story of an old man who punished his dog after a piece of meat went missing.

In the narrative, the man heated an iron and placed it on the animal’s nose, causing severe pain and forcing the dog to flee.

Critics say such imagery introduces violence in a manner that is not appropriate for early childhood education.

Many parents argue that exposing young children to such scenes could shape their understanding of discipline and conflict in harmful ways.

Nigerians react to writer's statement

The statement made by the controversial textbook's author did not sit well with many Nigerians online.

Below are some responses to the writer's reaction:

@_keepgoingat_it said:

This clearly shows the failure of the state educational boards as well as the federal, they should have addressed the issue immediately. And this new trend of victimising critics or reviewers of products is appalling. One would think the govt will take this serious"

@swycatl said:

I am not surprised with the story in that book and reports of the author harassing and intimidating the reviewer. Look at the author looking like a hardened criminal. His book shouldn't see the light of day, for teaching children how to be cruel to animals."

@Greener_Oba said:

This is the problem we are facing today, This old folks don't believe that their wrongs are wrongs, They want to be right 24/7. He better no write another book. Before we go read rubbish for children of 5years."

@EnigmaCutz said:

One of the reason I will chose home teaching for my kids than going to school to learn things like this Same way we have intelligent old men and vice versa"

@obiak53997 said:

You will learn a lesson! These old people really have to be reorientated on how things work now. They really feel we are still in the 90s"

FG denies approving history textbook without Igbo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that he Federal Ministry of Education has denied approving the Living History textbook, which reportedly excluded Igbo content.

The officials clarified that the book had not been authorised for use in any Nigerian school.

Source: Legit.ng