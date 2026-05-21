Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has aimed a dig at Arsenal following their Premier League triumph after 22 years

The Gunners were crowned the champions of the 2025/26 season after Manchester City drew 1-1 against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on Tuesday, May 19

Arsenal fans have attacked the one-time UEFA Champions League winner following his take on the EPL winners

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has stated his reasons why rivals and other clubs do not want Arsenal to win the Premier League title.

The Gunners were crowned champions of the 2025/26 season following Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

The result cemented Arsenal's supremacy with one game to spare against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday, May 24.

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino celebrate after winning the Premier League this season. Photo by: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners would have been forced to wait until the final day of the season had Manchester City secured victory in their Matchday 37 fixture, per ESPN.

Mikel Arteta landed the trophy at Emirates Stadium on his seventh attempt. In his first and second seasons, Arsenal finished eighth. He proceeded to place fifth in his third attempt before finishing second in the fourth to sixth seasons, per Standard.

Carragher praises Arsenal supporters

Former England international Jamie Carragher has described Arsenal fans as one of the most passionate fanbases in football.

In a viral post on X, the former Liverpool defender said social media erupted after the Gunners were confirmed as Premier League champions.

The 48-year-old added that Arsenal supporters are among the most loyal and passionate fans in the world. He said:

“I finally realised why nobody wanted Arsenal to win the league. The fans are unbelievably loyal and crazy passionate.”

“Show me another team that won a trophy and had celebrations like Arsenal did — streets packed everywhere, social media exploding all over the world. 🤯🔴⚪️

"The world was always afraid of this.”

Arsenal fans bombard

The Gunners fans have lashed out at Jamie Carragher's comment on winning the Premier League. Read them below

@Fowler09IsGod said:

"You should enjoy your win. Nobody is talking about Arsenal but that shouldn’t matter to you. Just enjoy the win.

"Regardless of how Arsenal win the league, the size of their fanbase or the “parade”, you still won the league. Enjoy the win. Stop focusing on everyone else."

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher says Arsenal fans are among the most passionate fan bases in football. Photo by Leon Neal.

Source: Getty Images

@Adisa_Alaago wrote:

"Don't let anyone gaslight you. The only reason is that we fought back. For a long time, Arsenal was the brunt of both on-field and off-field attacks. They hate us because we became a bully like them."

@g_ndamwe added:

"It's that constant Carragher banter that made Arsenal fans so angry and decided to show you who owns the streets."

@ClassRelic said:

"22 years, of course we will celebrate. People have lost family members, mocked at, and still supported the club."

@lasadekunle wrote:

"Una never seen anything yet, just wait till our hand grab that UCL, all of Una go run leave this planet Earth for us.

How much Arsenal will earn after EPL win

Legit.ng reported that Arsenal will earn an estimated £176-178 million for winning the title, with actual figures to be confirmed by the league later.

The prize money is a cumulative of different earning criteria, which include the guaranteed share, league ranking payment and TV broadcast money.

Source: Legit.ng