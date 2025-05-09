Kebbi State University courses, admission requirements and how to apply

Kebbi State University of Science and Technology (KSUSTA), a state-owned University in Aliero, Kebbi State, Nigeria, offers high-quality programmes aimed at empowering young minds. If you plan to enrol at this prestigious university, it is crucial to understand the available Kebbi State University courses, along with the admission requirements and application process.

Kebbi State University courses

KSUSTA provides various academic programs designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their chosen fields. As of this writing, there are six faculties with twenty-five academic departments and one College of Health Sciences in Kebbi State University. Below is an overview of the faculties and their departments.

Faculty of Agriculture

The Faculty of Agriculture at Kebbi State University has five departments, including Animal Science and Crop Science. It aims to teach students how to grow crops, raise animals, and take care of the environment.

Agricultural Economics and Extension

Animal Science

Crop Science

Forestry and Fisheries

Soil Science

Faculty of Physical Science

The Faculty of Physical Sciences consist of five departments, such as Physics and Computer Science. The courses prepare them for careers in science and technology.

Pure and Applied Chemistry

Mathematics

Computer Science and Information Technology

Physics

Faculty of Life Science

The Faculty of Life Sciences offers various programs that explore living organisms and their environments. It comprises four departments:

Biochemistry

Microbiology

Animal and environmental biology

Plant Science and Biotechnology

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering offers courses in areas like Mechanical, Electrical and Civil Engineering. It has four departments, namely:

Civil Engineering

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Information and Communication Technology

Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education prepares students to become effective teachers and educators. It offers programs focusing on areas like science, technology, and vocational education. The departments under this faculty include:

Science Education

Education

Technology Education

Computer Education

Library and Information Science

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

This faculty has four departments and offers programs in fields such as Architecture and Urban & Regional Planning.

Building

Quantity Surveying

Urban and Regional Planning

College of Health Sciences

The College of Health Sciences is dedicated to training healthcare professionals through a combination of theoretical knowledge and practical experience. It encompasses several departments, including Nursing Science and Chemical Pathology.

Anatomy

Physiology

Pharmacology & Therapeutics

Chemical Pathology

Morbid Anatomy & Forensic Med.

Haematology & Blood Transfusion

Microbiology & Parasitology

Medical Biochemistry

Community Health

Nursing Science

Kebbi State University admission requirements

Kebbi State University offers admission to qualified candidates into its various undergraduate and postgraduate programs. To be considered, applicants must meet specific requirements set by the university. Below are Kebbi State University UTME (100 Level) and Direct Entry (200 Level) admission requirements.

Undergraduate admission requirements

Below are the UTME (JAMB) admission requirements for KSUSTA:

Candidates must have at least five (5) relevant credits in SSCE (WAEC/NECO), NABTEB, TC II, GCE O/L, or other recognised examinations, obtained in no more than two sittings.

A credit in English Language at SSCE, GCE O/L, or an equivalent exam is mandatory. Alternatively, a pass in HSC A/L General Paper English Language, NCE General English, or a credit in IJMB English Language may be accepted.

A credit in Mathematics at O'Level is required for all Science and Science-based courses. Alternatively, a credit grade in IJMB Basic Mathematics will be accepted.

Applicants must write the UTME and achieve an acceptable score in English (compulsory) and at least three other subjects relevant to the proposed course of study, as outlined in the JAMB Brochure.

All UTME candidates must undergo a physical screening exercise at KSUSTA before they can be successfully admitted into the University.​

Direct Entry (200 Level Entry)

If you are planning to further your education at Kebbi State University through Direct Entry (200 Level), below are the requirements you need to meet:

Prospective candidates must possess two A/L passes in relevant subjects and at least three O/L credits in other subjects, obtained at not more than two sittings.

Candidates must have attained three A/L passes in relevant subjects and at least two O/L credits in other subjects, obtained at not more than two sittings.

Must have a National Diploma or Diploma from a recognised Institution, with at least four O/L credits in SSCE/GCE or equivalent.

English and Mathematics requirements are the same as UTME candidates.

In addition to the above requirements, prospective students should ensure that:

All subjects passed are selected from the approved list of subjects.

No subject may be counted at both the Ordinary and Advanced levels.

A credit in Mathematics is mandatory for all Science-based courses.

A credit in English Language is required for all courses.

Kebbi State University admission procedure

Candidates who possess the above-mentioned requirements are eligible to apply online. Whether applying through UTME or Direct Entry (DE), below is a simple step-by-step guide on how to apply for admission to KSUSTA.

Log on to Kebbi State University's education portal and click on “Apply Here” to choose from the list of available courses. Click on the “More Information” button next to any course to view its admission requirements, application fee, duration, closing date, and academic session. To apply, click on the “Apply Now” button. If you already have an account, select “Login with Google” and enter your username and password. If you don’t have an account, click on “Sign Up” to create one. Fill in the form with your details, including your full name, a valid email address, phone number, and password. An activation code will be sent to your email. Enter the code in the designated boxes and click “Confirm.” You will be redirected to the payment page to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₦2,000. Once your payment is successful, a preview of your application will appear. Click “Proceed to Application Form.” Complete all required fields in each section of the application form. Then click “Preview and Submit” to complete your application. Print the completed online screening form for reference.

In addition to the above, all candidates are required to:

Upload their O’Level results (WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, NBAIS, etc.) to the JAMB portal via the CAPS e-facility at a JAMB Office or accredited CBT Centre.

Candidates are advised not to visit the University, as the screening process is strictly online and not conducted physically.

Successfully admitted candidates must log in to their JAMB profile (CAPS e-facility) to accept the admission offered to them into KSUSTA.

What is Kebbi State University's cut-off mark?

The cut-off mark for Kebbi State University of Science and Technology for the 2024/2025 academic session is 140.

Does Kebbi State University offer nursing?

The state university offers a Bachelor of Nursing Science degree through its Department of Nursing Science, which is part of the College of Health Sciences.

Does Kebbi State University offer postgraduate courses?

The university offers postgraduate courses which are under its postgraduate school and offers programs like Master of Science (M.Sc.) and Master of Education (M.Ed.).

The Kebbi State University of Science and Technology courses cater to students seeking quality education in diverse fields, from health sciences to technical courses. The learning institution offers admission through Direct Entry, JAMB UTME, or postgraduate programmes.

