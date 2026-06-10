Bimbo Ademoye shared a deeply personal birthday message to Timini Egbuson alongside a loved-up video

The actress' choice of words and affectionate tone have reignited long-standing relationship rumours

Fans dissected every detail as neither actor has publicly confirmed being more than friends

Nollywood stars Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson are back in online gossip after a birthday message from the actress raised eyebrows online.

The award-winning actress took to Instagram to celebrate Timini on his birthday, but it was not just her warm wishes that caught attention.

Accompanying the message was a cozy video showing the pair sharing several affectionate moments, immediately setting social media abuzz.

Bimbo Ademoye showers prayers and praises on Timini Egbuson. Photos: Bimbo Ademoye/Timini Egbuson.

Source: Instagram

In her lengthy tribute, Bimbo showered prayers and praises on the actor while highlighting the unique bond they share.

She prayed for God's continued grace upon his life and wished him greater success in the years ahead.

However, it was the final part of her message that quickly became the focus of discussion online.

"Nobody really understands what we share and I think it's perfect that way."

The actress continued:

"I got you for life. Forever and a day after that. Happy birthday baby tee."

Beyond the caption, the accompanying video added another layer to the conversation.

The clip featured Bimbo and Timini looking comfortable and affectionate around each other, with moments that many followers described as couple-like.

While neither actor made any romantic declaration in the video, viewers quickly began analysing their body language and chemistry.

This is not the first time Bimbo and Timini have found themselves at the centre of dating rumours.

Over the years, fans have repeatedly linked the actors together due to their close friendship, frequent collaborations, and playful interactions online.

Despite the persistent speculation, neither of them has publicly confirmed being in a romantic relationship.

Read the post here:

Reactions trail Bimbo Ademoye's birthday message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@vivianmetchieofficial stated:

"See me smiling. Such a beautiful friendship. Happy birthday to my baby’s Baby Tee. Long life and plenty prosperity"

g.ajoke

"Happy beautiful birthday to your better half @_timini . As your assistant birthday girl @bimboademoye said, no one knows what you both share. I wish you more years with sound health and more money in your account. Love you guys so much"

@mhz_leemah noted:

"I notice she and VJ are no more but then it’s just friendship I guess. I love she and VJ more"

@boujeebabes.ng wrote:

"Imagine your boyfriend or husband like this with his female bestie. Omo B.P"

@ms6ixka shared:

"She said nobody understands what we share... Have you met me Bimbo?? I understand paaa wetin be the asoebi color biko"

Fans have repeatedly linked Bimbo Ademoye and Timini together due to their close friendship. Photo: Bimbo Ademoye.

Source: Instagram

Bimbo Ademoye speaks about her mother

Legit.ng had reported that Bimbo Ademoye opened up about her relationship with her mother. In the clip, she mentioned that her mother left when she was just 2 years old, and as a result, they don't share a deep connection.

Ademoye stated that she is fulfilling her duty as her child, but they are not as close as her first betrayal came from her.

Source: Legit.ng