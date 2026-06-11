The House of Representatives has finally passed bill for state police in Nigeria with overwhelming support

289 federal lawmakers voted in favour, marking a significant constitutional amendment

The proposed dual policing system aims to address rising insecurity across the country

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja – Members of the House of Representatives have passed constitutional amendments to establish state police in Nigeria.

The federal lawmakers also postponed other constitutional amendments to another legislative session.

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, said 289 members voted in favour, one member abstained, while no lawmaker voted against it.

290 members participated in the manual voting process conducted by the House on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

The bill, titled “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for the Establishment of State Police and for Related Matters (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026,” was approved during consideration at the Committee of the Whole.

As reported by Daily Trust, the bill scaled through after lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in its favour.

The federal lawmakers voted after the Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review, Benjamin Kalu, presented the report.

The proposed Constitutional amendment seeks to create a dual policing system comprising the Federal Police and State Police.

This is part of efforts to address the rising insecurity across the country through a more decentralised framework.

Under the proposal, Section 214 of the Constitution will be amended to formally establish both policing formations.

According to the proposal, governors are empowered to issue lawful directives to State Commissioners of Police on matters relating to public safety and maintenance of law and order.

The governors are also empowered to appoint State Commissioner of Police on the advice of the Nigeria Police Council.

The appointment is made from among serving officers of the State Police and is subject to confirmation by the respective State House of Assembly.

Detailed breakdown of proposed state police

Recall that the proposed Constitutional Amendments aim to establish both the State Police and the Federal Police in Nigeria.

The State Police will operate only after state legislation and national certification are completed.

The federal Police will oversee operations until the state police are functional and maintain strict non-interference guidelines.

Read more similar stories on state police:

Presidency announces update on State Police

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Presidency said progress has been made on establishing state police as consultations advance toward constitutional amendment.

Gbajabiamila said discussions have moved to the legal framework stage, with the enabling law expected after constitutional changes.

The Federal Government holds a high-level security meeting as Tinubu pushes decentralised policing to address insecurity across Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng