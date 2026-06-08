WAEC Drops Crucial Update for All 2026 WASSCE Schools and Supervisors
- The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) warned schools against extorting candidates for examination-related fees
- The council said schools face strict sanctions for unauthorized charges and harassment of candidates
- WAEC spokesperson, Moyosola F. Adesina, said WAEC strives to maintain examination integrity and protect Nigerian students' future
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
Yaba, Lagos State - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has issued a warning to schools and supervisors over extortion of candidates.
WAEC said some supervisors and schools are reportedly extorting candidates under various pretexts, including transportation of scripts, welfare packages, and unauthorized "cooperation" fees.
The Head, Public Affairs of WAEC, Moyosola F. Adesina, lamented that some schools demand payment for KAPEK calculators, which the Council provided at no cost to candidates.
"The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has received alarming reports of supervisors and some schools extorting candidates under various pretexts, including transportation of scripts, welfare packages, and unauthorized 'cooperation' fees.
"WAEC has also noted cases where schools demand payment for KAPEK calculators already provided by the Council at no cost to candidates."
WAEC condemns these practices as illegal, unethical, and a direct threat to the integrity of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
Adesina made this known in a statement issued via WAEC X handle @waecnigeria on Monday, June 8, 2026.
WAEC warns schools, supervisors against extortion
WAEC ordered all school proprietors, principals, supervisors, and invigilators to comply with the following:
“No collection of money from candidates or parents for any examination official.
“Immediate reporting of any extortion attempt to the Zonal Coordinator/Branch Controller or via: publicaffairs@waec.org.ng and hnowaeclagos@yahoo.co.uk.
“No harassment or intimidation of candidates for refusing to pay unauthorized fees. Schools or officials found violating these directives will face strict sanctions, including derecognition, blacklisting, prosecution, and referral to relevant authorities for disciplinary”
Adesina said WAEC remains committed to protecting the integrity of its examinations and safeguarding the future of the Nigerian child.
WAEC restores 48-hour exam material distribution
Recall that WAEC reverted to its traditional 48-hour examination material distribution schedule after a 24-hour delivery policy caused widespread delays.
Candidates were forced to sit some examinations late into the evening after question papers arrived behind schedule at several centres nationwide.
Three WAEC officials were killed in a road accident in Gombe State while transporting examination-related materials during the compressed delivery period.
Read more WAEC-related stories:
- WAEC Launches Digital Certificate Platform in Nigeria, 4 Other Countries
- Oyo: WAEC Under Fire as Students Sit for WASSCE Papers Late Into the Night, Videos Surface
- How much is WAEC and NECO registration in 2026? Comprehensive guide
WAEC changes question pattern
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that WAEC introduced upgraded question serialisation to ensure candidates receive different question arrangements in CBT exams.
Over 1.9 million candidates have been registered for the 2026 WASSCE under the computer-based examination format.
WAEC, however, warned against malpractice syndicates while confirming strict monitoring and prosecution measures during the exams.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.