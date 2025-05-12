Eruwa Polytechnic, officially known as The Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa, is one of the leading polytechnics in Oyo State, Nigeria. If you are planning to join the polytechnic, understanding Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa courses and admission requirements can help you choose the right programme and meet the necessary entry criteria.

Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa courses

Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, is one of the best polytechnics in Nigeria, known for providing quality technical and vocational education. It offers various programs that prepare students for successful careers in different industries. Below is a list of courses offered in Eruwa Polytechnic.

Faculty of Communication and Management Studies

The Faculty of Communication and Management Studies offers programs in Mass Communication and Business Administration, equipping students with essential skills for professional and managerial roles. The programs offered under this faculty include:

Accountancy

Business Administration and Management

Mass Communication

Public Administration

Office Technology and Management

Procurement and Supply Chain Management

Marketing

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering at Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, offers programs in various departments such as Civil Engineering and Computer Engineering. These programs provide students with technical expertise and practical skills for engineering careers.

Electrical & Electronic Engineering

Computer Engineering

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Studies

The Faculty of Environmental Studies offers programs that equip students with practical skills for careers in environmental planning, design, and management. This faculty has four programs, and they include:

Fashion Design and Clothing Technology

Estate Management and Valuation

Architectural Technology

Art and Industrial Design

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science offers various programs such as Computer Science and Statistics. They equip students with analytical and technical skills for careers in scientific research, data analysis, and technology-driven fields. This faculty has four programs, namely:

Statistics

Computer Science

Science Laboratory Technology

Library and Information Science

Eruwa Polytechnic admission requirements

Understanding the admission requirements is crucial for prospective students aiming to join the polytechnic. The requirements vary based on the program level:

National Diploma (ND)

To be eligible for ND programs, applicants must:

Candidates must possess a School Certificate (WASSCE) or its equivalent.

Candidates must have sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and must have scored not below 100.

Possess at least five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, in SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB, obtained in not more than two sittings.

Be at least 16 years old at the time of admission.

Candidates must select AOPE as their first choice of institution with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Higher National Diploma (HND)

For HND programs, candidates must:

Possess a National Diploma (ND) in the same discipline, obtained from any of the accredited Institutions.

Must have obtained the HND Application Form for the same discipline on the NBTE Portal for the 2024/2025 Academic Session.

Have at least one year of post-ND industrial training experience.

Candidates with a Pass in ND may be considered if they have a minimum of two years of relevant post-ND work experience.

Meet specific O'Level requirements pertinent to their chosen HND program.

What is Eruwa Polytechnic's cut-off mark?

For the 2024/2025 academic session, Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, has set its cut-off mark at 100 for National Diploma (ND) programs.

Is Eruwa Polytechnic still giving admission?

Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, is currently accepting applications for second-semester into its various programmes. The admission will conclude on 6 May 2025.

What is the acceptance fee for Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic?

The acceptance fee for Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa is ₦40,000. This fee is for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Is Eruwa doing post-UTME or screening?

The polytechnic requires a post-UTME screening exercise for admission to its National Diploma programs. Prospective students need to complete the UTME, score at least 100, and then participate in AOP's post-UTME screening.

Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa's courses are diverse, offering options for students interested in pursuing different disciplines. Knowing the institution’s admission requirements puts you in a better position to gain admission. It is also important to frequently check the official website of AOPE for crucial updates regarding requirements and courses.

