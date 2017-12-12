Best IT training institutes in Nigeria: Find out which ones they are

Information technology, commonly known as IT, is one of the tertiary courses in demand in Nigeria. The demand is fueled by the fact that the world has gone digital. IT experts use computers to create, process, store, exchange, and retrieve various types of data and information. If this is your dream career, you should find the best IT training institutes in Nigeria.

A silver iMac displaying a line graph. Photo: pexels.com, @Serpstat (modified by author)

Source: UGC

IT experts are problem solvers. They use their knowledge and skills to communicate, store, retrieve, and manipulate information. If you want to become the best IT professional, you should familiarise yourself with the best IT training institutes in Nigeria.

Best IT training institutes in Nigeria

An excellent IT student is willing to acquire knowledge, passionate about the field, and eager to find solutions to various challenges. If this sounds like you, you need to choose the best institute to pursue an IT programme. Below are the best IT training institutes in the country.

1. GNT Nigeria

GNT is arguably the leading IT training firm in Nigeria. It offers comprehensive training for corporate, private, and government establishments. It also offers info-tech solutions that bring the desired results in businesses. GNT offers individual and corporate training.

2. HiiT PLC

At HiiT PLC, top-quality education and training are offered. It is one of Nigeria's best IT training and certification institutes. HiiT PLC has multiple centres across Nigeria, and over 50k trainees have graduated from this institution. Certificate and diploma courses are offered.

3. New Horizons Nigeria

New Horizons Nigeria is one of the best IT training institutes in Lagos. The institute offers corporate and individual training. The quality and cost-effective courses at New Horizons are designed to increase personal and organisational productivity and enrichment.

4. Aptech Computer Education

Did you know Aptech Computer Education has 26 training centres spread across Nigeria? The institute has trained over 100k people in Nigeria. It offers a wide array of courses, from basic appreciation courses to high-end options like networking programmes.

5. NIIT

NIIT is one of the best IT training institutes in Abuja. The institute has other training centres spread across the world. NIIT was established in 1981 in India to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges. NIIT training centres in Nigeria are well-equipped and resourced to meet the demands of the industry.

A black and grey laptop turned on doing computer codes. Photo: pexels.com, @Christina Morillo

Source: UGC

6. Mamtech IT Consultancy Services

Mamtech IT Consultancy Services is located in Tarauni, Kano State. It was established to provide top-notch information and communication technology services and training. Mamtech IT offers multiple certificate programmes. Weekend programmes are available too.

7. SGL Technologies

SGL Technologies is one of the top IT training centres in Lagos. The institute delivers training programmes spanning IT and business management-related courses. SGL Technologies has qualified, efficient, and knowledgeable trainers with extensive real-world experience.

8. Mikon Institute of Information Technology

One of the top IT academies in Benin State is the Mikon Institute of Information Technology. The institute has a modern and relevant culture that inspires students to have a brighter future. Its IT-related courses include Java and Python programming, AutoCAD, PostgreSQL, data analysis, and CCNA Networking.

9. God’s Fulfilment Computer Institute

God's Fulfillment Computer Institute is an ICT firm based in Osogbo, Nigeria. Trainers in this institution use unique approaches and modern tools to train students and offer solutions to different technological challenges in society. The education offered is well-researched and comprehensive.

10. Obidon Systematic Computer Institute

Located in Nkpor, Anambra State, Obidon Systematic Computer Institute is a certified and JAMB-accredited computer institute with qualified trainers. It offers IT-related programmes, including web development, digital marketing, app development, and programming.

11. Unique Computer Training Institute

Certificate and diploma courses are offered at Unique Computer Training Institute. The institution was incorporated in 2001 and is over two decades old. Besides IT, business courses are offered.

A person operating a MacBook Pro. Photo: pexels.com, @Cytonn Photography

Source: UGC

12. Mandrake Computer Training Institute

Located in Jos Plateau, Mandrake Computer Training Institute is known for producing highly rated IT graduates. It provides training in computer appreciation, web design, networking, programming, computer graphics, and data analysis.

13. IT Based Technologies

One of Imo State's top IT training centres is IT Based Technologies. The Owerri-based institute has been in existence for many years now and is known for offering high-quality education and training.

14. Trius Computer Institute

Trius Computer Institute is located in Iganmu, Lagos, Nigeria. The institute is well equipped with computers and other resources needed for practical hands-on exposure to the IT world. Trius Computer Institute specialises in computer courses, training, data processing, and business computing.

15. Ami-tech Computer Training Institute

Located in Minna, Niger, Ami-tech Computer Training Institute is a leading computer training centre with wonderful tutors. It offers programmes in Digital creativity, MCSE, Animation and interactivity, Java, project management, digital audio production, basic computer awareness, and hardware engineering, among others.

16. Febow Computer Training Institute

Located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Febow Computer Training Institute provides solutions for individual, business, and corporate education needs. It offers basic and professional IT courses to people in and out of Rivers State.

17. Starlink Computer Technology Institute

Located in Owerri, Starlink Computer Technology Institute has a variety of offerings to choose from. The fast-rising information technology training centre has changed the lives of many young people in Imo State.

A woman holding a smartphone while using a laptop. Photo: pexels.com, @Christina Morillo

Source: UGC

18. Alabian Solutions Technologies

Alabian Solutions Technologies is located inside Infinite Grace Plaza Plot 4, Oyetubo Street, off Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos. It is an integrated web solution provision firm with expertise in web development, mobile app development, web hosting, and digital marketing. Alabian Solutions Academy offers multiple IT courses.

Which training institute is the best in Nigeria?

It is challenging to identify a single training institute that is the best in Nigeria. Some of the top IT training institutes are Alabian Solutions Technologies, HiiT PLC, GNT Nigeria, Aptech Computer Education, and New Horizons Nigeria.

Which institute is best for IT courses?

The top institutes for IT courses are New Horizons Nigeria, GNT Nigeria, Aptech Computer Education, Alabian Solutions Technologies, HiiT PLC, and Mamtech IT Consultancy Services.

Which is the best tech institute in Nigeria?

GNT Nigeria is arguably one of the most popular and top IT training institutes in Nigeria. Others are New Horizons Nigeria, Aptech Computer Education, SGL Technologies, Alabian Solutions Technologies, HiiT PLC, Mandrake Computer Training Institute, and Mamtech IT Consultancy Services.

Where is the best place to learn programming in Nigeria?

Audax Code School, Moat Academy, Univelcity, Utiva, Altschool, Devcareer, Anchorsoft Academy, HiiT PLC, New Horizon, and Decagon are among the top places you can study programming.

Everyone wants to attend the best school to lay a foundation for their career. If you are interested in information technology, we hope you check out the best IT training institutes in Nigeria explored above.

Legit.ng recently published a list of the best universities in Nigeria. Nigerian universities produce visional and open-minded graduates who efficiently compete in the international workforce.

Scholars across Africa have been applying to these institutions for years. Find out which they are.

Source: Legit.ng