Edo University, Iyamho, provides quality education with structured admission requirements across its eight academic disciplines. Courses offered in Edo University, Iyamho, cover a range of disciplines at both undergraduate and graduate levels. Prospective students must have attained the cut-off mark to be accepted.
- Edo State University offers a wide range of accredited courses across different faculties.
- The minimum UTME score for 2024/2025 is 140; however, the minimum scores for Medicine and Surgery and Nursing are 200 and 160, respectively.
- Prospective students must have attained the minimum admission requirements to be admitted.
Courses offered in Edo University, Iyamho
The public university programmes are classified under various academic disciplines, offering various undergraduate programs. Below is a list of accredited courses in Edo University, Iyamho, under each discipline.
Faculty of Management and Social Science
The faculty consists of many academic programs. Below is a list of academic courses under the faculty of Management and Social Science.
- Accounting
- Business Administration
- Banking and Finance
- Economics
- Entrepreneurship
- Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
- Political Science
- Public Administration
- Sociology
Faculty of Applied Health Sciences
Applied Health Sciences is a broad field that deals with healthcare studies. Here is a list of the undergraduate degree courses offered under this faculty.
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Nursing
Faculty of Engineering
The Faculty of Engineering offers programs that teach scientific and mathematical principles to design and develop solutions to practical problems. It comprises the following programmes:
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Electrical/Electronic Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Mechatronics Engineering
- Mining Engineering
- Production Engineering
Faculty of Arts and Communication
The Faculty of Arts and Communication encompasses the study of the humanities and creative arts. Below are the various courses offered by this faculty:
- Mass Communication
- Broadcasting
- Journalism and Media Studies
- English Language
- History and International Studies
Faculty of Science
The Faculty of Sciences offers a variety of courses, and you can choose one that aligns with your dreams. Below is a list of courses under this faculty:
- Microbiology
- Computer Science
- Cybersecurity
- Software Engineering
- Plant Biology and Biotechnology
- Animal and Environmental Biology
- Physics with Electronics
- Industrial Chemistry
Faculty of Law
The Faculty of Law offers one program.
- Law
Faculty of Clinical Sciences
The Faculty of Clinical Sciences offers one of the most competitive programmes at the university. It has one undergraduate program:
- Medicine and Surgery
What is the Edo University, Iyamho cut-mark?
Students looking to gain admission to the university must meet the minimum Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cut-off mark set by JAMB.
The general cut-off mark for Edo University, Iyamho, for the 2024/2025 academic year is 140. However, the minimum cut-off mark for Medicine and Surgery is 200, and for Nursing is 160.
Edo University, Iyamho's admission requirements
Students looking to join the university must meet the standard criteria set by Edo University, Iyamho. Below is a list of the university's minimum requirements.
- Complete the online application form on the Edo University, Iyamho official website.
- Prospective candidates need five credit passes in their SSCE (like WAEC, NECO, or GCE 'O' Level), and NABTEB, in a relevant subject. These passes must include English and Mathematics in not more than two sittings.
- Potential students must have sat for the UTME exam and attained a minimum cut-off mark of at least 140. However, the medicine and surgery course requires at least 200 points, while nursing requires 160.
- All students must go through a screening at Edo State University, Iyamho.
- Prospective Direct Entry students need to have a Merit pass in NCE, a Credit in OND/HND, or a university degree in a related subject.
Edo University, Iyamho, offers courses that equip students with important skills in various disciplines. To be admitted to the institution, prospective students must have attained the minimum cut mark and minimum admission requirements.
