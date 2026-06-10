Portugal vs Nigeria: Eric Chelle Announces Super Eagles’ Starting 11 for Friendly Match
- Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup for the friendly match against Portugal
- Nigeria will take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in Leiria in their final match of the June international break
- The Europeans will proceed to the 2026 FIFA World Cup afterwards, which Nigeria failed to qualify for
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced Nigeria’s starting lineup to face Portugal in an international friendly match.
Nigeria will conclude their run of four matches during the June international break with a high-profile friendly match against the European team.
The Super Eagles beat Zimbabwe and Jamaica to win the 2026 Unity Cup in London before playing a 2-2 draw against Poland in Warsaw.
Portugal on the other hand are getting ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and beat Chile 2-1 in Lisbon in their first preparation match.
The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup and had it been they qualified, they would have faced Portugal on June 17 in Houston instead of a friendly match.
As noted by the NFF, the match will take place at the 29,000-capacity Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria at 8:45 PM kickoff time.
Chelle announces Super Eagles’ lineup
Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting 11 to face Portugal, as seen in a post shared on Super Eagles’ official X page.
Abdullahi Bewene who was impressive against Poland drops to the bench for another young player Christian Akpan to make his Super Eagles debut.
Akpan joins Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey and Bruno Onyemaechi in defence, while Maduka Okoye keeps his spot in goal from the draw against Poland.
Tochukwu Nnadi will operate in midfield alongside captain Wilfred Ndidi and centurion Alex Iwobi, while the versatile Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Moses Simon operate behind Akor Adams.
Adams keeps his place despite an underwhelming performance against Poland, while Terem Moffi drops to the bench despite his impressive outing so far in this window.
Full XI: Maduka Okoye; Chris Akpan, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Tochukwu Nnadi; Akor Adams, Moses Simon.
Substitutes: Francis Uzoho, Arthur Okonkwo, Abdullahi Bewene, Zaidu Sanusi, Phillip Otelle, Frank Onyeka, Terem Moffi, Emmanuel Fernandez, Paul Onuachu, Raphael Onyedika.
Roberto Martinez named a strong starting lineup, which looked like part of what he could go for during the World Cup opening match against DR Congo, as noted by Athlon Sports.
Some top stars including Nuno Mendes, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Neves are named on the bench.
Portugal XI: Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Rúben Dias, Goncalo Inácio, Nélson Semedo; Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, João Neves; Francisco Trincão, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pedro Neto.
Where to watch Portugal vs Nigeria
Legit.ng previously reported the list of TV stations and streaming platforms to watch Portugal vs Nigeria’s friendly match on Wednesday, June 10.
The match will be available to watch on terrestrial TV channels, SuperSport on DStv and GOtv and streaming platforms for the Nigerian audience.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.