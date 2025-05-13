Paul University Awka courses, admission requirements and how to apply
Paul University Awka is a private Christian university in Anambra State, Nigeria. Guided by biblical principles, the tertiary institution aims to provide qualified candidates with undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate, and JUPEB courses. As a prospective student, it is important to know Paul University Awka courses and how to apply to them.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Paul University, Awka courses
- Paul University JUPEB program
- Paul University Awka's continuing education programmes
- Paul University Awka's undergraduate courses
- Paul University Awka's postgraduate courses
- Paul University, Awka's Institute of Theology courses
- What do you need to get into Paul University?
- Is Paul University, Awka accredited?
- How much is the application fee for Paul University?
- How much is the tuition fee at Paul University?
- Does Paul University, Awka offer medicine and surgery?
- Does Paul University offer Law?
- Does Paul University, Awka offer nursing?
Key takeaways
- Paul University has six academic faculties in arts, law, and education, as well as social, medical and applied sciences.
- The university also provides continuing education programmes to upgrade HND/NCE/ND certificates to degree programmes.
- Theological courses are provided in the school's Institute of Theology.
- The school's Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences provides medical courses such as nursing.
Paul University, Awka courses
In 2009, the university received its current name, Paul University, Awka, and the licence to operate as a tertiary institution from the National University Commission (NUC). It is one of the best private universities in Anambra State, offering foundation, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes. Below is a comprehensive list of courses offered at Paul University, Awka.
Paul University JUPEB program
To qualify for the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) programme, eligible candidates must possess a minimum of 5 credits at not more than two sittings in at least 5 subjects. The subjects, which include English and Mathematics, must be relevant to their desired course of study.
To complete the programme, each student must choose three subjects related to their intended university course. Have a look at the subject combinations you can choose at Paul University Awka:
|Faculty
|Subject combinations
|Administration or Management Science
|Economics, Government, MathematicsBusiness Management, Economics, GovernmentAccounts, Economics, GovernmentAccounts, Economics, MathematicsAccounts, Business Management, Economics
|Agriculture
|Biology, Chemistry, Physics
|Arts
|Economics, Government, English LiteratureGovernment, English Literature, Religious Studies
|Law
|Government, English Literature, Religious StudiesEconomics, Government, English Literature
|Pharmacy
|Biology, Chemistry, Physics
|Science and Technology
|Biology, Chemistry, PhysicsChemistry, Mathematics, Physics
|Social Sciences
|Economics, Government, Mathematics
Paul University Awka's continuing education programmes
These continuing education programmes are designed to help candidates upgrade either HND/NCE/ND certificates to degree programmes. To qualify, eligible candidates must possess at least five credits with a minimum of five subjects relevant to their desired course.
- English Language
- English Literature
- History and International Relations
- Religious Studies
- Accountancy
- Business Administration
- Economics
- Mass Communication
- Management and Entrepreneurial Studies
- Public Administration
- Political Science
- Sociology
- Biochemistry
- Computer Science
- Microbiology
- Pure and Industrial Chemistry
- Pure and Industrial Physics
- Pure Mathematics
- Library and Information Science
- Management Information Science
Paul University Awka's undergraduate courses
For prospective candidates, the JAMB cut-off mark at Paul University is 140 points. Here is a summary of the programmes offered at the institution by each faculty:
Faculty of Law
- Public and Private Law
- International Law and Jurisprudence
- Commercial and Property Law
Faculty of Arts
- B.A. English Literature
- B.A. History and International Relations
- B.A. Philosophy
- B.A. Religion
- B.A. Theology
Faculty of Education
- B.Ed. English and Literary Studies
- B.Ed. Religious Studies
- B.Ed. Integrated Science: Chemistry, Biology, Maths
- B.Ed. Integrated Science: Physics, Computer Science
Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences
- B.N.Sc. Nursing Science
- B.MLS. Medical Laboratory Science
- B.Pt. Physiotherapy
- B.Rad. Radiography
Faculty of Management and Social Sciences
- B.Sc. Accountancy
- B.Sc. Business Administration
- B.Sc. Economics
- B.Sc. Management and Entrepreneurial Studies
- B.Sc. Library and Information Science
- B.Sc. Mass Communication
- B.Sc. Political Science
- B.Sc. Psychology
- B.Sc. Public Administration
- B.Sc. Sociology
- B.Sc. Theatre Arts and Film Studies
Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences
- B.Sc. Biochemistry
- B.Sc. Computer Science and Information Technology
- B.Sc. Microbiology
- B.Sc. Pure and Industrial Chemistry
- B.Sc. Health Information Management
- B.Sc. Pure and Industrial Physics
- B.Sc. Pure Mathematics
Paul University Awka's postgraduate courses
The Paul University Awka College for Post Graduate Studies (CPGS) offers postgraduate degrees, Master's and Doctorate degrees in various programmes. As of 2022, the application forms for postgraduate programmes were ₦10,000 with a tuition fee of ₦100,000.
- PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. English Language
- PGD, M.A., Ph.D. English Literature
- PGD, M.A., Ph.D. History and International Relations
- PGD, M.A., Ph.D. Religious Studies
- PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Accountancy
- PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Business Administration
- PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Economics
- PGD, M.A., Ph.D. Mass Communications
- PGD, M.A., Ph.D. Management and Entrepreneurial Studies
- PGD, M.A., Ph.D. Public Administration
- PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Political Science
- PGD, M.A., Ph.D. Sociology
- PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Biochemistry
- PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Computer Science
- PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Microbiology
- PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Pure and Industrial Chemistry
- PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Pure and Industrial Physics
- PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Pure Mathematics
- PGD, M.A., Ph.D. Library and Information Science
- PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Management Information Science
Paul University, Awka's Institute of Theology courses
The university offers religious courses at its Institute of Theology. To qualify for the programmes, prospective candidates must have completed a previous religious course or its variants, such as Religious Studies, Religious and Cultural Studies, Theology, Islamic or Christian Religious Studies.
- PGDTH. Post-Graduate Diploma in Theology
- M.Div. Master of Divinity
- M.Th. Master of Theology
- D.Div. Doctor of Divinity
- D.Th. Doctor of Theology
What do you need to get into Paul University?
There are multiple pathways you can use when applying for admission at Paul University, Awka. The learning institution allows admission for JUPEB, JAMB, and Direct Entry candidates, as well as postgraduate candidates.
JUPEB admission requirements and how to apply
Interested candidates who possess a minimum of 5 credits at not more than two sittings in at least 5 subjects, including English Language and Mathematics in WASC or NECO, are invited to apply for the JUPEB programme. The admission procedure follows these steps;
- On your browser, search for the Paul University JUPEB portal.
- Select the 'Application with Bank Teller Payment' option.
- Fill in your personal data.
- Enter your level of qualification in WASSC, GCE, NECO and NABTEB.
- Select the subject combination you are applying for.
- Complete the application form by entering your bank payment information.
- Before submitting the application form, upload a passport photograph, bank teller receipt, and complete the Captcha validation.
Undergraduate admission requirements and how to apply
Qualified candidates who chose and those who did not choose Paul University in their UTME are invited to apply for their desired programmes. The application forms can be found on the school's undergraduate admission portal.
Is Paul University, Awka accredited?
Yes. On 3 November 2009, the National University Commission awarded Paul University, Awka the licence to operate as a university.
How much is the application fee for Paul University?
The university's application fee is ₦2,000. Once you receive admission, you are required to pay an acceptance fee of about ₦20,000. Other fees needed during admission include ₦5,000 for portal fees.
How much is the tuition fee at Paul University?
Paul University Awka is one of the cheapest universities in Nigeria. On average, JUPEB students will pay about ₦100,000 in tuition fees, while other regular students are required to pay about ₦260,000. These amounts do not include other school provisions.
Does Paul University, Awka offer medicine and surgery?
Yes. On 1 November 2024, the National University Commission conducted a resource visitation on the newly installed Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences at the private university. Here are the health courses that prospective candidates can expect to find at the faculty.
Does Paul University offer Law?
Paul University, Akwa is among the universities offering law degrees programmes in Nigeria. Its programmes are approved by the NUC.
Does Paul University, Awka offer nursing?
Yes. In the 2024/2025 academic session, the university was approved to provide full-time medical courses in the Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences.
Paul University, Akwa courses cater to students seeking quality education in diverse fields, from social sciences, health sciences, to the arts and law. The learning institution offers admission through Direct Entry, JAMB UTME, or postgraduate programmes.
Legit.ng recently published an article about AE Funai courses. Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, is a state university that provides pre-degree, undergraduate and postgraduate courses in 41 academic departments and 11 faculties.
The institution also provides specialist programmes such as vocational and technical education and training. Read on to discover a comprehensive breakdown of AE Funai courses, their cut-off marks and how to apply for the 2025/2026 academic year.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with more than four years of experience in writing and content creation while working with Legit.ng, Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, covering lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com