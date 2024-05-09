The results of some students in the just-concluded 2024 UTME have continued to excite many in the country, indicating the future is indeed bright

Interestingly, a female student from the north, Zainab Asake, got 362, and 30 other students from a school in Kwara state scored 300 and above

In this article, Legit.ng presents a list of students from different schools across Nigeria who emerged as top performers in the just-concluded exam

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Some schools in Nigeria have shared the results of their students who sat for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) held between April 19 and 29.

Zainab, a student of Dialogue Academy, Kaduna, and others did well in the 20024 UTME. Photo: @Waspapping_, @dr_ahmadsmall, Reno Omokri

Source: Twitter

The results that surfaced online revealed that the highest score so far is 362.

Recall that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it would not release the names of the top scorers in the just-concluded 2024 UTME.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar, disclosed this at a press briefing in the Bwari area of Abuja on Monday, April 29. He explained that the board considered the UTME exercise the only ranking examination in the country.

The examination body also said that only 0.5 % of candidates scored 300 and above, and some brilliant students made it to this small group.

Interestingly, 30 students from a Catholic school also had outstanding UTME results.

This article by Legit.ng has a list of other schools in Nigeria with impressive JAMB results. They include:

1. Dialogue Academy, Kaduna

The first on the list is Zainab Asake, a student of Dialogue Academy, Kaduna.

Zainab scored an aggregate of 362. She had 81 in English, 95 in mathematics, 95 in physics and 91 in chemistry.

An X user, Sarki @Waspapping_, confirmed and shared the breakdown of the student's results via on his handle.

He tweeted:

"So far, I haven’t seen a Jamb result better than that of Zainab Asake from Dialogue Academy, Kaduna."

2. Graceland International School, Port-Harcourt

Three students from the Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, who used educare, scored high in the 2024 UTME.

The students are; Okechukwu Joseph Chukwudike, Albert Adele Daniel Chimzagam and Obed Jesse Chukwudi.

Okechukwu had an aggregate of 362. He scored 77 in English, 95 in mathematics, 95 in physics and 95 in chemistry.

Albert scored an aggregate of 358; 73 in English, 95 in mathematics, 95 in physics and 95 in chemistry, while Obed had an aggregate of 352. He got 76 in English, 95 in physics, 95 in chemistry and 86 in biology.

An X user Alex Onyia @winexviv, shared the names, results and other details of the students, via a post sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 8.

3. Bishop Okoye School, Rivers

Students from the Bishop Okoye Spiritan Secondary School Oyigbo performed well in the JAMB exam. Photo credit: @OnyedikaAnambra

Source: Twitter

Some students from the Bishop Okoye Spiritan Secondary School in Oyigbo, Rivers State, Nigeria, smashed the 2024 UTME.

One of the students, Emmanuel Jeremiah Jewel, had an aggregate of 366. The students scored 81 in English, 95 in chemistry 95 in physics, 95 in mathematics.

12 students from the same school scored scored 340 and above in the exam.

An X user confirmed the development in a post shared on his page, revealing that 35 students scored 300 and above in the exams.

4. St. Anthony's Catholic High School, Osun

The impressive scores of from the St. Anthony's Catholic High School boys from Ilesa in Osun state had surfaced online.

Four students from the school set another record for the highest score in this year's JAMB UTME.

One of the students, Akinsola Ayoisegun, had an aggregate of 337 in the 2024 UTME, while the remaining three students scored over 300.

5. NTIC school, Yobe

Fatima Alkali is a student from NTIC in Yobe student who had an aggregate of 362 in 2024 UTME. Photo credit: Jamb official, @renoomokri

Source: Twitter

Fatima Saleh Alkali, a student from Yobe state, emerged as a top performer in this year's JAMB.

The female student had an impressive 336 points in the 2024 UTME. She got 68 in English language, 93 in mathematics, 87 in physics, and 88 in chemistry.

An X user identified simply as Dr. Ahmad Sagir @dr_ahmadsmall made this revelation in a post shared on X. He shared the results of NTIC Yobe students, Fatima's colleagues, who performed well in the exam.

6. Eucharistic College, Kwara

The results of 30 students from the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College, an Ilorin-based Catholic secondary school, in the 2024 UTME, gladdened the hearts of many.

The students from the school scored between 300 and 355, out of a total of over 8,000 students who achieved this feat nationwide.

According to the list shared by an X user, two students; Fasesin Ayomiposi and Kunle-Olawepo Ayomikun, emerged as the highest scorers with 355 points.

7. Marist Brother's Juniorate, Uturu, Abia

The 2024 UTME result performance analysis of the Marist Brother's Juniorate, Uturu, Abia state, has surfaced online and stunned many.

As reported by Legit.ng, of the 94 students of the Uturu, Abia state branch of the school who wrote the 2024 UTME, 12 scored 300 and above.

Village boy clears UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a village boy who abandoned school had scored high in the UTME.

While sharing the result on X, an excited Alex gave an interesting background about the boy named Aneke Kosisochukwu Kasiemobi.

According to Alex, Kosisochukwu dropped out of school two years ago and did not want to take the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam because he lacked the money. Alex added that the boy went into plumbing and totally abandoned formal education.

Source: Legit.ng