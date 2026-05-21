Nollywood star Sharon Ooja Nwoke and her husband are currently celebrating after they successfully welcomed their very first child together

The actress flooded her Instagram page with stunning baby bump pictures and an emotional video to share the wonderful news with her dedicated fans

Top Nigerian celebrities like Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele and Tiwa Savage congratulated the new mother in her comment section

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja Nwoke has announced the arrival of her first child with her husband, Ugo Nwoke.

The actress shared the joyful news on Wednesday through an emotional post on Instagram, sparking waves of congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues.

Sharon Ooja announces birth of baby boy as fans and celebrities celebrate actress on social media. Photo: sharonooja

Source: Instagram

Her announcement came with a collection of baby bump photos and a touching video that captured special moments from her pregnancy journey, including scenes with her husband.

Sharon Ooja expressed deep gratitude to God for blessing her family and described how the experience of pregnancy gave her a stronger understanding of unconditional love.

She explained that she had just given birth to her son, whom she described as the most handsome baby boy she had ever seen, before adding:

The actress went on to thank her husband for standing by her throughout the nine months, highlighting his prayers, reassurance, and constant support.

She also appreciated her family and friends for respecting their wish to keep the pregnancy private and away from social media.

Sharon Ooja thanks husband and loved ones after announcing the arrival of her first child online. Photo: sharonooja

Source: Instagram

Sharon Ooja revealed that the initials of her son are W.I.N, and she expressed how becoming a mother has fulfilled one of her lifelong dreams.

The actress ended her message by encouraging women who are trying to conceive, saying that God is capable of surprising them with miracles just as He did for her.

“You can officially call me mama win, the yummiest mummy on the block.”

Fans and celebrities, including Funke Akindele, Don Jazzy, and Tiwa Savage, flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages.

Check out her pictures, video and full post below:

Fans and celebrities celebrate with Sharon Ooja

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@tiwasavage said:

"Huge congrats ❤️❤️"

@funkejenifaakindele commented:

"💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 thank you Lord. Congratulations dear"

@kie_kie__ wrote:

"Listen!!! This gave me a different kinda happy. Congratulations my love 💕💕"

@ijeomadaisy reacted:

"God be praised. Congratulations Mummy❤️"

@inspirebydy said:

"😮😮😍😍😍😍🥰🥰😍😍😍😍 2026 is definitely a year of good news all around 🙌 🎉🎊🥳 congratulations 🎊 👏 to mum and dad"

@rachaeljwellness commented:

"Such a blessing 🎉🎊🎉 so proud of you. You have shown so much strength this whole pregnancy and you gave birth to a strong little baby! Love you all so much ❤️🎉 and a huge well done! You're a mummy now"

Sharon Ooja and husband celebrate 2nd anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja Nwoke and her husband, Ugo Nwoke, marked their second wedding anniversary on February 22 with a touching celebration that drew admiration from fans and colleagues.

The actress took to Instagram to share adorable anniversary photos and her gratitude, expressing how their marriage has been filled with joy, grace, and divine protection, with her husband not just being a partner but her closest friend.

Sharon described the strength of their bond as steady and unshaken, crediting God for guiding their relationship and creating a rhythm and world of their own where they stand together against everything.

Source: Legit.ng