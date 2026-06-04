The JAMB subject combination for accounting includes English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and one other subject such as Commerce, Government, or Accounting. Selecting the right subject combination is important because it helps you meet admission requirements and improves your chances of securing a place at your preferred institution.

The standard JAMB UTME subject combination for accounting is Use of English, Mathematics, Economics, and one other Social Science or Commercial subject. Photo: @jambhq on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

To study accounting in Nigeria, the JAMB subject combination is English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and one other subject such as Commerce, Government, or Accounting.

Candidates must possess a minimum of five (5) Credit passes in their SSCE/GCE/NECO, which must include English Language, Mathematics, and Economics .

. The cut-off score for admission into an accounting course in a Nigerian university or college ranges between 160 and 260 points.

JAMB subject combination for accounting

To study accounting in a Nigerian university, you must meet specific JAMB UTME subject combination and O-level (WAEC, NECO, NABTEB) requirements. Understanding the right subject combination for accounting helps you strategise in UTME so that you meet admission requirements for universities.

Below is the correct UTME JAMB subject combination for the course:

A young woman using a laptop in a modern office. Photo: Jana Murr

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Use of English (Compulsory for all candidates)

Mathematics

Economics

Any social science or commercial subject (e.g., Financial Accounting/Principles of Accounts, Commerce, Government, or Geography).

O-level requirements for accounting

Candidates must possess a minimum of five (5) credit passes in their Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE). These credits must be obtained in not more than two sittings and must include:

English Language

Mathematics

Economics

Accounting or Commerce

Any other relevant subject, such as Government, Business Studies, Geography and Financial Accounting.

For NBC holders, the remaining two relevant subjects may be selected from Principles of Accounts, Commerce, Office Practice, or Secretarial Duties.

A young woman working on home finances. Photo: Alistair Berg

Source: Getty Images

Direct Entry requirements

Candidates must possess two 'A' level passes chosen from Economics, Accounting, Business Management, Government and Geography.

While the general requirements above apply to most universities, some institutions have specific subject requirements or waivers outlined in the official JAMB Brochure. Aspiring students should always check the latest JAMB Brochure and the admission guidelines of their preferred university before applying, as requirements may vary and change over time.

Which university in Nigeria offers accounting?

Numerous universities in Nigeria offer accounting as a degree program. Each university might have additional requirements. Programs typically run for 4 years (3 years for Direct Entry) and are accredited by professional bodies like ICAN and ANAN. Top-tier and well-known universities offering the course include:

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria

University of Benin (UNIBEN)

University of Jos (UNIJOS)

Lagos State University (LASU)

Abia State University (ABSU)

Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA)

Covenant University, Ota

Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo

Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin

ANAN University, Kwall

Universities offering accounting include University of Lagos (UNILAG) and University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). Photo: Eva-Katalin

Source: Getty Images

What is the JAMB score for accounting?

The required JAMB score for accounting in Nigeria varies by institution, ranging from 140 for private universities to 160+ for federal universities. However, because accounting is highly competitive, you should aim for a score of 220 to 250+ to comfortably secure admission into top federal schools.

What are the JAMB subjects for accounting?

The four JAMB subjects required for accounting are Use of English, Mathematics, Economics, and any other social science or commercial subject.

What subjects combine well with accounting for JAMB?

Financial accounting and commerce combine exceptionally well with accounting because they align with the course curriculum and boost your exam preparation.

Can I study accounting without writing maths in JAMB?

You cannot study accounting without writing Mathematics in JAMB, as it is a mandatory requirement for all universities.

The compulsory subjects for accounting are English Language, Mathematics, and Economics. Photo: Alistair Berg

Source: Getty Images

What are the compulsory subjects for accounting?

The compulsory subjects for accounting in both JAMB and O'Level are English Language, Mathematics, and Economics.

What is the O-level subject combination for accounting?

The O-level subject combination requires five credits in English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any two Commercial or social science subjects.

What is the JAMB subject combination for accounting at UNILAG?

UNILAG requires the use of English, Mathematics, Economics, and one elective chosen from Financial Accounting, Further Mathematics, Geography, Government, Biology, or Literature.

What is the JAMB subject combination for accounting at the University of Ibadan?

The University of Ibadan requires English, Mathematics, Economics, and either Geography, Government, or History.

What subjects are needed for accounting in WAEC?

For WAEC, you need credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and two other elective subjects like Commerce and Financial Accounting.

Choosing the correct JAMB subject combination for accounting is essential for gaining admission into your preferred institution. While there are general admission requirements, it is important to confirm the specific subject combination, O-level requirements, and cut-off marks set by the university you wish to attend before applying.

Legit.ng recently published an article about JAMB subject combination for Nursing. Candidates seeking admission into Nursing must meet the required JAMB subject combination, which includes Use of English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Additional requirements may vary depending on the institution and admission route. While the same applies to Direct Entry candidates, entry may also be dependent on the candidate's school of choice.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng