Courses offered in UCH School of Nursing, admission requirements and procedure

The School of Nursing at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Nigeria, was established in July 1952. It offers a comprehensive nursing education program to prepare professional nurses for various healthcare settings. Explore the UCH School of Nursing courses, admission requirements, and how to apply.

The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, is one of Nigeria's most respected healthcare learning institutions, known for producing highly skilled nurses and healthcare professionals. If you aspire to pursue a career in nursing, the UCH Ibadan School of Nursing offers a reputable program to help you achieve your goals.

Courses offered in UCH School of Nursing

The University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan offers several nursing programs through its School of Nursing. These programs are designed to prepare competent and versatile professional nurses with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes required for nursing practice in various healthcare settings.

The program includes theoretical and practical training, ensuring that students are well-equipped to meet the healthcare industry's challenges. Below is an overview of the courses offered at the institution.

Basic Nursing Education : A three-year program leading to a certificate in general nursing.

: A three-year program leading to a certificate in general nursing. School of Midwifery : A post-basic training program focusing on midwifery.

: A post-basic training program focusing on midwifery. Perioperative Nursing School: A post-basic training program specialising in perioperative nursing.

A post-basic training program specialising in perioperative nursing. Occupational Health Nursing School: Established in 2005, this is the first in the West African sub-region.

Other upcoming specialty (post-basic) nursing programs include Paediatric, Intensive Care, Geriatric, Oncology, ENT, and Nephrology Nursing.

UCH School of Nursing admission requirements

To be eligible for admission into the University College Hospital (UCH) School of Nursing in Ibadan, you need to meet the following requirements:

Applicants must be 17 years old at the time of application.

Prospective candidates must possess five O'level credits in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Biology at not more than two sittings of the same examination body in either NECO, WAEC or NABTEB in one sitting.

How to apply for the UCH School of Nursing form

To apply for the University College Hospital (UCH) School of Nursing form, follow these steps:

Visit the University College Hospital (UCH) School of Nursing admission portal and click on REMITA Payment. Fill the REMITA checkout box with the applicants' information and click SUBMIT A payment pop-up modal will appear, where you can pay the 25,000-naira form fee online with your ATM card, transfer, or USSD code. After successful payment, you will be redirected to the SIGNUP PAGE. Sign up with the RRR, email and password used for payment. Log in to the portal using your email and password to continue the online application. (If you have difficulties Signing up, click on CHECK PAYMENT STATUS on the login page, enter your PRR, and click Submit) After successful login, you will be directed to the ADD DETAILS page, which includes the application, biodata, referees, contact address, and permanent address. Fill in the form and submit it when you are done, following the instructions in the applicants' user guide. Upon completing the application form, print out two completed forms and a photo card and bring them to the examination centre on the exam day.

After successful application, prospective candidates are required to make a payment of ₦200 to Oyo State Nursing and Midwifery Committee Account FirstBank PLC 2019704292.

What are the UCH School of Nursing school fees?

Information about school fees at UCH School of Nursing in Ibadan, Nigeria, is not currently available.

What is the UCH School of Nursing school cut-off mark?

The cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year at the University College Hospital (UCH) School of Nursing in Ibadan is 190. If you aim to be a nursing student at the UCH School of Nursing in Ibadan, you must score at least 58 points in the Nursing Entrance Examination.

How many years of nursing experience is required at UCH Ibadan?

The University College Hospital (UCH) nursing program is a three-year course. Students receive both theoretical and practical training.

Does UCH School of Nursing require JAMB?

Its nursing program does not require a JAMB cut-off requirement. You only need to take the Entrance Examination and meet the school's cut-off mark.

What is the UCH School of Nursing application fee?

The application fee for the UCH School of Nursing application is ₦25,000.

The UCH School of Nursing, Ibadan, is a renowned training institution dedicated to educating and preparing professional nurses. Above all, you need to know about the courses offered at UCH School of Nursing and the admission requirements to help you determine whether you qualify for admission.

