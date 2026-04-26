JAMB has rejected a widely shared UTME result breakdown that claimed a candidate scored a total of 394 across four subjects

The board identified inconsistencies in the examination details, including an invalid registration number format

The viral post had generated widespread reactions before JAMB clarified that the result did not originate from its system

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has reacted to the detailed breakdown of a viral UTME result showing a total score of 394, which has been widely circulated on social media.

The result, attributed to a candidate identified as Okon Winnifred Sampson, indicated near-perfect scores across four subjects.

JAMB has dismissed a viral claim of a candidate scoring 394 in UTME. Photo: X/@pso, JAMB

Source: Original

The breakdown listed 96 in Use of English, 99 in Biology, 98 in Chemistry, and 99 in Physics, drawing admiration from many online users.

Board dismisses widely shared scorecard

Despite the excitement generated by the figures, JAMB has dismissed the result as fabricated. The board said the scorecard did not align with its official records and raised concerns about its authenticity.

Reacting to the post, JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin pointed out flaws in the details presented.

“@pst okezie James haba, you are far better than this na. How possible is this besides no UTME number starting with 20269. Simply put it’s fake,” he said.

In an official statement, Benjamin highlighted reasons the result could not have been genuine.

He said:

A purported result slip currently being circulated, claiming that a candidate scored 396 in the 2026 UTME, is entirely fake. It is surprising that such a fabrication is being shared by otherwise well-informed Nigerians."

Mentioning why the slip is fake, he said:

"Firstly, the Board has clearly stated that UTME results are view-only. The circulated document appears on a fabricated result template, which on its own is sufficient indication that it is not authentic. Secondly, the Board’s registration numbers are system-generated and do not follow the pattern “20269” as seen on the fake slip. There are several other inconsistencies that, even at a glance, expose the result as fraudulent."

JAMB re-arrests fake UTME agent

Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board confirmed the re-arrest of a suspected examination fraudster linked to a scheme that targeted candidates registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The suspect, Emmanuel Akataka, was taken back into custody after investigators established that he resumed fraudulent activities shortly after securing bail.

Officials said he previously operated under a false identity, “Official Frederick,” while running online platforms that promised candidates illegal score manipulation services.

JAMB: Court jails man for three years

Earlier in a different story, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Katsina sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the UTME conducted by JAMB.

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

Source: Legit.ng