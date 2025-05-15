AFUED Adeyemi College of Education courses, admission requirements and procedure

Adeyemi Federal University of Education (AFUED) offers various courses across several schools and departments. These include programs in Education, Sciences, Arts and Social Sciences. This guide explores the available AFUED Adeyemi College of Education courses, admission requirements, and application procedure.

Adeyemi College of Education offers a diverse range of programs across various disciplines. Photo: @aceondo.edu.ng (modified by author)

Key takeaways

AFUED offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs through its seven main schools.

undergraduate and postgraduate programs through its seven main schools. Some of AFUED’s degree programs are affiliated with Obafemi Awolowo University.

UTME candidates need at least 150 and must choose AFUED as their first choice.

Applications are done online via the AFUED portal.

AFUED Adeyemi College of Education courses

Located in Ondo City, Ondo State, Nigeria, AFUED offers various courses across its seven schools. The courses are designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed for careers in education and related fields. Below is an overview of the courses offered at Adeyemi College of Education:

Adeyemi College of Education courses cover areas such as sciences, arts, languages, and vocational studies. Photo: @aceondo.edu.ng on Facebook (modified by author)

School of Adult, Non-Formal and Special Education (ANF&SE)

Established in October 2019, the School of Adult, Non-Formal and Special Education (ANF&SE) comprises two key departments. They include:

Continuing Education and Adult and Non-Formal Education (DCE/ANF)

Special Education

School of Arts and Social Sciences

The School of Arts and Social Sciences, originally called the School of Arts, is among the College’s pioneer schools. It now has six departments offering diverse courses in arts and social sciences, including:

Economics

Geography

History

Music

Religion

Social studies

School of General Education

Established on 1 January 1985, the School of General Education is one of the oldest in the College. It provides essential education courses for students from other schools and currently runs five departments.

Educational Psychology and Counselling (EPC)

Curriculum and Instruction (CAI)

Educational Foundations (DEF)

Educational Technology (DET)

General Studies (GES)

AFUED courses are available at the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and degree levels. Photo: @aceondo.edu.ng on Facebook (modified by author)

School of Languages

Founded in May 1964, the School of Languages focuses on helping students build solid skills in listening, speaking, reading, and writing, using correct and standard forms of each language.

English

French

Hausa

Igbo

Yoruba

School of Science

The School of Science is one of the key Schools in Adeyemi College of Education. It is dedicated to training students in various science subjects and helping them gain strong knowledge and practical skills. The school houses seven departments, which are:

Biology

Chemistry

Computer Science

Integrated Science

Mathematics

Physical and Health Education

Physics

School of Vocational and Technical Education

This school focuses on providing students with practical skills and hands-on training. It prepares students for careers in areas such as agriculture, home economics, business, and technical trades.

Agricultural Science

Fine and Applied Arts

Home Economics

Physical and Health Education

Business Education

School of Early Childhood Education

The School of Early Childhood Education is dedicated to preparing educators who specialise in the care and education of young children. This school offers programs that focus on the developmental needs of children from birth to eight years old.

In addition to these schools, the university also has a Directorate of Part-Time Studies, offering four-year part-time degree programs for eligible candidates.

Adeyemi College of Education have certain requirements candidates must meet before application. Photo: @aceondo.edu.ng on Facebook (modified by author)

General Adeyemi College of Education admission requirements

Prospective candidates seeking admission into Adeyemi College of Education must meet certain requirements depending on the programme they are applying for. Below are the Adeyemi College of Education admission requirements for UTME and Direct Entry candidates.

Candidates must possess five O-Level credits in required subjects for a particular course obtained at one or two sittings, including English and Mathematics in WASSCE, NECO, NABTEB, SSCE, or GCE (O/L).

UTME Candidates must have scored a minimum of 150 marks.

Candidates must have chosen Adeyemi College of Education as their institution of first choice.

Direct Entry candidates must submit a hard copy of their NCE result and transcript to the Division of Admissions and Academic Board in the College.

Direct Entry (DE) candidates must possess a minimum of 7 points and at least one Merit Pass in their NCE Final Examination.

Part-Time degree candidates must possess a minimum of merit pass in the relevant Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) course combinations.

Part-Time degree candidates must possess a minimum of 5 O’Level credits at a maximum of Two Sittings, including a credit in English Language for all courses and a credit in mathematics for all B.Sc. Ed. Courses.

Direct Entry candidates must also submit hard copies of their NCE results and transcripts to the Division of Admissions and the Academic Board of the University.

Qualified candidates who did not choose AFUED, Ondo as their first-choice institution but are interested in applying must first change their first-choice institution to Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo before submitting their application for the degree program.

How to apply to Adeyemi College of Education

Applying to Adeyemi College of Education is a simple process done online through the college portal. Below is a simple guide on how to apply to Adeyemi College of Education:

AFUED Adeyemi College of Education student portal application page. Photo: portal.afued.edu.ng

Visit the Adeyemi College of Education portal. Click on applicants. Click on "Create Account" to create your application account if you have not done so already. Provide all the necessary information to complete the registration. After creating your account, a message will be sent to your email containing your account password and instructions on how to continue your application. Make sure you provide a valid email address. Once you have retrieved your account password from your email, go back to the university portal, click on "Applicants", then select "Applicant Login". Enter your email as the User ID and the password from your email, then click "Login". After logging into your dashboard, choose your "Application Type" and confirm that the payment details shown are correct. Next, click "Proceed to Payment" and use any of the available payment options to pay a non-refundable fee of ₦2,000.00 through Etranzact or REMITA at any commercial bank or through a debit or credit card. Once your payment is successful, a link to the application form will appear. You must complete and submit the form to be considered for admission. Upload a clear passport photo (150x150 pixels, max 50KB) and clear PDF scans of your O-Level and other credentials. Blurry or unclear documents will make your application invalid. After submitting your application form, regularly log in to your account to track your application status and check for admission updates. You should also check your email for any important notifications.

How many schools are in Adeyemi College of Education?

Adeyemi College of Education comprises seven academic schools, including Arts and Social Sciences, Education, Languages, Sciences and Vocational and Technical Education.

How much is the acceptance fee for Adeyemi College of Education?

The acceptance fee for Adeyemi College of Education in the 2024/2025 academic session is ₦30,000 for Degree students and ₦25,000 for NCE students.

Which local government is Adeyemi College of Education located?

Adeyemi College of Education is located in Ondo City, which is within the Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Nigeria.

Is there accounting at Adeyemi College of Education?

The Nigerian College of Education offers Accounting programs through its department of Business Education, which is part of the School of Vocational and Technical Education.

What are the science courses at Adeyemi?

AFUED offers a variety of science courses through its School of Science, which includes Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science and Integrated Science.

Is Adeyemi College of Education still affiliated with OAU?

The institution still maintains its affiliation with Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) for certain academic programmes, especially part-time degrees.

Adeyemi College of Education's courses offer students various programs in education, arts, sciences, and more. The admission process is straightforward, with clear requirements for UTME and Direct Entry candidates. By following the right procedures, students can successfully apply and begin their journey at one of Nigeria’s leading colleges of education.

