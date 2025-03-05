UNN admission list: how to check admission status and next steps

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) is one of the leading universities in Nigeria, and each year, it receives thousands of applications from prospective students. If you would like to join the institution, and you applied for admission, you can only know your admission status by checking the UNN admission list. Find out ways of checking the list and the subsequent admission steps.

Is the UNN admission list out?

The UNN admission list publishes the names of prospective students who have been offered provisional admission to pursue various undergraduate courses.

The UNN admission list comes out in batches and therefore, should your name miss out in the first one, do not worry because it might appear in the subsequent ones. Below are the various UNN admission lists.

Advert/shopping admission list

Primary direct entry admission list

Supplementary admission list

Supplementary direct entry list

Foreign candidates, visually impaired and other handicapped candidates list

How to check UNN admission list

If you met the admission requirements and feel that there is a chance of being offered UNN admission, you should confirm your admission status. You can either check the list on the UNN admission portal or the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) portal.

How to check admission status on the UNN admission portal

Below is a step-by-step guide for checking your admission status on the UNN admission portal.

Visit the UNN official website. On the navigation menu, select Academic and under it, choose Admission. Click the Undergraduate option to open a page with various admission lists. Navigate to the admission list you would like to check and click to open it. Scroll through the list to locate your number, name, faculty, and course.

How to check admission status on the JAMB portal

The JAMB portal is another simple alternative for checking your UNN admission status. It offers a platform for all students aspiring to join a university in Nigeria, can check their admission status. Here is how to know your admission status through the JAMB portal.

Visit the official JAMB portal. Use your JAMB registration email and password to log into the portal. Once logged in, locate the Check Admission Status tab and click it. Enter your JAMB registration number and choose your examination year. Click check admission status to confirm if you have been offered provisional admission.

Next steps after admission to UNN

If you find your name on the lists, you have been offered provisional admission to the university only if you fulfil certain requirements. The guide below takes you through steps you should follow to secure your spot at the university.

1. Accept or reject your admission offer

Log into your JAMB CAPS portal and accept or reject your admission offer. Rejecting the admission offers means that you no longer want to join the university. However, you can be offered a chance to join another university. If you accept the offer, you have to fulfil other requirements to complete the process.

2. Download and print the admission offer letter

Your provision admission letter is proof that you accept the UNN admission offer. The letter will also be required in the subsequent admission procedures.

3. Pay acceptance fee

Accepting admission of the JAMB CAPS portal is not the ultimate confirmation that you will join the institution, but paying the stipulated acceptance fee. If you accept admission on the portal but do not pay the acceptance fee, your chance will be forfeited. The UNN acceptance fee is ₦30,000.

4. Complete online registration

Log into the UNN student portal and provide the required bio data, including your name, contacts, and residence. You should also upload your academic certificate and other required documents. Once you complete this process, you will be issued with a matriculation number.

5. Visit the institution for clearance and document verification

Even though you uploaded certificates and documents on the student portal, you will have to present them for physical examination and verification. This is a crucial step requiring you to visit the institution in person. Here are some of the required documents for verification.

JAMB result slip

Birth certificate

O’Levels certificate

Passport photos

Identification documents

6. School fee payment

Inquire how much you are supposed to pay for school fees as a new student at UNN. Usually, the fees payable vary depending on your course requirements. Log into the UNN payment portal, generate an invoice, pay the fees online or through designated banks, and print your payment receipt.

7. Course registration

On the UNN student portal, register for your courses. Ensure you register for all the relevant courses as per the department’s curriculum. Download and print the course form for later reference.

8. Attend orientation and start your classes

New students get the chance to learn about UNN through orientation before they begin their academic journey. Attend the orientation sessions to learn about the university’s facilities, policies, and expectations. After the orientation period, classes will begin and you can pursue your dream course.

What is the cut-off mark for UNN?

The UNN cut-off mark is 160 for all courses in the 2025/2026 academic session. Applicants who score less than 160 in JAMB are ineligible to apply for admission.

How many admission lists does UNN have?

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) releases its admission list in approximately five batches. The five lists are advert/shopping admission, primary direct entry admission, supplementary admission, supplementary direct entry, and foreign candidates, visually impaired and other handicapped candidates.

When was the 2024/2025 UNN supplementary list released?

The UNN supplementary list was released in February 2025. Other admission lists have also been released, and prospective students can check their status on them if they are not on the supplementary list.

What should I do if my name is not on the admission list?

If your name is missing from the admission list, do not panic but be patient and check regularly later as it may appear in subsequent lists. Alternatively, you can seek assistance from the university’s admission desk.

How do I accept admission at UNN?

You can accept UNN admission on either the JAMB CAPS portal or the UNN admission portal. You also need to confirm your acceptance by pay the required acceptance fees.

What happens if I don’t accept my admission on JAMB CAPS?

If you do not accept admission on the JAMB CAPS portal, your admission will be forfeited. Ensure you accept admission within the allowed timeline and pay the acceptance fee to book your spot.

Is it compulsory to pay the acceptance fee?

Yes. If you want to join the Nigerian university, you must pay the acceptance fee as the ultimate way of accepting the admission offer. Accepting admission online does not guarantee you a place at the institution.

Can I defer my admission after being offered a place?

Like other learning institutions, UNN allows course deferment under certain conditions. Ensure you follow the right deferment procedures.

Checking your admission status on the UNN admission list confirms whether you have been offered a chance to study at the university. Admission acceptance is followed by registration processes that ultimately lead to admission and the beginning of classes.

