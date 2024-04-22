Meet Buddy Wahlberg, one of the less-known Walhberg's siblings

The Wahlberg family stands as a beacon of talent in Hollywood. Among its illustrious members are nine siblings, including renowned actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, alongside chef Paul Wahlberg. Buddy Wahlberg is another sibling, although less is known about him. Here is a glimpse into his life.

Paul and his mother for the premiere party of The Other Guys (L), and Jim, Mark and Paul attend the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation (R). Photo: John Wilcox, Gabe (modified by author)

Buddy Wahlberg is Mark's half-brother. He was born from a previous relationship with their late father, Donald, before his union with Alma. Details regarding Buddy and his mother are scarce, yet his connection to the Wahlberg dynasty adds another layer to their storied family history.

Profile summary

Real name Buddy Wahlberg Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Father Donald E. Wahlberg Sr. Siblings 11 Profession TV personality

Who is Buddy Wahlberg?

Buddy was born into the famous Wahlberg family. His father's name is Donald E. Wahlberg Sr., but little is known about his mother. It's alleged that he grew up alongside two other siblings, Donna and Scott.

Who is Buddy Wahlberg's father?

Buddy Wahlberg's father is the late Donald E. Wahlberg Sr., born on 8 May 1930 in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. He was a notable actor recognised for his role in Southie (1998).

Donald was married to Alma McPeck. He passed away on 14 February 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, leaving a legacy in his professional career and family.

Who are Buddy Wahlberg's siblings?

Budy grew up alongside his two siblings, Donna and Scott. He also has nine other siblings from his father's marriage to Alma McPeck. His half-siblings are Paul, Robert, Arthur, James M., Michelle, Debbie, Tracey, Mark, and Donnie.

Who are the three Wahlberg brothers?

Among the nine siblings, Mark, Donnie, and chef Paul Wahlberg are the three most well-known brothers. Mark Robert Michael is a famous American actor and producer. His work as a leading man spans the comedy, drama, and action genres. He has appeared in films like Arthur the King, The Family Plan, Me Time, All the Money in the World, Daddy's Home, and Daddy's Home 2.

Top-5 facts about Buddy Wahlberg. Photo: Bryan Steffy (modified by author)

Donald Edmond Jr. is an American singer, songwriter, actor, and producer. He is a founding member of the boy band New Kids on the Block and is known for his roles in various TV series, such as Blue Bloods, Return of the Mac, Fuller House, In Plain Sight, and Rizzoli & Isles.

Mark Wahlberg's brother, Paul, is an American chef and reality television personality. He runs the burger restaurant and bar Wahlburgers. As a child, he was interested in watching cooking shows like The Galloping Gourmet. He decided to become a chef when he was 17.

How did the Wahlbergs become famous?

They became famous for their family reality TV show Wahlburgers, which aired on A&E from 22 January 2014 to 31 July 2019. During its ten seasons, Wahlburgers aired 95 episodes. The series is based on the lives of the powerhouse family.

What happened to Buddy Wahlberg?

Buddy is highly private, unlike his half-siblings, with little information about him. Buddy Wahlberg's films, if any, remain elusive due to the scarcity of details about his career. Moreover, he is not on any social media platform.

Donnie Wahlberg with his sister, Tracy, and brothers Mark Wahlberg and Bob Wahlberg at the opening of the movie "Southie" at the Kendall Square Cinema. Photo: Bill Brett/The Boston Globe

FAQs

Who is Buddy Wahlberg? He is known for being one of the half-siblings of the famous Wahlberg family. Who are Buddy Wahlberg's parents? Details about his mother are known, but his father, Donald E. Wahlberg Sr., was an American delivery driver, actor, and US Army veteran of the Korean War. What is Buddy Wahlberg's age? Details about when and where he was born are not known. Is Buddy Wahlberg related to Mark Wahlberg? He is Mark's half-sibling. They share the same father but different mothers. Who are the Wahlberg brothers? The famous brothers are Mark, Donnie, Robert, Paul, Arthur, Scott, and Jim. Which Wahlberg brother is worth the most money? Mark is the richest of his brothers. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is alleged to be $400 million. Where was Buddy Wahlberg's father buried? He was buried in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester, Suffolk County, Massachusetts, USA. He died on 14 February 2008.

Buddy Wahlberg is one of Wahlberg's less-known siblings. He is highly private, and little is known about his life. On the other hand, his siblings have gained more fame in Hollywood. Among them is the famous actor Mark.

