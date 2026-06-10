Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup for the friendly match against Portugal

Nigeria will take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in Leiria in their final match of the June international break

The Europeans will proceed to the 2026 FIFA World Cup afterwards, which Nigeria failed to qualify for

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced Nigeria’s starting lineup to face Portugal in an international friendly match.

Nigeria will conclude their run of four matches during the June international break with a high-profile friendly match against the European team.

Eric Chelle announces Nigeria's starting 11 to face Portugal. Photo by Kazimierz Koper.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles beat Zimbabwe and Jamaica to win the 2026 Unity Cup in London before playing a 2-2 draw against Poland in Warsaw.

Portugal on the other hand are getting ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and beat Chile 2-1 in Lisbon in their first preparation match.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup and had it been they qualified, they would have faced Portugal on June 17 in Houston instead of a friendly match.

As noted by the NFF, the match will take place at the 29,000-capacity Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria at 8:45 PM kickoff time.

Chelle announces Super Eagles’ lineup

Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting 11 to face Portugal, as seen in a post shared on Super Eagles’ official X page.

Abdullahi Bewene who was impressive against Poland drops to the bench for another young player Christian Akpan to make his Super Eagles debut.

Akpan joins Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey and Bruno Onyemaechi in defence, while Maduka Okoye keeps his spot in goal from the draw against Poland.

Tochukwu Nnadi will operate in midfield alongside captain Wilfred Ndidi and centurion Alex Iwobi, while the versatile Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Moses Simon operate behind Akor Adams.

Adams keeps his place despite an underwhelming performance against Poland, while Terem Moffi drops to the bench despite his impressive outing so far in this window.

Full XI: Maduka Okoye; Chris Akpan, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Tochukwu Nnadi; Akor Adams, Moses Simon.

Substitutes: Francis Uzoho, Arthur Okonkwo, Abdullahi Bewene, Zaidu Sanusi, Phillip Otelle, Frank Onyeka, Terem Moffi, Emmanuel Fernandez, Paul Onuachu, Raphael Onyedika.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal against Nigeria. Photo by João Bravo.

Source: Getty Images

Roberto Martinez named a strong starting lineup, which looked like part of what he could go for during the World Cup opening match against DR Congo, as noted by Athlon Sports.

Some top stars including Nuno Mendes, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Neves are named on the bench.

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Rúben Dias, Goncalo Inácio, Nélson Semedo; Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, João Neves; Francisco Trincão, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pedro Neto.

Where to watch Portugal vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported the list of TV stations and streaming platforms to watch Portugal vs Nigeria’s friendly match on Wednesday, June 10.

The match will be available to watch on terrestrial TV channels, SuperSport on DStv and GOtv and streaming platforms for the Nigerian audience.

Source: Legit.ng