Sokoto State University courses, admission requirements and procedure

Sokoto State University (SSU) is a government-owned institution in Sokoto State, Nigeria. It was established in 2009 to meet the educational aspirations of the Sokoto people. SSU provides high-quality education and produces competitive graduates capable of working anywhere globally. Here is everything you need to know about Sokoto State University courses, admission requirements, and application procedures.

Sokoto State University is one of the recognised universities in Nigeria. It offers a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The institution mainly focuses on research, teaching, and community service. If you want to join SSU, you should familiarise yourself with the courses offered, admission requirements and application procedure.

Sokoto State University courses

Sokoto State University has five faculties for undergraduate programs, including Management and Social Sciences, education, computing, Science and Arts. Below is a list of courses offered by each faculty member.

Undergraduate

Sokoto State University's potential undergraduate students can choose various courses that different schools offer. Below is a list of undergraduate courses available under different faculties:

Faculty of Management and Social Sciences

The faculty is dedicated to courses that revolve around people's behaviour and offers various courses. They include:

Economics

Geography

Political Science

Sociology

Faculty of Computing

Technology is essential to today's world, and training students to be knowledgeable in computers and technology is important. SSU has a school dedicated to offering courses related to technology, including:

Computer science

Information Technology

Faculty of Education

The school of education is dedicated to training educators in various subjects and disciplines. Below is a list of courses offered by the Faculty of Education at Sokoto State University.

Education and Arabic

Education and Biology

Education and Chemistry

Education and Computer Science

Education Economics

English Language

Education and Geography

Education and Mathematics

Education and Physics

Education and Management

Education and Social Studies

Education and Political Science

Education and Hausa

Education and History

Education and Islamic studies

Faculty of Arts & Humanities

The Faculty of Arts & Humanities offers courses exploring human experience, culture, creativity, and expression. Below are the courses offered at SSU in the Faculty of Arts & Humanities.

Arabic

Islamic Studies

History

English

Hausa

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Sciences at SSU offers courses exploring human institutions, society, and behaviour. They include:

Microbiology

Plant Biology

Industrial Chemistry

Biochemistry

Biological Sciences

Chemistry

Mathematics

Postgraduate School

Sokoto State University offers postgraduate courses under the postgraduate school. The school has three faculties: Science, Education, and Arts and Social Science. Below is a list of competitive courses provided by each faculty.

Faculty of Science

The faculty of science offers the following postgraduate courses:

Biochemistry

Biological Sciences

Computer Science

Chemistry

Mathematics

Faculty of Education

Another vital faculty in the postgraduate school is education. Below are the courses under this faculty.

Science Education

Guidance and Counselling

Management Education

Faculty of Arts & Social Science

The Faculty of Arts & Social Science has seven programs students can opt for. They include:

History

Political Science

Corporate Communication

Arabic and Islamic Studies

Nigerian Languages

Development Studies

Sociology

Sokoto State University admission requirements

Like all institutions of higher learning, SSU releases minimum requirements that all potential students must have. These requirements differ depending on the program one is interested in. Below are the admission requirements one should have if they want to join Sokoto State University.

Undergraduate

Students who want to apply for admission at Sokoto State University (SSU) must meet the chosen course's basic requirements. Below are the university's admission requirements for the degree courses.

Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Select Sokoto State University as your first choice.

Attained five credit passes, including Mathematics and English in WAEC, GCE, NECO, and NABTEB, in not more than two sittings.

Attain a minimum cut-off mark of 140 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Candidates pursuing science courses must have credit passes in mathematics and English and five science subjects related to the course chosen.

Candidates who want to pursue art courses must have credit passes in mathematics and English and five arts subjects related to the course to be studied.

Direct Entry (DE)

Have attained at least two A/L passes in relevant subjects and three O/L credit passes in other subjects in atmost two sittings.

Alternatively, have attained three A/L passes and two O/L credit passes in not more than two sittings.

Candidates who have attained a national diploma from a recognised institution and attained at least a lower credit grade.

Postgraduate

The SSU postgraduate school students must have met matriculation requirements and should provide Academic Transcripts before applying. Below are the admission requirements for doctoral students.

Candidates must have a Master's degree in a relevant discipline and a CGPA of 3.0 and above on a scale of 5.0.

Students should have attained a minimum of a second-class lower degree in the area of interest.

Alternatively, have a postgraduate Diploma or a Third Class degree with at least five years of work experience.

Application procedure for Sokoto State University

Applying to Sokoto State University is straightforward. Follow this simple guide to complete your application process.

Visit and log on to the SSU website to access the SSU admission portal. On the online portal, click on Start New Application. Click on the Create a new Account. Enter username and password. Click on Register and log in. Click on Generate Invoice. You can pay using the generated invoice by visiting a bank or clicking on Pay Now using an instant payment channel. Confirm your payment by logging in. Upload your passport photo. Submit copies of your certificates or result slips. Attach your birth certificate or letter confirming your origin. Upload your signature. Authenticated by printing out the acknowledgement slip.

How can I get admission to Sokoto State University?

To get admitted to Sokoto State University, you must have the required entry requirements. Additionally, you must provide the original JAMB admission letter, UTME result slip, online screening acknowledgement slip, and SSE certificates like WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or NBAIS. You may also have an A'Level Result or a diploma for a Direct Entry student. Additionally, provide a letter from the local government and your biodata.

What are the faculties of Sokoto State University?

Five faculties offer undergraduate programs: Management and Social Sciences, Education, Computing, Science, and Arts.

Does Sokoto State University offer nursing?

The university does not yet have a nursing program. Students in Sokoto looking to enter the nursing profession can try Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

Sokoto State University is a recognised state university in Nigeria. It admits prospective students who meet its admission requirements for various courses yearly. The list of Sokoto State University courses, admission requirements, and application procedures is above.

