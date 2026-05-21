Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr recorded a convincing victory in a crucial title-deciding clash

Goals from Senegalese forward Sadio Mane and French winger Kingsley Coman also played key roles in their 4-1 win

Manchester United legend Ronaldo ended another strong league campaign among the top scorers despite missing out on the Golden Boot

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr defeated Damac 4-1 at Al Awwal Park on Thursday, May 21, securing their first Saudi Pro League title in seven years.

The Knights of Najd entered their final match of the season on 83 points, one behind rivals Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Damac at Al Awwal Park. Photo by: Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Two-time AFCON winner Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the 33rd minute before Kingsley Coman doubled the lead in the 51st minute with a powerful left-footed strike.

Four minutes later, the visitors reduced the deficit as Morlaye Sylla converted from the penalty spot to make it 2-1.

In the 63rd minute, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to take a free-kick and fired a powerful effort that bounced off the turf and beat the goalkeeper.

The Portuguese star struck again in the 80th minute, finishing clinically from inside the penalty area to seal a convincing 4-1 victory, per BBC.

Ronaldo finishes third in Golden Boot race

Cristiano Ronaldo finished third in the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League scoring chart with 28 goals.

According to Sofascore, Ronaldo ended the campaign behind Julian Quinones and Ivan Toney in the Golden Boot standings.

Julian Quinones scored 33 goals in 34 matches for Al Qadsiah to finish as the league’s top scorer, while Ivan Toney netted 32 times for Al Ahli Saudi.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has sent a strong message to fans after winning his first trophy with Al Nassr. He wrote:

"CHAMPIONS!!!!! 🏆 🟡🔵"

Legit.ng has compiled fans' reactions after Cristiano Ronaldo lifted his first trophy in the Saudi Pro League. Read them below:

@ChumaNnoli said:

"Ronaldo won his first League title in 2007 with Manchester United and in 2026 - almost 20 years after - he’s still winning.

"A well deserved Saudi Pro League Champion with Al Nassr."

@BashirAhmaad wrote:

"The Greatest Footballer of all time. 🐐"

@BobbyBlueschels added:

"Show me a Player who have won league titles in four different countries while also scoring 100 goals in four different countries and winning Golden boots in 4 different countries then i will deactivate.

"The greatest player everrrrr."

Cristiano Ronaldo wins his first Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr. Photo by: Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

@harinadhb said:

"Legendary as always, CR7! 👑 First SPL title at 41 after all that hard work, pure class and sweet compensation for the grind.

"Al Nassr deserved this! What’s next, more history? 🔥

"Congratulations, King! 🏆💛💙."

@Crypto4bailout wrote:

"Go and lift the World Cup Cristiano

"You are the best that has ever kicked football ⚽⚽."

@Mr_Jay_Pee added:

"You're my GOAT 🐐

"Congrats on the league win. Next is winning the world Cup in next two months, then you reach the 1,000 goals and you retire 🫶."

Ronaldo leads Portugal to win Nations League

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portugal have written their name into UEFA Nations League history once again, dramatically clinching their second title after defeating Spain 5-3 on penalties in a tense final in Munich.

The match ended 2-2 after extra time, but the shootout sealed a famous victory, their first over Spain in 21 years.

Source: Legit.ng