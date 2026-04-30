Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong has petitioned the Lagos state government and the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council

The petition called for a review of the controversial book’s suitability for early learners and possible regulatory action

The Lagos state government also stated that the textbook was not on its approved list for schools and confirmed that an investigation had begun

Popular human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong has stepped into a growing dispute involving the parent of a nursery school pupil in Lagos and the author of a textbook.

The prominent lawyer announced that it has filed a formal complaint over the textbook said to contain disturbing content for early learners.

Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong petitioned Lagos authorities over a nursery textbook controversy. Photo: FB/InibeheEffiong

Source: Facebook

Effiong, who represents Mrs Mary Queen Udoka pro bono, said the matter involves the book titled ENGLISH LANGUAGE FOUNDATION FOR NURSERY SCHOOLS, authored by Ayengbe Ebhohimen JB.

The child, a five-year-old in Nursery 2, reportedly received the material through a school in Ojo, Lagos.

The lawyer also stated that police involvement was triggered after the parents raised objections to the content.

Effiong confirmed that petitions were submitted to the Lagos State Government through the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education as well as the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council.

He said the request seeks a full review of the textbook’s suitability for young children and possible disciplinary steps where necessary.

According to him, copies of the book were also handed over to the authorities. He added that the school linked to the distribution of the material has withdrawn it from circulation following public attention and is now under scrutiny over its role.

As reported by Legit.ng, The Lagos state government has already indicated that the book is not on its approved list for schools.

Effiong noted that his clients are prepared to support ongoing inquiries with all required information.

He maintained that the central goal is to ensure that educational content aligns with acceptable standards for children in basic classes.

Police invitation draws legal attention

The legal team is also expected at the Zone 2 Police Command in Onikan following an invitation extended to Mrs Udoka.

Effiong said they will appear in compliance with lawful procedure, although he maintains that no offence was committed by his client.

Although he questioned the relevance of police involvement in what he described as a civil concern about educational material.

The lawyer further stated that the author of the book should account for the escalation of the matter to law enforcement.

Meanwhile, the Police Complaint Response Unit has urged open communication with its offices, saying it remains available to address public concerns through official channels.

Writer defends content amid growing criticism

The writer of the textbook has defended the publication, arguing that criticism of the content stems from differing interpretations rather than any breach of educational guidelines.

The author addressed criticism after the book gained attention online. Photo: X/@ChuksEricE

Source: Facebook

He said concerns raised could have been directed to him through the contact details provided in the book instead of becoming a public dispute.

The passage at the centre of the controversy tells a story of an old man who punished his dog after a piece of meat went missing.

In the narrative, the man heated an iron and placed it on the animal’s nose, causing severe pain and forcing the dog to flee.

Critics say such imagery introduces violence in a manner that is not appropriate for early childhood education.

Many parents argue that exposing young children to such scenes could shape their understanding of discipline and conflict in harmful ways.

FG denies approving history textbook without Igbo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that he Federal Ministry of Education has denied approving the Living History textbook, which reportedly excluded Igbo content.

The officials clarified that the book had not been authorised for use in any Nigerian school.

Source: Legit.ng