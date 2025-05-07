Edo University, Iyamho, provides quality education with structured admission requirements across its eight academic disciplines. Courses offered in Edo University, Iyamho, cover a range of disciplines at both undergraduate and graduate levels. Prospective students must have attained the cut-off mark to be accepted.

Edo University, Iyamho is a state-owned Nigerian university. Photo: @edouniversityiyamho on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Edo State University offers a wide range of accredited courses across different faculties.

The minimum UTME score for 2024/2025 is 140 ; however, the minimum scores for Medicine and Surgery and Nursing are 200 and 160 , respectively.

; however, the minimum scores for Medicine and Surgery and Nursing are and , respectively. Prospective students must have attained the minimum admission requirements to be admitted.

Courses offered in Edo University, Iyamho

The public university programmes are classified under various academic disciplines, offering various undergraduate programs. Below is a list of accredited courses in Edo University, Iyamho, under each discipline.

Faculty of Management and Social Science

Edo University, Iyamho offers various courses under eight faculties. Photo: @edouniversityiyamho on Facebook

Source: UGC

The faculty consists of many academic programs. Below is a list of academic courses under the faculty of Management and Social Science.

Accounting

Business Administration

Banking and Finance

Economics

Entrepreneurship

Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

Political Science

Public Administration

Sociology

Faculty of Applied Health Sciences

Applied Health Sciences is a broad field that deals with healthcare studies. Here is a list of the undergraduate degree courses offered under this faculty.

Medical Laboratory Science

Nursing

Faculty of Engineering

Edo University, Iyamho courses incorporate theory and practical training. Photo: @edouniversityiyamho on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Faculty of Engineering offers programs that teach scientific and mathematical principles to design and develop solutions to practical problems. It comprises the following programmes:

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Engineering

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mechatronics Engineering

Mining Engineering

Production Engineering

Faculty of Arts and Communication

The Faculty of Arts and Communication encompasses the study of the humanities and creative arts. Below are the various courses offered by this faculty:

Faculty of Arts and Communication

Mass Communication

Broadcasting

Journalism and Media Studies

English Language

History and International Studies

Faculty of Science

Edo University, Iyamho graduates thousands of students with various degree courses every year. Photo: @edouniversityiyamho on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Faculty of Sciences offers a variety of courses, and you can choose one that aligns with your dreams. Below is a list of courses under this faculty:

Microbiology

Computer Science

Cybersecurity

Software Engineering

Plant Biology and Biotechnology

Animal and Environmental Biology

Physics with Electronics

Industrial Chemistry

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law offers one program.

Law

Faculty of Clinical Sciences

The Faculty of Clinical Sciences offers one of the most competitive programmes at the university. It has one undergraduate program:

Medicine and Surgery

What is the Edo University, Iyamho cut-mark?

Students looking to gain admission to the university must meet the minimum Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cut-off mark set by JAMB.

The general cut-off mark for Edo University, Iyamho, for the 2024/2025 academic year is 140. However, the minimum cut-off mark for Medicine and Surgery is 200, and for Nursing is 160.

Edo University, Iyamho admits students who have met their minimum admission requirements. Photo: @edouniversityiyamho on Facebook

Source: UGC

Edo University, Iyamho's admission requirements

Students looking to join the university must meet the standard criteria set by Edo University, Iyamho. Below is a list of the university's minimum requirements.

Complete the online application form on the Edo University, Iyamho official website.

Prospective candidates need five credit passes in their SSCE (like WAEC, NECO, or GCE 'O' Level), and NABTEB, in a relevant subject. These passes must include English and Mathematics in not more than two sittings.

Potential students must have sat for the UTME exam and attained a minimum cut-off mark of at least 140. However, the medicine and surgery course requires at least 200 points, while nursing requires 160.

All students must go through a screening at Edo State University, Iyamho.

Prospective Direct Entry students need to have a Merit pass in NCE, a Credit in OND/HND, or a university degree in a related subject.

Edo University, Iyamho, offers courses that equip students with important skills in various disciplines. To be admitted to the institution, prospective students must have attained the minimum cut mark and minimum admission requirements.

Legit.ng published an article about NOUN courses and fees. The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is the largest in Nigeria, with the biggest student enrolment and national coverage.

NOUN is the only university licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to offer single-mode open and distance education in Nigeria. Learn more about the NOUN courses and their fees.

Source: Legit.ng