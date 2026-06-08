The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) warned schools against extorting candidates for examination-related fees

The council said schools face strict sanctions for unauthorized charges and harassment of candidates

WAEC spokesperson, Moyosola F. Adesina, said WAEC strives to maintain examination integrity and protect Nigerian students' future

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Yaba, Lagos State - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has issued a warning to schools and supervisors over extortion of candidates.

WAEC said some supervisors and schools are reportedly extorting candidates under various pretexts, including transportation of scripts, welfare packages, and unauthorized "cooperation" fees.

The Head, Public Affairs of WAEC, Moyosola F. Adesina, lamented that some schools demand payment for KAPEK calculators, which the Council provided at no cost to candidates.

"The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has received alarming reports of supervisors and some schools extorting candidates under various pretexts, including transportation of scripts, welfare packages, and unauthorized 'cooperation' fees.

"WAEC has also noted cases where schools demand payment for KAPEK calculators already provided by the Council at no cost to candidates."

WAEC condemns these practices as illegal, unethical, and a direct threat to the integrity of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Adesina made this known in a statement issued via WAEC X handle @waecnigeria on Monday, June 8, 2026.

WAEC warns schools, supervisors against extortion

WAEC ordered all school proprietors, principals, supervisors, and invigilators to comply with the following:

“No collection of money from candidates or parents for any examination official.

“Immediate reporting of any extortion attempt to the Zonal Coordinator/Branch Controller or via: publicaffairs@waec.org.ng and hnowaeclagos@yahoo.co.uk.

“No harassment or intimidation of candidates for refusing to pay unauthorized fees. Schools or officials found violating these directives will face strict sanctions, including derecognition, blacklisting, prosecution, and referral to relevant authorities for disciplinary”

Adesina said WAEC remains committed to protecting the integrity of its examinations and safeguarding the future of the Nigerian child.

WAEC restores 48-hour exam material distribution

Recall that WAEC reverted to its traditional 48-hour examination material distribution schedule after a 24-hour delivery policy caused widespread delays.

Candidates were forced to sit some examinations late into the evening after question papers arrived behind schedule at several centres nationwide.

Three WAEC officials were killed in a road accident in Gombe State while transporting examination-related materials during the compressed delivery period.

Read more WAEC-related stories:

WAEC changes question pattern

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that WAEC introduced upgraded question serialisation to ensure candidates receive different question arrangements in CBT exams.

Over 1.9 million candidates have been registered for the 2026 WASSCE under the computer-based examination format.

WAEC, however, warned against malpractice syndicates while confirming strict monitoring and prosecution measures during the exams.

Source: Legit.ng