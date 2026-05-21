A Nigerian lady found it difficult to control her emotions when she sighted popular singer Davido on the road

In a video, the singer was seen passing in his convoy when the lady spotted him and immediately screamed and greeted him

The lady became even more excited when the jovial singer smiled directly at her, and she complimented his looks in real life

A Nigerian lady struggled to contain her excitement after catching sight of the well-known singer Davido while he was moving along a road.

A clip that circulated online showed the singer’s convoy moving past when the lady noticed him and reacted instantly by shouting and offering a greeting.

Lady overwhelmed with excitement after meeting Davido. Photo credit: @looking4star/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in awe after seeing Davido

The intriguing footage was shared via her official TikTok account identified as @looking4star.

In her post, she noted that it was the first time she had seen Davido and his entourage in person and admitted she had been unsure how to conduct herself.

She apologised to her followers for raising her voice, explaining that she was overwhelmed by the moment.

The excited lady also mentioned that the singer had looked directly at her and smiled, and added that she found his appearance striking in person.

Her excitement appeared to increase further when Davido acknowledged her with a smile.

Lady star struck after Davido acknowledged her. Photo credit: @looking4star/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"POV: You saw Davido and his crew for the first time and didn't know how to act. I'm sorry my fans for shouting. I was star struck. Plus he smiled directly at me. Davido is so fine in real life."

Reactions as lady gushes over Davido

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@BROKEN said:

"Na the voice way she wan use shout off me. No offense I just like the small voice abeg like obio obio."

@Mizz Lush said:

"In 2014 i met with Patoranki in Abuja while i was with my rich boyfriend na once i jumped and huged patoranki, my man vex ehn."

@Ability said:

"The fact that she asked for his permission is enough to tell you how respectful she is. I wonder why you all are dropping negative comments. Do you all know what it means to be a fan? Even footballers get this kind of expressions in Europe but you will hardly see this negative comments."

@Andrew uzoma said:

"Na wow for people someone u are even calling saw u and he do as he don't know u and u are still shouting

some people doo."

@COMMISSIONER DJ SLIM said:

"To see girl wey get dat kind respect for this Benin na by big connection she ask her man”can I shout”. God bless OBO and BIG WIZ. Omo these goat has been giving us good jams back to back."

@Bolaji Mr wine added:

"To God who made me the day I saw davido I just dey cry like God who change my kadara nah this is my plans to be."

See the post below:

Lady meets Davido in his car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady trended online after posting a video of her encounter with popular singer, Davido.

She explained in the caption of the video that the singer paid a visit to her school, and she also showed other students.

Source: Legit.ng