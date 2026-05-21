An old video of Anita Joseph, where she advised people about marriage and relationships, has surfaced online amid cheating allegations

The actress ended her marriage with her husband after he made allegations about what happened in their union

Fans were taken aback by the collapse of her marriage as they questioned why she got married to the hype man in the first place

Amid cheating allegations made by Anita Joseph's ex-husband, Fisayo Olagunju, aka MC Fish, an old video of the actress has surfaced online.

The hype man had shared a video about their crashed marriage, claiming that they both cheated before the union hit the rocks.

Reactions trail Anita Joseph’s marital advice as it resurfaces amid crashed marriage. Photo credit@realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

The actress reacted to the allegation and advised him to let go and rest.

In the resurfaced video, Anita Joseph was seen with MC Fish as she shared advice with singles about marriage.

Anita Joseph advises singles about marriage

In the recording, she advised people that marriage is very sweet and that they should not allow others to make them think otherwise.

According to her, people should avoid marrying bad partners, as she listed the kinds of people singles should avoid in Igbo language.

The movie star also spoke about the number of years she had been married and added that marriage is not easy.

Anita Joseph shares more about marriage

She further stated that it was better for people to marry their friends.

Anita Joseph continues trending over crashed marriage. Photo credit@reaklanitaljoseph

Source: Instagram

According to her, if not their friends, then it should at least be someone close to them.

Fans react to Anita Joseph's old video

Reacting to the clip, many claimed that she unfortunately married someone with all the bad qualities she mentioned in the video.

Others commented on how fresh MC Fish looked in the old recording compared to his recent appearance in the video, where he made allegations against the actress.

A few others also mocked Anita Joseph and claimed that she was one of the married people who advised singles the most about relationships.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail old video of Anita Joseph and husband

Fans reacted and shared their take on the actress and her ex-husband. Here are comments below:

@chukwuebuka______ shared:

"Lol. Social media is not real life { abi I go lie for you }. No marry because him get big gbola or big nyash { ndi Koromoto }."

@miramicempire wrote:

"He looks confused here. He knew what he was doing

@jenniferjennynancy said:

"Na she advice single people pass. Nigerians insulted this man no be small, he left dy still insulted him, bitter people."

@adebayo.abiodun11 stated:

"See as he fresh in this video but check his recent look efulefu don bingo.'

@ritabuchy wrote:

"Na she later marry ony ara and efulefu man.ndi marriage counselor mtcheww."

@ sexy_julitt commented:

"The guy sef they wonder say you sure way thing you dey talk so."

Alleged reason for Anita Joseph's marriage crash

Legit.ng reported that the filmmaker, Stanley Ontop, weighed in on the drama between his colleague Anita Joseph and her husband, MC Fish, during the widespread rumour of their marriage's collapse

. Stanley alleged that MC Fish left Anita for another woman; however, he did not clearly state the reason behind the alleged breakup.

He added that Anita caught her husband red-handed, after which she sent him packing.

Source: Legit.ng