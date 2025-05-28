Clifford University courses, admission requirements and procedure

Clifford University offers a wide range of academic programmes through its various faculties. These include programmes in the Humanities, Social and Management Sciences, Natural and Applied Sciences, and Health Sciences. This guide explores the available Clifford University courses, admission requirements, and application procedure.

Clifford University offers undergraduate , Foundation (JUPEB) , and pre-degree programmes .

, , and . Applicants need at least five credit passes in relevant subjects , including English and Mathematics.

in relevant subjects including Clifford University's admission process begins with an online application through their online application system.

Clifford University courses

Located in Ihie, Abia State, Nigeria, Clifford University offers a variety of courses across its different faculties. These programs are designed to provide students with strong academic and moral foundations for success in their chosen careers. Below is an overview of the courses offered at Clifford University:

Faculty of Science

The faculty of Science at Clifford University offers well-structured programs in biological, chemical, physical, and mathematical sciences, teaching science as an integrated whole.

B.Sc. Biology

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc. Chemistry

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Cyber Security

B.Sc. Information System

B.Sc. Information Technology

B.Sc. Physics

Faculty of Humanities

The faculty of Humanities has strong potential for growth in manpower, academic programs, and infrastructure. It currently includes programs in English, History, International Relations, and Christian Religious Studies.

B.A. History and Diplomatic Studies

B.A. English Language

B.A. English Literature

B.A. Christian Religious Studies

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

This faculty offers diverse programs such as Economics, Accounting, Business Administration, Political Science, and Mass Communication. It equips students to tackle social and economic challenges in public and private sectors.

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Banking and Finance

B.Sc. Marketing

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Public Administration

B.Sc. Mass Communication

B.Sc. International Relations

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

The faculty of Basic Medical Sciences prepares students for careers in healthcare through rigorous training in anatomy, physiology, and related fields.

Nursing Science (B.NSc.)

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law at Clifford University teaches students about law in a Christian way and helps them become good, skilled lawyers.

LLB. Law

B.Sc. Social Justice

Faculty of Education

The faculty of Education trains students to become good teachers, using Christian values to guide their learning. It has two programmes which include:

B.Ed. Guidance and Counselling

B.Sc. (Ed) Computer Science Education

What do you need to get into Clifford University?

To gain admission to Clifford University, prospective students need to meet specific academic requirements, which vary based on the type of admission (UTME, Direct Entry, or Transfer). Below are the general Clifford University admission requirements:

Prospective candidates must have reached the age of 16 by the time of admission.

Candidates must have at least five (5) credit passes in their O’level results (WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB) at not more than two sittings. These must include English Language, Mathematics, and three other relevant subjects for your chosen course of study.

For UTME candidates, a minimum JAMB cut-off score of 140 is required.

Direct Entry applicants need to have at least two "A" Level passes, including Government or History, and may be admitted into the 200 Level of relevant undergraduate programs. Transfer students need to submit complete transcripts or statements of results.

Candidates must have chosen Clifford University as their first or second choice of institution in their UTME or Direct Entry registration.

Clifford University admission procedure

Candidates can apply through the Post-UTME for first-degree programs or through Direct Entry. The JUPEB program also allows for direct entry into the second year of degree programs.

Visit the Clifford University Application portal to start your online application. Make payment by entering your full name, functional email address, and phone number. Then, select the appropriate session and type of application. The application fee amount will load automatically. Click the "Proceed" button to continue. Choose your preferred method—either visit a designated bank with the generated payment slip, or use your ATM debit card to pay online. After a successful payment, you will receive a confirmation email at the email address you provided, and the portal will automatically be credited. If the payment does not reflect, contact the university with your registration/matric number and evidence of payment. After payment, proceed and complete your registration by filling out the application form with accurate personal and academic information. Scan and upload necessary documents such as your O-Level results, birth certificate, and passport photograph. Review all entered information for accuracy and submit your application. After submission, print the acknowledgement slip for your records. Monitor your email and the university portal for updates on your admission status.

Do Clifford University offer Nursing?

The private university does offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Science under its Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences.

Does Clifford University offer Computer Science?

The institution offers a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Computer Science under its Department of Mathematics and Computer Science within the Faculty of Science.

Where is Clifford University located?

The private university is located in Ihie, a town in the Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State, Nigeria.

Clifford University courses cover a wide range of disciplines Whether you are applying via UTME, Direct Entry, or JUPEB, the university follows a well-defined admission process designed to guide you toward your academic goals.

