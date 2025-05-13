Paul University Awka courses, admission requirements and how to apply

Paul University Awka is a private Christian university in Anambra State, Nigeria. Guided by biblical principles, the tertiary institution aims to provide qualified candidates with undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate, and JUPEB courses. As a prospective student, it is important to know Paul University Awka courses and how to apply to them.

Formerly known as St. Paul's College, Awka, the university was started in 1904 by the Church Missionary Society.

Key takeaways

Paul University has six academic faculties in arts, law, and education, as well as social, medical and applied sciences.

in arts, law, and education, as well as social, medical and applied sciences. The university also provides continuing education programmes to upgrade HND/NCE/ND certificates to degree programmes.

to upgrade HND/NCE/ND certificates to degree programmes. Theological courses are provided in the school's Institute of Theology.

are provided in the school's Institute of Theology. The school's Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences provides medical courses such as nursing.

Paul University, Awka courses

In 2009, the university received its current name, Paul University, Awka, and the licence to operate as a tertiary institution from the National University Commission (NUC). It is one of the best private universities in Anambra State, offering foundation, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes. Below is a comprehensive list of courses offered at Paul University, Awka.

Paul University JUPEB program

To qualify for the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) programme, eligible candidates must possess a minimum of 5 credits at not more than two sittings in at least 5 subjects. The subjects, which include English and Mathematics, must be relevant to their desired course of study.

Graduating students during the Archbishop Maxwell Anikwenwa public lecture held at Paul University, Awka Auditorium.

To complete the programme, each student must choose three subjects related to their intended university course. Have a look at the subject combinations you can choose at Paul University Awka:

Faculty Subject combinations Administration or Management Science Economics, Government, Mathematics Business Management, Economics, Government Accounts, Economics, Government Accounts, Economics, Mathematics Accounts, Business Management, Economics Agriculture Biology, Chemistry, Physics Arts Economics, Government, English Literature Government, English Literature, Religious Studies Law Government, English Literature, Religious Studies Economics, Government, English Literature Pharmacy Biology, Chemistry, Physics Science and Technology Biology, Chemistry, Physics Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics Social Sciences Economics, Government, Mathematics

Paul University Awka's continuing education programmes

These continuing education programmes are designed to help candidates upgrade either HND/NCE/ND certificates to degree programmes. To qualify, eligible candidates must possess at least five credits with a minimum of five subjects relevant to their desired course.

English Language

English Literature

History and International Relations

Religious Studies

Accountancy

Business Administration

Economics

Mass Communication

Management and Entrepreneurial Studies

Public Administration

Political Science

Sociology

Biochemistry

Computer Science

Microbiology

Pure and Industrial Chemistry

Pure and Industrial Physics

Pure Mathematics

Library and Information Science

Management Information Science

Paul University Awka's undergraduate courses

For prospective candidates, the JAMB cut-off mark at Paul University is 140 points. Here is a summary of the programmes offered at the institution by each faculty:

The Archbishop Alexander C. Ibezim houses the Faculty of Law at Paul University.

Faculty of Law

Public and Private Law

International Law and Jurisprudence

Commercial and Property Law

Faculty of Arts

B.A. English Literature

B.A. History and International Relations

B.A. Philosophy

B.A. Religion

B.A. Theology

Faculty of Education

B.Ed. English and Literary Studies

B.Ed. Religious Studies

B.Ed. Integrated Science: Chemistry, Biology, Maths

B.Ed. Integrated Science: Physics, Computer Science

Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences

B.N.Sc. Nursing Science

B.MLS. Medical Laboratory Science

B.Pt. Physiotherapy

B.Rad. Radiography

Faculty of Management and Social Sciences

B.Sc. Accountancy

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Management and Entrepreneurial Studies

B.Sc. Library and Information Science

B.Sc. Mass Communication

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Psychology

B.Sc. Public Administration

B.Sc. Sociology

B.Sc. Theatre Arts and Film Studies

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Computer Science and Information Technology

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc. Pure and Industrial Chemistry

B.Sc. Health Information Management

B.Sc. Pure and Industrial Physics

B.Sc. Pure Mathematics

Paul University Awka's postgraduate courses

The Paul University Awka College for Post Graduate Studies (CPGS) offers postgraduate degrees, Master's and Doctorate degrees in various programmes. As of 2022, the application forms for were ₦10,000 with a tuition fee of ₦100,000.

Graduating students during the Archbishop Maxwell Anikwenwa public lecture held at Paul University, Awka Auditorium.

PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. English Language

PGD, M.A., Ph.D. English Literature

PGD, M.A., Ph.D. History and International Relations

PGD, M.A., Ph.D. Religious Studies

PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Accountancy

PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Business Administration

PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Economics

PGD, M.A., Ph.D. Mass Communications

PGD, M.A., Ph.D. Management and Entrepreneurial Studies

PGD, M.A., Ph.D. Public Administration

PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Political Science

PGD, M.A., Ph.D. Sociology

PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Biochemistry

PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Computer Science

PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Microbiology

PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Pure and Industrial Chemistry

PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Pure and Industrial Physics

PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Pure Mathematics

PGD, M.A., Ph.D. Library and Information Science

PGD, M.Sc., Ph.D. Management Information Science

Paul University, Awka's Institute of Theology courses

The university offers religious courses at its . To qualify for the programmes, prospective candidates must have completed a previous religious course or its variants, such as Religious Studies, Religious and Cultural Studies, Theology, Islamic or Christian Religious Studies.

PGDTH. Post-Graduate Diploma in Theology

M.Div. Master of Divinity

M.Th. Master of Theology

D.Div. Doctor of Divinity

D.Th. Doctor of Theology

What do you need to get into Paul University?

There are multiple pathways you can use when applying for admission at Paul University, Awka. The learning institution allows admission for JUPEB, JAMB, and Direct Entry candidates, as well as postgraduate candidates.

JUPEB admission requirements and how to apply

Interested candidates who possess a minimum of 5 credits at not more than two sittings in at least 5 subjects, including English Language and Mathematics in WASC or NECO, are invited to apply for the JUPEB programme. The admission procedure follows these steps;

The Paul University JUPEB application e-portal provides application services and payment verification.

On your browser, search for the Paul University JUPEB portal. Select the 'Application with Bank Teller Payment' option. Fill in your personal data. Enter your level of qualification in WASSC, GCE, NECO and NABTEB. Select the subject combination you are applying for. Complete the application form by entering your bank payment information. Before submitting the application form, upload a passport photograph, bank teller receipt, and complete the Captcha validation.

Undergraduate admission requirements and how to apply

Qualified candidates who chose and those who did not choose Paul University in their UTME are invited to apply for their desired programmes. The application forms can be found on the school's undergraduate admission portal.

Is Paul University, Awka accredited?

Yes. On 3 November 2009, the National University Commission awarded Paul University, Awka the licence to operate as a university.

How much is the application fee for Paul University?

The university's application fee is ₦2,000. Once you receive admission, you are required to pay an acceptance fee of about ₦20,000. Other fees needed during admission include ₦5,000 for portal fees.

How much is the tuition fee at Paul University?

Paul University Awka is one of the cheapest universities in Nigeria. On average, JUPEB students will pay about ₦100,000 in tuition fees, while other regular students are required to pay about ₦260,000. These amounts do not include other school provisions.

Does Paul University, Awka offer medicine and surgery?

Yes. On 1 November 2024, the National University Commission conducted a resource visitation on the newly installed Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences at the private university. Here are the health courses that prospective candidates can expect to find at the faculty.

Does Paul University offer Law?

Paul University, Akwa is among the universities offering law degrees programmes in Nigeria. Its programmes are approved by the NUC.

Does Paul University, Awka offer nursing?

Yes. In the 2024/2025 academic session, the university was approved to provide full-time medical courses in the Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences.

Paul University, Akwa courses cater to students seeking quality education in diverse fields, from social sciences, health sciences, to the arts and law. The learning institution offers admission through Direct Entry, JAMB UTME, or postgraduate programmes.

